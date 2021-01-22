‘Go out as winners’: Clover wrestling eyes first-ever region title to cap special season

Photos courtesy of the Clover School District.

The Clover wrestling team, simply, is having an outstanding season.

The Blue Eagles are 14-2 overall and 2-0 in the region. Their 48-24 region win over the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets this past Tuesday night allowed them to take a big step toward winning the region title and advancing to the postseason.

“That win was huge for our program,” Clover head coach Mike Fitzgerald told The Herald. “Being able to beat a talented Fort Mill team by that margin gives us a lot of confidence heading into the final portion of the season.”

Besides Tuesday night’s win, Clover has had a season to remember: The team defeated three South Carolina powers who were ranked in the preseason top 15 in 5A (Fort Mill, Dorman and Chapin), and it also toppled Eastside, the preseason top team in 4A. The Blue Eagles’ only two losses were close matches with Hillcrest and Byrnes — the preseason top two teams in 5A.

One of the keys to the success Clover is enjoying is the leadership from the senior members of the team: The Blue Eagles have 16 players on this year’s team. Six are seniors, while six juniors, three sophomores, and one freshman complete the roster. The veteran players are making a big impact so far this season, Fitzgerald said.

“I could not ask them to do more in their final year in the program,’ said Fitzgerald. “They want to go out as winners.”

Who is leading Clover?

Outstanding individual performances have been everywhere thus far for Clover.

Fitzgerald pointed to senior TJ Stacey, who competes in the 182 weight class and who Fitzgerald called the team’s “go-to” guy. He also complimented the work done by Asa Walton, a senior transfer who wrestles in the 170 weight class, and Drake Barrett, who participates in the 160 weight class.

“Barrett has been our biggest surprise this year,” he said. “We knew he would do well, but his work ethic has made him even better than we anticipated.”

Fitzgerald also praised junior Wilton Grice (152 weight class) and sophomore Yannis Charles (132 weight class).

“Grice has taken on a leadership role for us, and he was named as one of our captains this year,” he added. “Charles just picked up where he left off last year and has gotten better.”

Clover has one female on the roster in senior Amber Turner, who competes in the 106 weight classification. She was also named a captain for the season.

“She has been the pioneer for our girls’ program,’‘ added Fitzgerald. “She never misses practice, she has improved her technique, and she is an important part of our program. She will wrestle next year in college.”

What’s next for Clover wrestling?

Despite the tremendous success, the Blue Eagles don’t have any wrestlers who are undefeated. Walton and senior Graysen Latham, who works in the 220 weight class, have the best records with only one loss.

The Eagles still have three matches remaining on the schedule, including two in region play: They travel to Lexington on Saturday and host Boiling Springs and Nation Ford in a tri-region match next Wednesday to wrap up the regular season. The region tournament is on January 30th at Fort Mill. Fitzgerald is not taking anything for granted in the remaining matches.

“We have to be ready every time we go to the mat,” he added. “Our three remaining opponents are all very good.”

Fitzgerald, who started the wrestling program at Clover, is in his 18th season as the head coach. The Blue Eagles have never won a region championship, Fitzgerald said.

“Our goal right now is to win the region title,” he said. “We can not let up.”

The keys to continued success are very simple.

“We have wrestled as a team all year, and we have wrestled for each other, and we need to continue both,” he added. “We need to improve every day, continue to believe in each other, and stay healthy.”