Clover and South Pointe basketball teams reload, aim to return to SC championship stages

The Clover Blue Eagles and the South Pointe Stallions find themselves in the same position as they head into the basketball season.

Both teams were the runners-up in their respective classes last year, and both are hoping to take that next step during the upcoming campaign.

Clover finished 28-3 overall and 7-1 in the region, but lost to Goose Creek, 42-38, in the 5A finals a year ago. South Pointe turned in a 27-3 overall mark and an 8-2 region slate before losing to North Augusta, 70-57, in the 4A title contest.

Both teams play on Friday night: Clover will open its season at Charlotte Latin, and South Pointe will play at home against Rock Hill. (The Stallions and Bearcats played earlier in the week, with Rock Hill claiming a 53-47 overtime victory.)

Clover guard Aylesha Wade drives in the first half of the 5A girls’ basketball state championship game on Friday in Colonial Life Arena in Columbia. Photo courtesy of Bryan Dillon

Clover Blue Eagles top 5A

The Blue Eagles were ranked as the top team in the state in the preseason 5A poll. That is a huge honor for Clover, but that will not affect the way the team prepares for the season.

“That is quite an honor to be thought of that way,” said head coach Sherer Hopkins. “We will stay focused on winning one game at a time and getting better every day.”

The veteran coach has a good number of players returning from last year’s team. Six of the returning players are seniors — including Aylesha Wade, the team’s leading scorer from a year ago and a recent Charlotte basketball signee.

“She is a special player,” added Hopkins. “She practices with great intensity. She is a team player, and she wants everyone on the team to be successful.”

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Hopkins also expects good things from several other returning senior players.

“Janelle Carter is quick and athletic and plays well on both ends of the floor,” she added. “Lauren Deal is developing into a very good shooter, and La’ Destiny Worthy is a versatile player, who can play several positions.”

Hopkins sees this year as a challenge from several standpoints. First is the virus, second is the new region, and third is the shorter schedule.

“Those will all be different, but we can handle it,” she said. “These players know me and what I expect from them and what I want.”

South Pointe head coach Stephanie Butler-Graham celebrates. Westwood played South Pointe for the Upper State Championship at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville Friday, February 28, 2020. GWINN DAVIS / Special to McClatchy GWINN DAVIS Special to McClatchy

South Pointe leans on new leaders

The Stallions, who were ranked second in the preseason 4A poll, lost several starters from last year’s outstanding team. However, head coach Stephanie Butler-Graham, who was recently named as the state’s Coach of the Year, has a fine group of returning players as well as several newcomers to build this year’s team around.

The Stallions are counting on seniors Trinity Adams, Makayla Jamerson, Makayla Adams and Zaciah Bell to provide leadership roles.

“These four players want to be leaders,” said Butler-Graham. “They do not have to be taught how to lead. They have watched past seniors lead our program, and they lead on and off the court.”

The Stallions are in a new region this year, and the schedule has been trimmed down in the number of games because of COVID-19.

“That is concerning because we have always played in several tournaments and had more time to schedule some tough non-region games,” she said. “We were limited in those areas this season. I have no doubt in mind that with the work ethic I have seen so far we will be ready when the playoffs roll around.”

The Stallions’ program has been built on teamwork and fundamentals, and that will continue this season.

“We stress both in practice every day,” she added. ‘The coaches work with each player on a daily basis to make sure they know what to do when they are in the game. We do not leave anybody out, because everyone is important and they all play a role.”

The conditioning and weight training has also stepped up over the years.

“In the past couple of seasons we have put more emphasis on both, and it has really paid off for us,” she added. “We are really working on both this year.”