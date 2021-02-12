High School Sports
Schedules set for 2021 SC high school wrestling postseason
All matches begin Feb. 13 unless noted
SCHSL wrestling playoffs
Saturday
Class 5A
Upper State
Rock Hill at Hillcrest
Dorman at Clover (Friday)
Fort Mill at Byrnes
TL Hanna at Northwestern
Lower State
Ashley Ridge at River Bluff
St. James at Wando
Cane Bay at Socastee
Lexington at Summerville
Class 4A
Upper State
Dreher at Travelers Rest
South Pointe at Eastside
Greenwood at Indian Land
Walhalla at Lugoff-Elgin
Lower State
May River (Bye)
Hartsville at North Augusta
James Island at North Myrtle Beach
Hilton Head Island at South Aiken
Class 3A
Upper State
West Oak at Chester
Broome at Powdersville
Blue Ridge at Union County
Mid-Carolina at Belton Honea Path
Lower State
Loris at Hanahan
Brookland-Cayce at Camden
Lake City at Gilbert
Battery Creek at Aynor
Class 2A
Upper State
Crescent (Bye)
Chesnee at Dixie
High Point at Liberty
CA Johnson at Ninety Six
Lower State
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bye)
Edisto at Buford
Cheraw at Cross
Phillip Simmons at Pelion
