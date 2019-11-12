Preps roundup from Nov. 12: Several area cross country teams qualify for state meet

GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Nation Ford wins 5A qualifier

The Nation Ford Falcons placed all five runners in the top 22 and won the 5A qualifier at Camden on Saturday.

The Falcons scored 53 points to earn the win. Fort Mill was sixth with 121 points, Northwestern was ninth with 251 points, Clover was 11th with 323 points, and Rock Hill was 12th with 376 points.

Katie Pou of Nation Ford won the individual competition in a course record time of 17:54.71.

Note: Per SCHSL.com, for 5A cross country: The “top 7 teams and any individual who finishes in the top 20 overall and not on a qualifying team” qualify for the state meet.

Top 75 Finishers (Local Runners)

1. Katie Pou (NF) 17:54.71, 2. Morgan Werner (NF) 18:08.67, 9. Claire Mattes (NF) 19:42.58, 12. Elise Barradale (FM) 20:02.84, 15. Abby Dawson (FM) 20:16.99, 19. Ansley Archuleta (NF) 20:30.06, 22. Megan O’Flynn (NF) 20:42.33, 27. Angel Kravitz (FM) 20:53.08, 28. Rylynn Strolick (FM) 20:53.92, 34. Amanda Padillo (N) 21:17.45, 39. Brinley Ellis (FM) 21:26.53, 41. Rachel Arwood (RH) 21:27.39, 43. Mia Zimmerman (FM) 21:29.55, 44. Regan Hodge (FM) 21:33.75, 46. Addison Mecker (N) 21:35.65, 51. Aamori Gaines (N) 21:50.98, 55. Rei Dupree (N) 22:00.85, 56. Morgan Julian (C) 22:01.71, Eisabella Panichella (C) 22:08.11, 61. Sarah Quinn (C) 22:18.65, 65. Camryn Guest (N) 22:42.14, 69. Isabella Morgan (N) 23:04.95, 72. Campbell Coverdale (C) 23:16.73, 74. Kaitlin Marquis (N) 23:26.47.

South Pointe finishes second in 4A qualifier

The South Pointe Stallions finished second in the 4A qualifier at Greenwood on Saturday.

The Stallions scored 120 points and finished 39 points behind Greenville, which won the event.

York was ninth with 274 points.

Note: Per SCHSL.com, for 4A cross country: The “top 9 teams and any individual who finishes in the top 40 overall and not on a qualifying team” qualify for the state meet.

Top 75 Finishers (Local runners)

8. Madeline Smith (SP) 19:56.20, 13. Greta White (SP) 20:14.00, 17. Madeline White (SP) 20:30.00, 20. Chloe Mumaw (Y) 20:43.00, 21. Lauren Childers (Y) 20:45.10, 36. London Horne (SP) 21:29.60, 46. Grace Gresham (SP) 21:56.50, 53. Collette Dismukes (Y) 22:09.60.

Catawba Ridge finishes second in 3A qualifier

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished second in the 3A qualifier at Greenwood on Saturday.

The Copperheads scored 110 points and finished 69 points behind Seneca, which won the event.

Indian Land was sixth with 196 points, and Chester finished 17th with 545 points.

Note: Per SCHSL.com, for 3A cross country: The “top 20 teams and any individual who finishes in the top 20 overall and not on a qualifying team” qualify for the state meet.

Top 75 Finishers (Local Runners)

4. Mary Drolet (CR) 19:45.00, 20. Hunter Mattes (CR) 21:10.10, 22. Sophia Commerford (CR) 21:16.50, 24. Hayla Banish (CR) 21:17.40, 25. Mattie-Baile Tripp (IL) 21:18.00, 32. Rachel Graham (IL) 21:51.20, 35. Olivia Morales (IL) 21:51.20, 39. Talia Gluff (CR) 22:06.50, 48 Caprielle Terry (IL) 22:44.70, 56. Lauren Sizemore (IL) 23:11.50.

Lewisville finishes 26th in 2A qualifier

The Lewisville Lions were 26th in the 2A qualifier at Camden on Saturday.

The Lions scored 651 points. St. Jospeh’s won the event with 39 points.

One Lewisville runner was in the top 75 finishers. Emory Beer was 59th in a time of 23:44.11.

Note: Per SCHSL.com, for 2A/1A cross country: The “top 18 teams and any individual who finishes in the top 20 overall and not on a qualifying team” qualify for the state meet.

BOYS’ CROSS COUNTRY

Fort Mill finishes second in 5A qualifier

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished second in the 5A qualifier at Camden on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets scored 79 points and were 24 points behind Lexington, which won the event.

