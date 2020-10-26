It’s time to vote for The Herald’s Fall Sports Athlete of the Week (Oct. 26)

In addition to our normal coverage of fall high school sports, The Herald will also be facilitating a regular fan poll to determine who is our area’s athlete of the week.

Here’s how this will work: The Herald has selected a list of finalists for the award after reviewing several nominations from area coaches. Readers can vote as often as they want, and voting will be open each week until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The winner of the athlete of the week award will be posted online Wednesday. The player will also receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

Athlete of the week finalists

Rachel Arwood, Rock Hill cross country: The senior won the Region 4-5A title, running a 20:49.20 at Northwestern on Oct. 21. Arwood, the Bearcats’ only senior on the team, has won six of the 10 meets she’s raced in this season.

Taylor Atkinson, Nation Ford volleyball: The 6-foot-4 junior had 47 kills, 26 digs, eight blocks and three aces this past week, helping Nation Ford to a 3-0 showing. Atkinson started her week with 12 kills, seven digs and two blocks in a 2-0 win at Byrnes on Oct. 20. She also had 19 kills, eight digs and a block in a 2-1 win over T.L. Hanna (at Byrnes) the same night. Atkinson finished off her week with 16 kills, 11 digs and six blocks in a 3-0 win over Blythewood on Oct. 22. Nation Ford (22-2) has won 15 straight matches going into the 5A state playoffs — and is looking for its third straight state title.

Anna Lucky Black, Northwestern volleyball: The Trojans’ senior libero has been all over the court this season. She’s notched 307 digs this season and over 1,000 digs in her career. She’s also been a leader for Northwestern, which clinched the Region 4-5A title with a 6-2 record in league play this past week. The Trojans beat Clover and lost to Indian Land and Lugoff-Elgin in non-region matches last week. Playoffs begin Tuesday.

Rachel Graham, Indian Land cross country: The eighth-grader ran a personal-best 20:20.70 to finish third in the Region 3-4A championships at Anne Springs Greenway in Fort Mill on Oct. 21.

Vivian Harris, Nation Ford golf: The freshman shot an 83 at Chester Country Club to finish 14th in the South Carolina 5A Upper State Championships this past week. Harris’ efforts helped her qualify for the 5A state championships as an individual. Harris, who averages a 43 per nine holes, has led Nation Ford in scoring every match this season.

Katie Pou, Nation Ford cross country: The senior won her fourth-straight Region 3-5A title, running a 19:17 to beat the field by 1:15 at Anne Springs Greenway in Fort Mill on Oct. 20. The Nation Ford girls cross country team was region runner-up to Fort Mill.

Sam Rich, Catawba Ridge cross country: The junior ran a personal-best 14:27 to win the South Carolina Region 3-4A title at Anne Springs Greenway in Fort Mill on Oct. 21. Rich’s time was 1:17.20 faster than the runner-up — his teammate Caden Westover. The Catawba Ridge boys cross country team also won the Region 3-5A team title at the same meet.

Aiden Roberts, Chester cross country: The Cyclones’ senior ran a personal-best 21:35.39 to finish 13th at the Region 4-3A Championships at Fairfield Central on Oct. 21. Roberts’ personal-record time was also the final race of his high school career.

Mason Thomas, Northwestern cross country: The Northwestern senior ran a 16:11.60 to win the Region 4-5A title by 44 seconds on his home course on Oct. 21. Thomas’ efforts led his Northwestern team to a runner-up region finish to Spring Valley.

Aiyana Uter, Catawba Ridge tennis: The junior finished her season 13-1 in singles play and went a perfect 8-0 in region play. Uter won her singles match (6-2, 6-4) in Catawba Ridge’s 4-3 loss to Eastside in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs on Oct. 20. Catawba Ridge finished 10-3-1 this season.

