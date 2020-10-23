Here’s who won region cross country championships in Lancaster, Chester, York counties

The Fort Mill boys’ team, led by head coach Lee Whitaker, gather before a recent race. Photo courtesy of Fort Mill Athletics.

The region cross country championships are complete, and area schools turned in some outstanding performances as teams and individuals.

Here’s a comprehensive report of all the teams and names from The Herald’s coverage area that you need to know.

Region 3-5A: Fort Mill wins pair of titles

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets won both the girls’ and boys’ titles in Region 3-5A.

The girls had 24 points with the Nation Ford Falcons earning second place with 45 points. The Fort Mill boys scored 27 points in getting their win. Nation Ford was second with 43 points. The Clover Blue Eagles were third in both races. They totaled 73 points in the girls’ division and 90 in the boys’ competition.

Nation Ford’s Katie Pou won the girls’ individual race in a time of 19:17, and the Falcons’ Connor O’Flynn claimed the individual boys’ title with a time of 16:34.

After Pou’s top finish, the Falcons followed with Ansley Archuletta (3rd - 20:44), Mia Royall (8th - 21:36), Madison Hager (16th - 22:52), and Adria Kahre (17th - 22:57).

The Yellow Jackets’ top five runners were Angel Kravitz (2nd - 20:32), Alivia Cleveland (4th - 20:45), Avery Moriarity (5th - 20:52), Elise Barradale (6th - 20:52), and Miz Zimmerman (10th - 21:55).

Morgan Julian led the Blue Eagles with a seventh place finish in a time of 20:52. She was followed by Elizabeth McAllister (13th - 22:24), Campbell Coverdale (15th - 22:44), Sarah Quinn (23rd - 23:38), and Sara Abigail Knabeshue (25th - 24:10).

Evan Wey led the Fort Mill boys with an overall second place finish in a time of 16:51. He was followed by Alec Lootens (3rd - 17:08), Jackson Dawson (4th - 17:10), Robert Robbins (7th - 17:30), and Evan Ickert (8th - 17:40).

Behind O’Flynn’s top performance for the Nation Ford boys were Alan Dayrit (5th - 17:20), Chase Johnson (12th - 18:18), Justin Storms (13th - 18:18), and Jonathan Pool (18th - 18:27).

The Blue Eagles were paced by Benjamin McCall with a sixth place finish in a time of 17:23. He was joined by Drew Jackson (19th - 19:20), David Shearer (20th - 19:26), Cole Morrison (27th - 19:59), and Chris Ruddella (28th - 20:37).

Region 4-5A: Rachel Arwood of Rock Hill, Mason Thomas of Northwestern lead teams

The Northwestern Trojans boys earned a share of the Region 4-5A title with Spring Valley, before losing on the tie-breaker. The Northwestern girls also finished second behind Spring Valley. The Rock Hill Bearcats finished fourth in both races.

Rachel Arwood of Rock Hill won the girls’ individual title in a time of 20:49.2, while the Trojans’ Mason Thomas was the top performer in the boys’ race with a time of 16:11.6.

The Trojans’ top five in the girls’ race were Aamori Gaines (6th - 21:56.4), Addison Meeker (10th - 22:38.7), Isabella Morgan (11th - 23:04.8), Rie Dupree (12th - 23:17.8), and Kaitlin Marquis (15th - 23:52.8).

Following Arwood for the ‘Cats were Sofia Van Zandt (19th - 24:37.7), Averi York ( 20th - 24:44.6), Maddie Kiblinger (23rd - 25:18.8), and Gracie Starnes (25th - 25:34.6).

Northwestern’s other finishers in the boys’ race were Evan Crockford (4th - 17:17.5), Christian Notoragelo (5th - 17:17.9), Gryffin Slater (7th - 17:25.1), and Timothy Notoragelo (13th - 18:30.40).