Northwesten was third with 90 points, Nation Ford finished seventh with 87 points, Clover was 14th with 388 points, and Rock Hill was 15th with 437 points.

Mason Thomas of Northwestern won the individual event with a time of 16:06.03.

Note: Per SCHSL.com, for 5A cross country: The “top 7 teams and any individual who finishes in the top 20 overall and not on a qualifying team” qualify for the state meet.

Top 75 Finishers (Local Runners)

1. Mason Thomas (N) 16:06.03, 3. Dalton Jones (FM) 16:09.70, 4. Connor O’Flynn (NF) 16:15.89, 7. Christian Notarangelo (N) 16:39.88, 13. Alec Lootens (FM) 16:59.82, 17. Devon Sibley (FM) 17:07.03, 18. Evan Crockfield (N) 17:12.30, 21. Thomas Long (FM) 17:17.07, 22. Justin Storms (NF) 17:18.96, 24. Timothy Notarangelo (N) 17:23.55, 25. Evan Wray (FM) 17:23.79, 40. Michael Walkup (N) 17:39.52, 52. Jacob Rhinesmith (NF) 17:59.62, 53. Matthew McCormick (NF) 18:01.74, 56. Anthony Frattaroli (NF) 18:04.13, 59. Carson Hollingsworth (RH) 18:06.38, 62. Caleb Hensley (C) 18:14.90, 66. Benjamin McCall (C) 18:23.95.

York finishes ninth in 4A qualifier

The York Cougars were ninth in the 4A qualifier at Greenwood on Saturday. The Cougars scored 222 points.

Greer won the event with 29 points.

South Pointe was 11th with 297 points.

Note: Per SCHSL.com, for 4A cross country: The “top 9 teams and any individual who finishes in the top 40 overall and not on a qualifying team” qualify for the state meet.

Top 75 Finishers (Local runners)

2. Brannon Burns (Y) 15:43.40, 18. Anthony DeGraw (Y) 17:15.00, 36. Joshuah Sinkler (SP) 17:50.50, 45. Garrett Brown (SP) 18:01.40, 49. Marvin Kearley (Y) 18:15.90, 60. Eric Mitchell (SP) 18:29.50, 69. Morgan Galusha (SP) 18:50.00.

Indian Land finishes fourth in 3A qualifier

The Indian Land Warriors were fourth in the 3A qualifier at Greenwood on Saturday.

The Warriors scored 116 points and were only six points behind Southside, which won the event.

Catawba Ridge was fifth with 125 points, and Chester was 18th with 586 points.

Note: Per SCHSL.com, for 3A cross country: The “top 20 teams and any individual who finishes in the top 20 overall and not on a qualifying team” qualify for the state meet.

Top 75 Finishers (Local runners)

3. Joshua Silverman (CR) 16:40.40, 4. Austin Reeves (IL) 16:57.90, 7. Ben Elson (IL) 17:08.40, 12. Caden Westover (CR) 17:18.60, 19. Will Macauley (CR) 17:41.70, 24. Jaxon Barringer (IL) 17:52.80, 33. Noah Kiger (IL) 18:12.70, 38. Spencer Pridemore (CR) 18:22.90, 50. Maddox Yegge (IL) 18:39.20, 53. Ty Massey (CR) 18:44.00.

Lewisville finishes 19th in 2A qualifier

The Lewisville Lions were 19th in the 2A qualifier at Camden on Saturday.

The Lions scored 626 points. Greer Middle College won the event with 67 points.

The Lions had one runner finish in the top 75. Zack Santner was 75th in a time of 19:46.11.

Note: Per SCHSL.com, for 2A/1A cross country: The “top 18 teams and any individual who finishes in the top 20 overall and not on a qualifying team” qualify for the state meet.

VOLLEYBALL

Region 3-5A announces All-Region Team

Region 3-5A has released its All-Region team and the state champion Nation Ford Falcons placed five on the select unit.

Sophie Fischer of Nation Ford was named as the Region Player of the Year. She was joined on the All-Region team by four of her teammates. They are Emily Lammers, Hannah Neff, Taylor Atkinson, and Grace Scott.

Aydan Espinal, Jada Rouse, and Maylen Mitrovich were selected from the Rock Hill Bearcats , while Lauren Ambrose and Julianna Crane were chose from the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets. Anna Lucy Black and Macy Petty were picked from the Northwestern Trojans, while Ann Frisk represented the Clover Blue Eagles.

Carrie Christian of Nation Ford was chose as the Coach of the Year.

Sophie Fischer and Emily Lammers, both from Nation Ford, were also chosen for the 5A All-State team.