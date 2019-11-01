Preps roundup from Nov. 1: Which area teams won cross country region championships?

This week was a busy one for high school cross country teams — and it was a special one for several area schools, including Fort Mill, Nation Ford, South Pointe, Catawba Ridge and Indian Land.

Team finishes and individual times are listed below.

Here’s what you need to know.

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Nation Ford wins Region 3-5A championship

The Nation Ford Falcons placed all five runners in the top-seven finishers and won the Region 3-5A championship meet at Northwestern on Wednesday afternoon.

The Falcons scored 19 points in the dominating performance. Fort Mill was second with 40 points, and Northwestern finished third with 91 points. Clover (103) and Rock Hill (136) completed the field.

Katie Pou of Nation Ford won the individual championship in a time of 18:05.80.

Top 20 Finishers

1. Katie Pou (NF) 18:05.80, 2. Morgan Werner (NF) 18:30.09, 3. Claire Mattes (NF) 20:09.18, 4. Elise Barradale (FM) 20:18.39, 5. Abby Dalton (FM) 20:30.92, 6. Ansley Archuleta (NF) 20:38.06, 7. Megan O’Flynn (NF) 20:39.83, 8. Angel Kravitz (FM) 20:59.32, 9. Amanda Padillo (N) 21:04.94, 10. Marysa Brenner (NF) 21:06.33, 11. Rylynn Strelick (FM) 21:12.85, 12. Alexa Strelick (FM) 21:25.17, 13. Hayden Sova (NF) 21:36.50, 14. Regan Hodge (FM) 21:47.88, 15. Natalie MacPherson (FM) 22:17.44, 16. Addison Meeker (N) 22:24.79, 17. Elizabeth McAllister (C) 22:31.11, 18. Rei Dupree (N) 22:33.01, 19. Morgan Julian (C) 22:39.71, 20. Sarah Quinn (C) 22:47.22.

South Pointe wins Region 3-4A championship

The South Pointe Stallions won the Region 3-4A championship at Blythewood Tuesday afternoon.

The Stallions scored 29 points to outdistance York which finished second with 63 points. Lancaster was fourth with 76 points.

Greta White of South Pointe led the area runners in the individual competition with a second place finish in a time of 21:21.26.

Top 20 Finishers (Area Runners)

2. GRETA WHITE (SP) 21:21.26, 3. MADELINE WHITE (SP) 21:55.03, 4. CHLOE MUMAW (Y) 21:56.59, 5. GRACE GRESHAM (SP) 23:03.17, 6. LAUREN CHILDERS (Y) 23:06.03, 7. LONDON HORNE (SP) 23:18.12, 8. DESTINEE GOSHORN (L) 23:49.95, 10. VERONICA KAIL (L) 24:08.04, 11. COLLETTE DISMUKES (Y) 24:11.03, 12. ADDISON CREAGH (SP) 24:13.29, 13. SARA AVA SHRUM (L) 24:40.46, 14. KYRA BURTON (SP) 24:54.07, 18. MIKELA ASHE (Y) 25:49.21, 19. LILEE SHRUM (L) 25:53.89 8:21.

Catawba Ridge wins Region 4-3A championship

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads won the Region 4-3A championship at Camden on Tuesday afternoon.

The Copperheads scored 27 points in the earning the region title. Indian Land was second with 37 points, and Camden finished third with 79 points. Fairfield Central (95) and Chester (145) completed the field.

Mary Drolet of Catawba Ridge won the individual title with a time of 19:52.50.

Top 20 Finishers (Area Runners)

1. MARY DROLET (CR) 19:52.50, 2. MATTIE-BAIL TRIPP (IL) 20:25.54, 3. OLIVIA MORALES (IL) 21:06.23, 4. RACHEL GRAHAM (IL) 21:14.85, 5. SOPHIA COMMERFORD (CR) 21:22.85, 6. HUNTER MATTES (CR) 21:30.58, 7. PHOEBE CORN (CR) 21:42.01, 8. HAYLA BANISH (CR) 21:43.6, 10. LAUREN SIZEMORE (IL) 22:15.32, 18. CAPRIELLE TERRY (IL) 25:06.76.

