Here’s how swimmers from York, Chester, Lancaster counties did in SC girls’ championships

Indian Land swimmer Kaitlyn DeWalt competes in a meet in the program’s inaugural season. Photo courtesy of Indian Land Athletics

The 2020 girls’ state swimming championships are in the books, and several area teams and individuals turned in some outstanding performances at the North Charleston Aquatic Center on Saturday.

In 5A, the Nation Ford Falcons led the area schools with a third place finish. The Falcons scored 237 points during the meet. The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets were sixth with 205 points, while the Clover Blue Eagles came home 10th with 127 points.

Nation Ford, which also won the 5A state sportsmanship award, finished in the top-10 in all three relay races. They were second in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:39.35), fourth in the 200 Medley Relay (1:50.86), and eighth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:47.15).

Fort Mill also finished in the top-10 in all three relay events. The Jackets were sixth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:43.01) and eighth in both the 200 Medley Relay (1:53.75) and the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:42.31).

Clover had two top-10 finishes in the relays. The Blue Eagles were fourth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:41.09) and seventh in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:42.18).

In 4A, the Lancaster Bruins led area teams with a seventh place finish. The Bruins tallied 192 points, while the South Pointe Stallions were 14th with 75 points. The Catawba Ridge Copperheads placed 15th with 69 points, and the Indian Land Warriors finished 17th with 62 points.

Nation Ford individual

The Falcons had nine top-15 finishes in the individual competition.

Emily Eaton led the way. She was fourth in both the 50 Freestyle (24.50) and the 100 Freestyle (53.08). Sophie Bujoreanu was seventh in the 100 Backstroke (1:00.23) and 14th in the 500 Freestyle (5:27.87). Mackenzie Riga finished ninth in the 100 Butterfly (1:00.77) and 15th in the 200 IM (2:17.65). Ava Padget was seventh in the 50 Freestyle (24.98), and Sydney Fink came home 12th in the 200 Freestyle (2:00.71), while Julia Pou was 13th in the 200 IM (2:17.24).

Fort Mill individual

The Yellow Jackets earned eight top-15 finishes in the individual races. Olivia Corbi was sixth in the 200 Freestyle (1:56.67) and 11th in the 100 Freestyle (54.98). Anna Kate Halligan finished seventh in the 500 Freestyle (5:20.05) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:17.01). Kyndall Brown was 12th in the 50 Freestyle (25.09) and 15th in the 100 Freestyle (55.75). Jadyn Nelson earned a seventh place finish in the 100 Breaststroke (1:10.46), while Mia Pogorzelski was 11th in the same event (1:12.04).

Clover individual

The Blue Eagles had six top-15 performances in the individual events. Amina Jacic was 12th in the 200 IM (2:16.62) and 14th in the 100 Butterfly (1:01.24). Sloan Hawkins came home 14th in both the 50 Freestyle (25.62) and the 100 Freestyle (55.68). Jennifer Shoemaker turned in a 10th place in the 500 Freestyle (5:22.20) and a 15th spot in the 200 Freestyle (2:02.34).

Lancaster individual times, including state title winner

Makenzy Mills of Lancaster led the individual performers with a pair of state championships. She won the 100 Backstroke (55.92) and the 100 Butterfly (55.17). The Bruins’ Taylor Teague won the state title in the 100 Breaststroke (1:07.24). She also finished seventh in the 200 IM (2:14.61).

Her teammate Tamra Tipton had two top-15 finishes. She was 11th in the 100 Backstroke (1:05.24) and 12th in the 100 Butterfly (1:02.20).

The Bruins also had two top-5 finishes in the relay races. They were third in the 200 Medley Relay (1:51.57) and fourth in the 400 Freestyle Relay (3:47.34).

South Pointe individual

South Pointe had two top-15 finishes in both the relays and the individual competition.

The Stallions were 13th in both the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:53.72) and the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:12.56). Kyra Burton was sixth in the 500 Freestyle (5:29.64) and 11th in the 200 Freestyle (2:01.24).

Catawba Ride individual

Catawba Ridge had a pair of top-15 finishes in the individual races and one in the relay events.

The Copperheads’ Rielly Lavery was fifth in the 50 Freestyle (5:26.49) and 10th in the 200 Freestyle (2:02.73). They finished 11th in the 400 Freestyle Relay (4:05.20).

Indian Land individual

Indian Land had two top-15 performances in the relay events and in the individual competition.

The Warriors were 11th in the 200 Medley Relay (2:05.23) and 12th in the 200 Freestyle Relay (1:50.79). Bella Thorpe came home eighth in the 100 Backstroke (1:12.21) and 14th in the 200 IM (2:22.11).