Despite a limited preseason, veteran Fort Mill wrestling team still aims for the top

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets are putting the finishing touches on their preparation for the upcoming wrestling season, and they are hoping to pick up where they left off after last year’s outstanding campaign.

The Yellow Jackets won the region title last year with a 4-0 mark and advanced to the postseason. They knocked off Mauldin in the first round and toppled JL Mann in the second round, before being eliminated by eventual 5A state champion Hillcrest in the third round.

Head coach Chris Brock enters his 21st year at the helm of the program this season, and he likes what he has seen so far from his team.

“We have worked hard, and we are getting better every day,” he added. “I only hope that all of our work will be rewarded with a good regular season. In addition I hope that the season will allow the playoffs to take place.”

The veteran coach has a roster that features eight seniors, a few juniors, and quite a number of sophomores and freshmen.

Sebastian Colon (113), McGuire Harms (120), Cayden Richard (126), and Gavin Smyre (126) are the four seniors who will compete in the lower weight class division. George Mandon (152), Brian Kelley (160), Kannon Osorne (182), and Conner Montgomery (195) are also returning seniors from last year’s team.

Brock expects those eight to be the leaders on and off the mat this winter.

“They have done an exceptional job of leading this team so far,” he said. “They have experience, they have been in the program, and they know what I want.”

Joshua Sturgeon is also a returning starter from last year, and he leads the group of juniors that will contribute this season. He was a state runner-up last year as a sophomore, and he will wrestle in the 138 or 132 weight division.

Fort Mill’s Joshua Sturgeon wrestles during the finals of the Kingsley Holiday Classic, where he would go on to win the 126-pound weight class. Mac Banks

All things new in Fort Mill

In addition to the number of new faces it’ll have on its roster, Fort Mill will be in a new region this year: The Yellow Jackets will keep the rivalry with Nation Ford and Clover in region play. They will add Gaffney and Boiling Springs as new region opponents.

“This area has seen wrestling improve every year for the last decade,” said Brock. “I expect Nation Ford and Clover to be better than they were last year, and Boiling Springs and Gaffney are always tough. It will be a challenge for us every time out. There will be no easy nights in the region.”

The Jackets have always been in a lot of tournaments in the two Carolinas in past years to get ready for the region and the playoffs. That will not happen this year because of COVID-19. In fact, the start of the wrestling season for several programs across South Carolina has been derailed by the pandemic.

“All of the tournaments were canceled this year,” he said. “However, I was able to get some quality competition lined up for our team. We do not have as many matches as I wanted, but with the COVID-19, our options were limited. I think we have a solid schedule that will prepare us.”

Added Brock: “When things got shut down last spring, our seniors took it upon themselves to keep the communication lines open for all of the team members. They all worked on their own and in small groups to lift, run, and stay in shape for the season. I was very impressed by their work ethic in the offseason, and it has carried over into our early season preparations.”