Rock Hill’s scorers were Josh Zeigler (17th - 18:50.8), Jacob Young (22nd - 19:27.7), Logan Rangnow (23rd - 19:32.6), Carson Hollingsworth (24th - 19:49.5), and Kai Polito (28th - 20:37.0).

Region 4-4A: Catawba Ridge continues cross country reign

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads claimed both races in Region 4-4A.

The Copperhead girls scored 28 points with the Indian Land Warriors second at 53 points. The South Pointe Stallions (57), the York Cougars (94) and the Lancaster Bruins (127) completed the field.

Catawba Ridge’s Maddy Mack won the individual girls’ title. She toured the course in a time of 19:16.30. Teammate Hunter Mattes was fifth in a time of 20:55.80. Peyton Pierson (6th - 20:59.10), Sophia Commerford (7th - 21:12.80), and Talia Gluff (9th - 21:17.20) completed the Copperhead runners.

Olivia Morales was the top finisher for Indian Land. She was second overall with a time of 20:02.80. Rachel Graham (3rd - 20:20.70), Lauren Sizemore (14th - 22:30.80), Caprielle Terry (15th - 22:57.80), and Ally Basik (19th - 23:40.90) rounded out the Warriors’ scores.

South Pointe was paced by Madeline Smith (8th - 21:14.40). She was followed by teammates London Horne (10th - 21:32.10), Grace Gresham (11th - 21:37.80), Ellie Watson (12th - 22:02.10), and Ashley King (16th - 23:04.60).

York’s top performance was turned in by Chloe Mumaw (4th - 20:53.50). York’s other top finishers were Colette Dismukes (18th - 23:32.90), Kelsey Duncan (23rd - 24:28.00), Karlee Friers (24th - 25:01.40), and Gracin Carroll (25th - 25:08.00).

Sara Ava Shrum led Lancaster with a 17th place finish (23:17.00). Other scorers for the Bruins were Katie Hensley (20th - 23:42.80), AnnaBeth Adams (29th - 26:13.60), Lilee Shrum (30th - 26:15.60), and Myra Jean Sims (31st - 30:11.80).

The Catawba Ridge boys totaled 19 points in their win. Lancaster was a distant second with 67 points, while York (75), Indian Land (85) and South Pointe (98) rounded out the region.

The Copperheads’ Sam Rich won the individual title in a time of 14:27.00. Teammate Caden Westover was second at 15:44.20. Joshua Silverman (4th - 16:14.20), Spencer Predmore (5th - 16:42.20), and Ty Massey (7th - 16:57.60) completed the Copperheads’ times.

Lancaster was paced by Matthew Prete (3rd - 16:10.40). The other four Lancaster scorers were Trevor Roof (8th - 17:03.50), Dylan Sutton (13th - 17:40.80), Alexander Jane (20th - 18:15.40), and Darnell Tynes (23rd - 18:28.10).

York’s top runner was Anthony DeGraw (10th - 17:07.00). He was followed by Marvin Kearley (11th - 17:25.00), Grayson Craig (14th - 17:41.80), Gonzala Torres (19th - 18:01.40), and Mark Ginchenko (21st - 18:21.90).

Jaxon Barringer led Indian Land with a ninth place finish in a time of 17:05.10. The rest of the Warriors were Brian Adams (12th - 17:38.20), Maddox Yegge (15th - 17:47.20), David Pohlheber (22d - 18:26.70), and Ben Carroll (27th - 18:57.60).

South Pointe got its top performance from Joshuah Sinkler (6th - 16:53.40). Zander White (17th - 17:52.00), Hunter Richards (24th - 18:30.00), Garrett Brown (25th - 18:31.90), and Robert Newsome (26th - 18:40.80) rounded out the Stallions’ competitors.

Region 4-3A: Chester led by Arianna McCree, Aiden Roberts

The Chester boys finished fifth in the Region 4-3A meet, while the Cyclone girls were fourth.

