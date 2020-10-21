Girls’ golf: Catawba Ridge, Legion Collegiate qualify for state championships

Buggy Reinke follows through on a drive at a recent golf tournament. Courtesy of Legion Collegiate Athletics

The region and upper state tournaments are complete, and a pair of area teams — as well as another individual — have qualified for the 2020 girls’ golf state championships, which will take place on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

In 4A, the Catawba Ridge Copperheads moved to the final round, while in 3A the Legion Collegiate Lancers earned a spot in the finals next week. Nation Ford’s Vivian Harris also qualified for the state tournament.

The Copperheads will travel to Hilton Head to play at the Barony Course. The Lancers will play at the Hackler Course on the Coastal Carolina campus in Conway.

Catawba Ridge finished third in the upper state tournament, which was played in Walhalla, with a team score of 346. Katherine Mann led the way with a round of 77. Eileen Zeoli followed with an 86. Kate Gilmer and Aliya Santiago completed the scoring with 91 and 92 respectively.

The Copperheads qualified for the upper state by winning the Region 3-4A tournament last week with a team score of 346. York, which was second in the region, was ninth in the upper state with a score of 444. South Pointe, which was third in the region, finished 12th in the upper state at 491. Neither advanced to the state tournament.

Legion Collegiate finished third in the upper state event, which unfolded in Easley. The Lancers had advanced without a region tournament as only two teams in their region fielded a team. They carded a team total of 337 at the upper state event.

Buggy Reinke led the way with a round of 77. That was good enough to earn an eighth place finish in the individual standings. Katie Warner was right behind Reinke with a round of 82. Teryn Dalton added an 86, and Reagan Hughes turned in a 92 to complete the Lancers’ scoring.

5A results, key competitors

In 5A, four area teams qualified for the upper state tournament, which was held at the Chester Golf Club. None of them advanced to next week’s round.

The Nation Ford Falcons were 12th in the upper state with a team score of 382. The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished 13th at 388. The Northwestern Trojans carded a 410 and finished 14th, while the Rock Hill Bearcats turned in a 453 and were 16th.

Fort Mill and Nation Ford qualified for the upper state with third and fourth place finishes in the Region 3-5A tournament last week. Northwestern and Rock Hill advanced with third and fourth place finishes in the Region 4-5A tournament a week ago.

The Falcons were led at the upper state by Harris with an 83. She will advance to the state tournament as an individual despite her team not moving forward.

Sara McCaskill had a 97, while Fharren Coleman and Katie Griggs scored 100 and 102 respectively to complete the Falcons’ card. The Yellow Jackets’ top score of 94 was turned in by Cayla Capuzzo. McKenzie Finn followed with a 95, while Kinsley Delcourt (97) and Emily Broshious (102) completed the scoring.

Avery Kessler led the Trojans at upper state with a round of 91. Katherine Willis (102), Callie Sweatt (108), and Alexa Valitey (109) rounded out the Northwestern scorers. The Bearcats were paced by Lillian Rivers with a 96. Alexis Walker (108), Caroline Mayfield (110), and Zoe Zamorski (139) completed the team scores.