After running table in region play, Indian Land volleyball ends season in playoffs

The Chapman Panthers defeated the Indian Land Warriors, 3-0, in the second round of the 3A playoffs on Monday night at Indian Land — ending the Warriors’ season.

All three games were close and featured long volleys, numerous ties and lead changes, and outstanding defensive plays.

The Panthers won the first game 25-23. They opened with a 6-2 lead, but Indian Land rallied to take a 9-8 lead. Baylee Vought got back-to-back kills to give the Warriors that advantage.

The Warriors gradually increased their lead until it reached 17-13 on a kill by MacKenzie Stevens. But Chapman stormed back. Lexie Irby led the Panthers comeback with four kills to key the 9-5 spurt that produced a 22-22 tie.

Chapman scored for a 23-22 lead, but Anya Wells’ kill tied it at 23-23. Chapman scored the final two points to win and take a 1-0 lead.

The Warriors broke on top 4-1 in the second game, but the Panthers rallied to tie it at 7-7. A 6-2 run for Chapman made it 13-9, but Indian Land was up the challenge.

The Warriors battled back for the rest of the game. When Sarah Van Hoose scored on a block, the Warriors had sliced the Chapman lead to 23-22. Chapman got a point from Chloe Lee for a 24-22 cushion, but Van Hoose answered with a perfect placement shot to cut the lead to 24-23. Chapman scored the final point for a 25-23 win and a 2-0 lead in games.

The third game featured ten ties. After a 1-1 tie, the next knotted score was 4-4. The Warriors went on a 7-3 run to take a 13-9 lead, but Chapman battled back to tie the count at 13-13. It was also tied at 14, 17, 18, 19, and 20.

Chapman scored twice for a 22-20 lead, but Wells scored for the Warriors on a kill, and Katie Beachum added a perfect placement shot to tie the score at 22. Chapman got a point on a long Indian Land serve, and Lee scored on a kill for a 24-22 lead. When Irby scored on a kill the Panthers claimed a 25-22 win in the third game and moved to the next round.

The Warriors finished the year with an overall record of 23-8.

“We had a great year,” Indian Land coach Michael Van Lieu said. “I just wish it could have lasted a little longer, especially for the seniors.”

Included in the Warriors’ season was a perfect 10-0 mark in region play.

“We improved as the year went along, and we got outstanding leadership from our seniors,” he added. “We have a great group of players returning next year.”