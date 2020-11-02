It’s time to vote for The Herald’s Fall Sports Athlete of the Week (Nov. 2)

Monday, Nov. 2, marks the day before Election Day, the last and most consequential day of a tumultuous and closely watched election season that started over a year ago.

But this Monday — like every Monday — also marks the opening of The Herald’s Fall Sports Athlete of the Week poll.

Here’s how this works: The Herald has selected a list of finalists for the award after reviewing several nominations from area coaches. Readers can vote as often as they want, and voting will be open each week until Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The winner of the athlete of the week award will be posted online Wednesday. The player will also receive a certificate of achievement from The Herald.

View the finalists for the award and their accomplishments below. And vote (in all elections this week!).

High school athlete finalists

Taylor Atkinson, Nation Ford volleyball: The Falcons’ junior had another big week with 34 kills, 28 digs and five blocks in two matches: Atkinson had 20 kills, 17 digs, three blocks and an ace in Nation Ford’s 3-0, first-round playoff win over Byrnes on Oct. 27; and two days later Atkinson tallied 14 kills, 11 digs, two aces and two blocks in Nation Ford’s 3-0, season-ending, state quarterfinal loss at T.L. Hanna. Atkinson was also named Region 3-5A player of the year this week for her efforts this season. In 2020, Atkinson notched a total of 345 kills, 208 digs, 66 blocks and 46 aces.

Spenser Bailey, Westminster Catawba cross country: The Indians’ senior ran a 17:10 to win the NCISAA 2A state championships at McAlpine Creek Park on Friday, Oct. 30. Bailey was nearly 10 seconds faster than the field in his state championship run.

Gavin Barfield, Andrew Jackson cross country: The senior ran a personal-record 16:51.40 to finish sixth at the S.C. 1A/2A state qualifier at Crooked Creek Recreational Park in Chapin on Saturday, Oct. 31. Andrew Jackson also finished in third as a team in that meet.

Alivia Cleveland, Fort Mill cross country: The seventh-grader ran a personal-best of 19:34.82 to finish seventh in the 5A state qualifier at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia on Saturday, Oct. 31. Cleveland also helped her Fort Mill team to a runner-up finish in that event.

Katherine Mann, Catawba Ridge golf: The Copperheads’ sophomore shot a two-day 165 (78-87) to finish in 8th-place individually at the 5A state championships at Barony Golf Club in Hilton Head Island on Oct. 26-27. Mann, who earned all-state honors for her efforts, helped her Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team to a fourth-place finish.

Connor O’Flynn, Nation Ford cross country: The Falcons’ senior ran a personal-best 15:51.69 to finish third at the 5A state qualifier at Sandhills Research Center in Columbia on Oct. 31. O’Flynn’s efforts also helped Nation Ford to a fifth-place team finish at the same event.

Buggy Reinke, Legion Collegiate golf: The Legion Collegiate senior finished her high school golf career shooting a two-day total of 143 (72-71) to come in fourth individually at the 3A state championships at The Hackler Golf Club at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, Oct. 26-27. Reinke, who had 11 birdies in the two-day event, earned all-state honors while leading her Lancers’ team to a fourth-place finish at states.

Sam Rich, Catawba Ridge cross country: The Catawba Ridge junior ran a 15:10.60 to win the 4A state qualifier by 51 seconds at Crooked Creek Recreational Park in Chapin on Oct. 30. Rich’s run helped his Catawba Ridge team to a state qualifier title.

Baylee Vought, Indian Land volleyball: The Warriors’ senior was all over the court this past week, recording 30 kills, 28 assists, 13 digs and eight aces to lead Indian Land to playoff victories over Greenville and Lugoff-Elgin: Vought had 18 kills, 12 assists, four digs and two aces in a 3-0 win over Greenville on Oct. 27 — and two days later, she came back with 12 kills, 16 assists, nine digs and six aces in a 3-0 sweep of Lugoff-Elgin. Vought, a University of Akron commit, has notched 218 kills, 218 assists, 103 digs and 38 aces for Indian Land (20-3) in the 2020 season.

