Fort Mill teams claim 12th-straight region swim title. Who led them there? Who else won?

Three region swimming meets unfolded on Saturday, and several local teams and individuals turned in some outstanding results.

The individuals and relay teams who earned qualifying times during the regular season or the region meet will advance to the state meet at the North Charleston Aquatic Center next week: The girls meet will be Saturday, October 10. The boys event will be on Monday, October 12.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no spectators will be allowed at either championship.

Here’s what you need to know from this past weekend.

Fort Mill wins again

In Region 3-5A, the Fort Mill girls’ and boys’ teams claimed the region crown for the 12th year in a row at the Leroy Springs Complex in Fort Mill.

The Yellow Jackets won the girls’ division with 327.5 points. Nation Ford finished second with 283 points, and Clover was third with 163 points. Boiling Springs and Gaffney completed the field.

Fort Mill won the 400 Free Relay in a time of 3:46.26. The team also won three individual events: Anna Kate Halligan won both the 200 Individual Medley (2:16.39) and the 500 Free (5:25.91). Olivia Corbi won the 100 Free (55.34).

Nation Ford won the 200 Medley Relay (1:53.24) and the 200 Free Relay (1:41.49). The Falcons also won four individual events: Emily Eaton won the 200 Free (1:57.53) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:10.72). Ava Padgett won the 50 Free (25.48), while Sophia Bujoreanu was the top performer in the 100 Backstroke (1:01.46).

Fort Mill’s boys won with 352 points. Nation Ford was second with 256 points, and Clover was third with 171 points. Boiling Springs and Gaffney rounded out the competition.

Fort Mill won one individual event. Drew Fey was first in the 50 Free (23.13). However, the Yellow Jackets were able to earn the title with strong showings in other second and third place finishes.

Nation Ford was first in the 200 Free Relay (1:30.71) and the 400 Free Relay (3:19.46). The team also had three double winners in the individual events. Austin Lockhart was first in the 200 Free (1:40.74) and the 100 Free (45.07). His time in the 100 Free is a new state record. Lucas Grigot claimed the 200 IM (2:01.52) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:01.11). George Bujoreanu was the top performer in the 500 Free (4:54.91) and the 100 Backstroke (55.57).

Rock Hill, Northwestern have strong individual showings

In Region 4-5A, Spring Valley was the top team in both divisions with Blythewood claiming both runner-up spots in the Rock Hill Acquatics Center on Saturday.

Spring Valley won the girls competition with 299 points, while Blythewood had 269. Northwestern was third with 124. Ridge View was fourth and Rock Hill finished fifth.

The Vikings won two relays and five individual events.

Northwestern and Rock Hill had several performers finish in the top four.

The Trojans were third in the 200 Free Relay (2:01.51). Lexi Atkinson was fourth in the 100 Backstroke (1:15.84).

The Bearcats’ Valerie Perez was third in the 100 Free (1:04.85) and fourth in the 200 Free (2:16.87).

Spring Valley claimed the boys title with 379.5 points, while Blythewood got 185 points. Northwestern had 154.5 points for third place. Ridge View and Rock Hill rounded out the field.

The Vikings were first in all three relays and six individual events.

Northwestern had several performers finish in the top four.

The Trojans were second in the 200 Free Relay (1:37.59) and third in the 200 Medley Relay (1:48.84).





Mason Martin was second in both the 200 IM (2:05.37) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:02.80). Christian Smerkar was third in the 200 IM (2:12.54) and fourth in the 100 Backstroke (1:00.64). Christian Russell was fourth in the 50 Free (24.56).

South Pointe, Indian Land lead Region 3-4A

In Region 3-4A the South Pointe Stallions won the girls division, while the Indian Land Warriors, who were competing in their first region championships, were the top boys team in the event.

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads were second in the girls’ division, while Indian Land and the York Cougars completed the field.

South Pointe won two relays and five individual events. The Stallions won the 200 Free Relay (1:50.28) and the 400 Free Relay (4:06.20).

Kyra Burton was first in the 200 Free (2:01.24) and the 500 Free (5:26.32). Lily Ayer was the region champion in the 100 Free (59.12) and the 200 IM (2:29.43). Lucy Cassidy won the 50 Free (26.98).

Catawba Ridge’s Addison Heubel was the region champion in the 100 Backstroke (1:14.06).

Indian Land was the top team in the 200 Medley Relay (2:05.04). Bella Thorpe was the region champion in the 100 Butterfly (1:05.41) and the 100 Breaststroke (1:12.60).

Indian Land was the top performing team in the boys division. South Pointe was second with Catawba Ridge and York rounding out the field.

Indian Land claimed the 200 Medley Relay (1:47.90) and the 200 Free Relay (1:35.86). The Warriors also won three individual events. Nathan Powell was first in both the 200 IM (2:01.84) and the 100 Breaststroke (58.86). Myles Omoresemi was first in the 100 Butterfly (57.22).

South Pointe was first in the 400 Free Relay (3:37.57). The Stallions also won three individual events. Jack McCrae earned first place in the 500 Free (5:01.28) and the 100 Backstroke (1:00.62). Tyler Ayer was the best in the 200 Free (1:58.00).

Catawba Ridge claimed two individual events. Alexander Ritz won both with top performances in the 50 Free (23.63) and 100 Free (51.03).