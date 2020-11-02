Girls’ golf roundup: How did Legion Collegiate, Catawba Ridge fare in SC championships?

Buggy Reinke tees off a drive at the SC 2A championships last week. Courtesy of Legion Collegiate Athletics

The girls’ golf state championships are in the record books, and a pair of area teams turned in some outstanding performances in the 36 hole event earlier in the week.

In 4A, the Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished fourth with a team score of 705 at the Barony Course on Hilton Head Island. They shot a 343 in the opening round and followed with a 362 on the second day of competition. May River won the state title with a two-day score of 638.

Katherine Mann led the Copperheads with a two-day score of 165. She fired a 78 the first day and followed with an 87 on the second 18 holes. She tied for eighth overall in the individual competition and made the All-State team.

Eileen Zeoli followed with a 172 (83-89). Katie Gilmore turned in a 179 (86-93) and Alyia Santiago carded a 189 (96-93) to complete the Catawba Ridge scoring.

In 2A, the Legion Collegiate Lancers also finished fourth. The Lancers had a 36 hole total of 683 on the Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina in Conway. They carded a 332 in the opening day of play and followed with a 351 in the second round. Gilbert claimed the state championship with a 626.

Buggy Reinke led the charge for the Lancers. She capped off her senior campaign with a fourth place finish overall with a two-day card of 143. She had a 72 in the opening round and added a 71 on the second 18 holes and was named to the All-State team.

Katie Warner followed with a 176 (83-93). Margaret Olson was next at 181 (88-93), while Reagan Hughes rounded out the Lancers scoring with a 184 (89-95).

In 5A, Vivian Harris of Nation Ford competed as an individual and had a 36 hole score of 181. She carded a 89 the first day and followed with a 92 in the second round.