Lewisville places fifth in Region 4-2A meet

The Lewisville Lions scored 84 points and finished fifth in the Region 4-2A meet at North Central Tuesday afternoon.

Emory Beck of Lewisville was second in the individual competition in a time of 22:48.22. The Lions’ Bethany Guin also finished in the top 20. She was seventh in a time of 23:52.63.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill wins Region 3-5A championship

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets placed all five runners in the top-eight finishers and claimed the Region 3-5A championship Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern.

The Yellow Jackets scored 29 points in securing the win. Northwestern was second with 39 points, while Nation Ford finished third with 64 points. Clover (110) and Rock Hill (133) rounded out the field.

Mason Thomas of Northwestern won the individual championship with a time of 16:10.99.

Top 20 Finishers

1. Mason Thomas (N) 16:10.99, 2. Connor O’Flynn (NF) 16:26.19, 3. Dalton Jones (FM) 16:52.59, 4. Chris Notarangelo (N) 16:59.38, 5. Thomas Long (FM) 17:05.71, 6. Devon Sibley (FM) 17:07.20, 7. Alec Lootens (FM) 17:13.87, 8. Jackson Dawson (FM) 17:27.91, 9. Evan Crockford (N) 17:28.24, 10. Timothy Notarangelo (N) 17:35.73, 11. Alan Dayrit (NF) 17:38.54, 12. Clayton Jimison (FM) 17:40.70, 13. Evan Wey (FM) 17:40.97, 14. Justin Storms (NF) 17:46.73, 15. Michael Walkup (N) 17:47.98, 16. Anthony Frattaroli (NF) 17:56.70, 17. Benjamine McCall (C) 17:58.88, 18. Drew Jackson (C) 18:18.50, 19. Mark Walsh (N) 18:26.94, 20. Josh Zeigler (RH) 18:38.05.

York finishes third in Region 3-4A championship

The York Cougars led three area teams with a third place finish in the Region 3-4A meet at Blythewood Tuesday afternoon.

The Cougars scored 58 points to earn the third spot. Lancaster was fourth with 90 points, and South Pointe finished fifth with 101 points.

Brannon Burns of York won the individual competition in a time of 16:43.36.

Top 20 Finishers (Area Runners)

1. BRANNON BURNS (Y) 16:43.36, 5. ANTHONY DEGRAW (Y) 17:56.75, 9. DYLAN SUTTON (L) 18:30.60, 10. GARRETT BROWN (SP) 18:44.32, 11. MATTHEW PRETE (L) 18:46.23, 13. MARVIN KEARLEY (Y) 18:53.11, 14. JOSHUAH SINKLER (SP) 19:03.56, 20. DEXTER GOSHORN (L) 19:24.64.

Indian Land wins Region 4-3A championship

The Indian Land Warriors won the Region 4-3A championship at Camden on Tuesday afternoon.

The Warriors scored 34 points for the first place finish. Fairfield Central was second with 43 and Catawba Ridge was third with 44. Camden (103) and Chester (155) completed the field.

Joshua Silverman of Catawba Ridge won the individual competition with a time of 16:43.77.

Top 20 Finishers (Area Runners)

1. JOSHUA SILVERMAN (CR) 16:43.77, 2. AUSTIN REEVES (IL) 16:58.37, 3. BEN ELSON (IL) 17:00.95, 6. JAXON BARRINGER (IL) 17:36.74, 8. WILL MACAULEY (CR) 17:42.65, 9. CADEN WESTOVER (CR) 17:49.37, 10. NOAH KIGER (IL) 18:00.04, 12. SPENCER PREDMORE (CR) 18:19.03, 13. MADDOX YEGGE (IL) 18:22.62, 14. TY MASSEY (CR) 18:36.21.

Lewisville finishes fifth in Region 4-2A meet

The Lewisville Lions scored 116 points and finished fifth in the Region 4-2A meet at North Central Tuesday afternoon.

The Lions had two runners finish in the top 20. Zack Santner was 13th in a time of 19:51.55, and Dalton Bailey was 18th in a time of 20:28.39.