Aiden Roberts led the Cyclones with a 13th place finish in a time of 21:35.39. Other Chester scorers were Thatcher Caldwell (23rd - 25:05.00), Caden Taylor (24th - 25:33.07), Shyheem Willard (25th - 26:01.67), and Matthew Wade (28th - 28:25.83).

The Chester girls top performer was Arianna McCree who was 16th with a time of 33:19.32. She was followed by Khemire McGraw (17th - 33:20.40), Alontae Curry (20th - 34:13.50), Ty’Jala Lightner (22nd - 35:04.72), and Keyanna Wilmore (25th - 39:28.51).

Region 4-2A: Andrew Jackson, York Prep, Legion Collegiate

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers scored 30 points and were the runners-up in the boys’ race in the Region 4-2A meet. York Prep finished sixth with 151 points.

Gavin Barfield led Andrew Jackson with a second place finish in a time of 18:04.67. Alex Martin (4th - 18:23.83), Christian Brown (6th - 18:57.97), Jay Minors (8th - 19:58.60), and Parker Deese (13th - 20:51.13) were the other four scorers for the Vols.

York Prep was led by Alex Fogle (25th - 23:27.90). He was followed by Will Bruner (29th - 23:38.31), Lathan Sherer (38th - 25:19.37), Brady Myrup (42nd - 26:53.25), and Lex Allen (43rd - 27:05.20).

Legion Collegiate only had three runners who scored. Ashton Unsworth, who was seventh overall (18:59.66), led the way. Jackson Turner (11th - 20:48.91) and Jeremiah McClure (20th - 22:57.21) also scored for the Lancers.

The Volunteer girls won their race by scoring 37 points. York Prep got 52 and came in second.

Emma Estridge led the Volunteers with a second place finish (23:29.66). Kristen Pierce (6th - 25:45.01), Samantha McAlister (9th - 27:40.17), Caitlynn Warsop (14th - 29:37.36), and Karli Rathel (16th - 29:47.05) completed the Andrew Jackson runners.

York Prep was led by Peden Robinson, who finished fifth in a time of 25:21.37. Savannah Johansen (8th - 25:36.69), Harleigh Youhem (11th - 28:03.51), Emma Robinson (12th - 28:07.02), and Sarah-Margaret Porter (30th - 35:15.37) finished the Patriots’ scoring.

Region 2-1A: Great Falls, Lewisville

The Great Falls boys’ and the Riverwalk Academy girls claimed the championships in the Region 2-1A event.

Great Falls scored 21 points in the boys’ race with Riverwalk finishing second with 64. Lewisville had runners compete in the race, but did not have enough to complete the event for a team score.

Great Falls was led by Jarod Lockhart, who won the individual competition in a time of 23:16.60. Logan Payne (3rd - 23:44.10), James Funderburk (5th - 24:31.80), Brian Coleman (6th - 24:40.20), and Jackson Kennington (11th - 25:54.80) rounded out the Great Falls scorers.

Riverwalk was led by Austin Thurman with a fourth place finish in time of 24:13.70. He was followed by Matthew Greene (12th - 26:06.60), Blake Hawkins (16th - 28:04.40), Lucas Willis (19th - 28:30.30), and Patrick Keller (26th - 31:23.30).

Dalton Bailey of Lewisville was second in the individual race with a time of 23:40.60. Teammate Da’Len Massey joined him in the top ten with a seventh place finish in a time of 24:56.50.

Riverwalk tallied 21 points in earning the girls’ title. Lewisville and Great Falls entered runners but neither team had enough to finish to get a team score.

Maya Losee of Riverwalk won the girls’ race in a time of 25:14.20. Carlie Keller was fourth (29:40.60), and Kylie Farmer came home eighth (36:20.20). Zaria Washington (9th - 36:20.70) and Sarah Maloney (10th - 37:43.60) completed the scoring for Riverwalk.

Lewisville’s Emory Beer was second overall with a time of 27:10.40. Kenley Henson and Kinsely Price, both of Great Falls came home in the top ten. Henson was third (29:05.00), while Price was sixth (34:37.00).