‘I’m really proud of them’: In golf postseason, Catawba Ridge, Nation Ford make history

Catawba Ridge’s Katherine Mann led the Copperheads to a ninth place finish in the 3A state tournament with her first ever sub-80 score.

Two days of golf saw performances by the Catawba Ridge and Nation Ford girls’ golf teams that made history.

In its first-ever state golf tournament, Catawba Ridge finished ninth in the state at the 3A golf tournament with a two-day total of 725. Nation Ford placed 11th overall in the 5A state tournament for its best-ever finish with a two-day total of 755.

The Copperheads shot 367 on Day One of their tournament at the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University and then followed it up with a round of 358. Oceanside won the 3A tournament with a 582 two-day total. The Hackler Course stretched 5,910 yards for the tournament and was a par 72.

“We are excited we got the opportunity to be here,” Catawba Ridge head coach Mickey Joslin said. “It is good to see that type of competition.”

Catawba Ridge finished the regular season with a 12-1 record with its only head-to-head loss coming at the hands of Nation Ford. The Copperheads won the Region 4-3A championship and placed fourth at the Upper State tournament to qualify for the state tournament.

At the state tournament, the Copperheads were led by Katherine Mann, who shot a 166 (87-79) over the two days and put up her personal best round of 79 on Day Two of the tournament. Mann finished 25th overall in the tournament. Her performance was rounded out by consistent rounds of 180 by both Eileen Zeoli and Kate Gilmer as they both shot rounds of 90 on each day. Alyia Santiago finished with a 199 (100-99) for Catawba Ridge to finish the scoring.

One ironic thing about this first-year team for Catawba Ridge was that it only had four players on the team: In other words, every player’s score counted every match. In most cases, teams play five golfers per round and count only the top four scores; however, the Copperheads didn’t have the luxury.

“Every shot counts for us with just four players,” Joslin said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better first season. I think next year will be even better.”

The Falcons battled back from shooting a 380 on Day One of their tournament at Mid-Carolina Country Club in Prosperity to shot a 375 on Day Two. The 5,192-yard course played as a par 72 for the tournament. Blythewood won the 5A tournament with a two-day total of 621.

The Falcons were led by Zoe Bowers, who shot a 161 (81-80) over the tournament and finished tied for 14th overall. Bowers has also been named to participate in the North-South golf match. Her score was followed by a 194 (106-88) from Natalie Broom and a 195 (94-101) from Felicity Shackleford. Vivian Harris rounded out the scoring for Nation Ford with a 205 (99-106).

Like Catawba Ridge, Nation Ford finished the season on a high note — winning the Region 3-5A title and finishing sixth in the Upper State tournament. The Falcons only head-to-head loss on the season was against Catawba Ridge.

Nation Ford head coach Matt Savage said he was proud of how his team battled at the state tournament under foggy conditions on Day Two of the competition.

“We did well,” he said. “They don’t really play in those conditions often. There were some really good team there. I am happy with how we played. I am really proud of them.”

Also in the tournament, the Legion Collegiate Lancers finished seventh overall with a two-day score of 711. They shot 362 in the opening round and turned in a 349 the second day. Buggy Reinke led the Lancers with a 36-hole total of 144 (75-69). That was good enough to finish sixth overall and secure a spot on the All-State team.

Katie Warner was second in scoring for the Lancers. She had a total score of 161 (83-78). Logan Hamel shot 176 (90-86), and Caroline Lee rounded out the Legion Collegiate players with a total score of 231 (115-116).

York’s Tayler Mitchell of York competed as an individual in the 4A tournament and had a 36-hole score of 203 (104-99). She tied for 45th place.

Sam Copeland contributed reporting.

