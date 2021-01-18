Led by upperclassmen, Chester wrestling is off to impressive start in 2020-21 season

Photo courtesy of Chester Athletics

The Chester Cyclones are off to a very good start in the 2020-21 wrestling season. They currently sport an overall record of 5-1, but more importantly, they are 2-0 in region play.

The Cyclones have 16 players on this year’s roster. There are five seniors, but two of them are wrestling for the first time. Seven juniors, three sophomores and one freshman complete the roster.

“We have a solid group with lots of returning players,” said head coach Dennis Jensen, who is in his fourth year at the helm. “We are getting good leadership from our seniors as well as our returning players. I am very pleased thus far.”

Chester opened the season with a pair of region wins. The Cyclones topped Mid-Carolina, 36-22, and routed Lower Richland, 64-12. They added a 54-15 victory over Dutch Fork before losing 33-31 against Rock Hill, traditionally one of the best teams in the state. They followed with two more non-region victories — defeating Newberry, 60-6, and then Whitmire, 54-3, this past Thursday night.

Who leads Chester wrestling?

Jensen is counting on six of his players to be leaders on the mat this season. He feels like all of them have a chance to do well in the individual competition in the state playoffs.

Shaheim Willard, who is a junior, is wrestling in either the 145 or 152 weight classification. Rathael Pendergrass, who is also a junior, is working in the 160 weight division.

“Willard has done extremely well again this year, and I think he has a chance to win it all in the individual competition,” he added. “Pendergrass has done very well thus far, and I expect him to do well in the individual competition.”

Juniors Trent Bowser, who goes in either the 126 of 132 weight class, and Jordan Bowser, who checks in at 170, are both undefeated this season.

“Trent is a very consistent performer for us, and we count on him for points every time out,” he added. “Jordan has made great progress from last year, and he has become a steady performer this season.”

Drue Shipman, who is a sophomore, competes in either the 113 or 120 classification, and he has lost only once this year. Octavian Minter, who is a senior, wrestles in the heavyweight division, and thus far this year he has yet to lose.

“Shipman picked up 38 wins a year ago as a freshman, and he continues to get better every day,” said Jordan. “Minter is out for wrestling for the first time, but his progress has been tremendous.”

Chester has also gotten wins and points from other players. DaKendray Keener (106 weight class), Thatcher Caldwell (120 weight class), Damon Sanders (132 weight class), Jaden Simmons (184 weight class), and Gage Herr (220 weight class) have all scored points.

“We will need contributions from everyone on this team,” he added. “We will need every point we can get, because we have some tough matches coming up.”

‘Not going to accept anything but the best’

The Cyclones are in a new region this season. They kept their rivalry with Fairfield Central and Keenan. They picked up Mid-Carolina and Lower Richland while losing Indian Land and Catawba Ridge, both of whom moved up to 4A.

The virus has caused problems for every team, but the Cyclones have not let that keep them from excelling.

“This is an experienced group, and they are not going to accept anything but the best,” added Jensen. “They worked on their own when they needed to, and they have worked in the weight room to get stronger and be in better condition.”

The Cyclones have region matches remaining against Fairfield Central and Keenan. They are working to finish first in the region, because it would mean they would be at home throughout the playoffs.

“That will be huge for us,” said Jensen. “In the past seasons we have had to go on the road in the playoffs, and that has been extremely tough when you consider the caliber of the teams we have faced.”

The Cyclones are not taking anything for granted. They know they must be ready every time they go to the mat if they want to claim the region title.

“We still have work to do if we are to finish first,” he added. “That is our goal, and we are working everyday to get there so we can have the home crowd behind us when we reach the playoffs.”

In addition to the region matches, the Cyclones have lined up some tough competition the rest of the way. They have already faced 5A teams in Dutch Fork and Rock Hill, and will take on 4A powers Eastside and Lugoff-Elgin later this season.

“I feel like playing against that caliber of competition will further prepare us for the postseason,” he added. “I have always put those types of teams on our schedule.”

The Cyclones just need to keep working hard every day in order to reach their goals.

“We need to continue to get better on a daily basis, and we need to continue building our confidence,” he said. “Most of all we need to stay healthy.”