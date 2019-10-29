Preps roundup from Oct. 29: Updates on volleyball, tennis playoffs

Fort Mill’s #13 Hannah Behrmann dumps the ball over the net as Fort Mill hosts Catawba Ridge in varsity volleyball action. Special to The Herald

Fort Mill (girls’ tennis), York (girls’ tennis), Indian Land (volleyball) and Catawba Ridge (volleyball) all ended their seasons in the second round of their respective state playoffs recently.

Rock Hilll Bearcats to open new weight room

The Rock Hill Bearcats will have a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 1 at 12 p.m. at the school to officially open its newly renovated weight room.

Rock Hill athletic director Bill Warren and representatives from Founders Federal will make the dedication of the Rock Hill High Sports Performance Facility at that time. All are invited to attend this event.

Volleyball playoffs

Powdersville 3, Catawba Ridge 0

Powdersville toppled the Catawba Ridge Copperheads 3-0 in the second round of the 3A playoffs Monday night in Powdersville.

The scores were 25-5, 25-16, and 25-9.

Catawba Ridge ended the season with a overall record of 8-17.

Chapman 3, Indian Land 0

The Chapman Panthers defeated the Indian Land Warriors, 3-0, in the second round of the 3A playoffs Monday night at Indian Land.

Tennis playoffs

Wade Hampton 5, Fort Mill 1

Wade Hampton defeated the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 5-1 in the second round of the 5A playoffs Monday afternoon at Fort Mill.

Greenville 7, York 0

Greenville defeated the York Cougars 7-0 in the second round of the 4A playoffs Monday afternoon in Greenville.

Cross country

Girls: Nation Ford wins York County meet

The Nation Ford Falcons placed all five runners in the top 11 and won the York County Meet at Northwestern on Saturday.

The Falcons had 27 points to claim the win. Fort Mill was second with 42 points, and South Pointe finished third with 87 points. Northwestern (110), Clover (122), Rock Hill (166), and York 186 completed the field.

Kate Pou of Nation Ford won the individual competition with a time of 17:55.82.

Top 25 finishers

1. Katie Poui (NF) 17:55.82, 2. Morgan Werner (NF) 18:45.57, 3. Madeline Smith (SP) 19:59.18, 4. Megan O’Flynn (NF) 20:30.46, 5. Elise Barradale (FM) 20:37.41, 6. Greta White (SP) 20:42.28, 7. Rylynn Strelick (FM) 20:47.73, 8. Angel Kravitz (FM) 20:51.14, 9. Hayden Sova (NF) Nation Ford 20:52.04, 10. Alexa Strelick (FM) 20:53.36, 11. Ansley Archuleta (NF) 20:59.67, 12. Abby Dawson (FM) 21:07.86, 13. Amanda Padillo (N) 21:13.10, 14. Marysa Brenner (NF) 21:29.27, 15. Madeline White (SP) 21:30.98, 16. Madison Hager (NF) 21:43.17, 17. Elizabeth McAllister (C) 21:46.54, 18. Chloe Mumaw (Y) 21:58.92, 19. Izzy Miserendino (FM) 22:02.03, 20. Mia Zimmerman (FM) 22:14.95, 21. Morgan Julian (C) 22:15.59, 22. Aamori Gaines (N) 22:16.81, 23. Rachel Arwood (RH) 22:18.78, 24. Isabella Morgan (N) 22:39.43, 25. Addison Meeker (N) 22:39.87.

Boys: Northwestern wins York County meet

The Northwestern Trojans placed all of their runners in the top 11 and claimed the York County Meet at Northwestern on Saturday.

The Trojans scored 35 points in earning the win. Fort Mill finished second with 37 points, while Nation Ford was third with 89. York (110), South Pointe (150), Clover (155), and Rock Hill (166) rounded out the field.

Mason Thomas of Northwestern won the individual competition in a time of 15:59.65.

Top 25 finishers

1. Mason Thomas (N) 15:59.65, 2. Dalton Jones (FM) 16:19.01, 3. Connor O’Flynn (NF) 16:22.29, 4. Brannon Burns (Y) 16:32.14, 5. Alec Lootens (FM) 16:55.89, 6. Christan Notarangelo (N) 17:00.64, 7. Devon Sibley (FM) 17:01.44, 8. Evan Crockford (N) 17:10.24, 9. Gryffin Slater (N) 17:13.00, 10. Thomas Long (FM) 17:19.37, 11. Timothy Notarangelo (N) 17:28.40, 12. Alan Dayrit (NF) 17:30.57, 13. Clayton Jimison (FM) 17:35.34, 14. Evan Wey (FM) 17:36.67, 15. Anthony DeGraw (Y) 17:40.45, 16. Jackson Dawson (FM) 17:47.32, 17. Michael Walkup (N) 18:07.77, 18. Justin Jackson (N) 18:32.32, 19. Josh Zeigler (RH) 18:33.37, 20. Carson Hollingsworth (RH) 18:34.21, 21. Matthew McCormick (NF) 18:36.97, 22. Caleb Hensley (C) 18:46.24, 23. Drew Jackson (C) 18:51.34, 24. Jacob Rhinesmith (NF) 18:52.79, 25. Garrett Brown (SP) 18:57.66.

WRESTLING

Fort Mill Youth Wrestling to begin soon

The Fort Mill Youth Wrestling Program will kick off on Nov. 7 with an informational and registration meeting in the Fort Mill High School practice room. The program is open to ages 5-12 or K-6th grade and operates under AAU and SCYWA (SC Youth Wrestling Association) regulation. Practices will be held two nights (Tues/Thurs) per week from 7 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. Optional tournaments are held on Saturdays.

For more information contact Chris Brock at Fort Mill High School (brockc@fortmillschools.org), or go to www.thewrestlingmill.net.