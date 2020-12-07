Hot start for Rock Hill basketball has team believing it can ‘compete against anyone’

Courtesy of Kenny Orr

The Rock Hill girls’ basketball team is off to an excellent start in the 2020-21 season.

The Bearcats are 6-1 overall as they set their sights on a region title and a long playoff run. Rock Hill was ranked sixth in a preseason 5A poll, and coach Kenny Orr’s team has lived up to that billing thus far.

“I have been more than pleased with the way this young team has done thus far,” said Orr. “We work hard every day to get better at what we do. Our teamwork has been superb in the early going.”

The Bearcats were 20-8 a year ago and finished second in their region. They won an opening round playoff game, before being eliminated in the second round of play.

Junior Jada Jones is the leader for this year’s edition of the ‘Cats. She is currently the leading scorer with 16 points per game. In addition, she is one of the top defensive players in the state.

“We will go as she goes,” added Orr. “However, we are more than a one-person team. When she gets going, everybody follows. Jones is a complete team player. She is unselfish, and she wants everyone on the team to be successful.”

Another returning starter is junior Gracie Wilson. She is second in the scoring parade with 12 points per contest, and she brings a lot to the total team package.

“She is an excellent shooter from the outside, and she is our best free throw shooter,” he added. “She can handle the ball, shoot the mid-range shot, drive and make layups and drive and dish to an open player.”

Sophomore transfer Laila Hankerson is third in scoring with 11 points per game. She has been a great addition to the team this year.

“She can play inside and outside with equal ability,” he said. “She has really improved her game since we started.”

Rock Hill has also gotten help on both ends of the floor from Ashley Creque, Makala Street, Kayla Anthony-Durham, Shamyah Patterson, Madison Burgess, Alyssa Hankerson, Katie Reed and Nautica Barber.

Bearcats are ‘beginning to grow up’

Rock Hill achieved its 6-1 mark to date in the 2020-21 season with wins over Fort Mill, Nation Ford and Catawba Ridge in the Milltown Classic. The Bearcats added another win over Nation Ford before losing to JL Mann. Their last two outings produced wins over Nation Ford and South Pointe.

“Our young players are beginning to grow up,” said Orr, “We are getting good floor leadership, and we are improving on both ends of the floor.”

Last week’s overtime win over South Pointe — a team that has been to the 4A state finals the past two years — really helped the Bearcats in the early going.

“They have a quality program, and beating them was good for us,” added Orr. “However, we believe that we can compete against anyone that we play.”