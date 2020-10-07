Led by seniors and 7th graders, Fort Mill cross country is confident ahead of region races

Seventh grader and Fort Mill cross country runner Alivia Cleveland competes at a recent meet. Courtesy of Fort Mill Athletics

The Fort Mill girls’ and boys’ cross country teams have participated in four invitational meets and one three-way meet — and the results have been outstanding.

The Yellow Jacket boys have won every event they have competed in thus far:

They opened the season in the 14-team Trojan Invitational. Their 69 points was 15 better than runner-up Dorman. Sophomore Evan Wrey finished eighth to lead the Yellow Jackets, and sophomore Devon Sibley had a 10th place finish.

Next was the eight-team Patriot Invitational at J.L. Mann. The team scored 43 points and finished eight points ahead of second place Heathwood Hall. Sibley led the way with a third place finish, while Wrey was fifth, and senior Alec Lootens came home sixth.

The Woodmont Invitational was next and the Yellow Jackets were the best in the eight-team field. They tallied 27 points and finished 53 points ahead of runner-up Travelers Rest. Lootens led the way with a second place finish. Wrey was third, while Sibley was fifth. Jackson Dawson, who is a junior, was seventh, and sophomore Evan Ickert was tenth.

A three-way meet followed, and the Jackets defeated both Nation Ford and Boiling Springs.

The Jackets dominated the twenty-five team Darlington Invitational last weekend. Their 33 points was 48 better than runner-up Ben Lippen. Sibley led the way with a fourth place finish. Lootens (fifth), Wrey (seventh), Dawson (eighth) and senior Clayton Jimison (ninth) all finished in the top 10.

“I have been very pleased with the performance as well as the overall improvement of the boys thus far,” said coach Lee Whitaker. “We have a good mix of veterans, who provide leadership, and as well as some younger runners.”

One of the keys to the success the Yellow Jackets have enjoyed this year is tradition.

“We have a goal every year of winning the region title and competing for the state championship,” he said. “The tradition we have here gives us something to work for and uphold every season. We have confidence. We are not cocky, just confident.”

The Fort Mill boys’ team, led by head coach Lee Whitaker, gather before a recent race. Photo courtesy of Fort Mill Athletics.

Fort Mill girls’ team led by ‘veteran’ and ‘new’ runners

The Fort Mill girls opened with a third place finish in the Trojan Invitational. Avery Morarity, who is a seventh grader, was the top performer for the Jackets with a ninth place finish. Alivia Cleveland, who is also a seventh grader, finished 10th.

The Jackets were second in the Patriot Invitational. Cleveland led the way with a ninth place finish.

Fort Mill dominated in winning the Woodmont Invitational. The team scored 19 points, which was 58 points better than runner-up Travelers Rest. Cleveland was once again the leader for Fort Mill as she won the individual competition. Moriarity was second with junior Angel Kravitz fourth. Senior Elise Barradale finished fifth, while senior Regan Hodge completed the Yellow Jacket performers in the top 10 with an eighth place finish.

The three-way meet was next, and Fort Mill toppled both Nation Ford and Boiling Springs.

This past Saturday found them in the Darlington Invitational, where they finished fourth. Cleveland was the top performer once again with a 10th place finish.

“We have some veteran runners, and they have been good leaders thus far for our new runners,” said coach Joelle Brotemarkle. “Our top two runners are both seventh graders, and we have a good mix of experienced runners on our roster.”

Brotemarkle said she is very satisfied with the work ethic of this team.

“Very pleased with what I have seen so far,” she said. “When we run at practice the top runners get pushed by the other members of the team. That competition among our runners makes everyone better, and that makes us a better team.”

The Jackets have another event on the schedule before the October 20th region meet, which will be held at the Anne Springs Greenway course in Fort Mill.