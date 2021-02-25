The Herald’s Feb. 25 live high school basketball scoreboard: Who’s going to SC semis?

The Herald will be keeping up with the high school basketball playoff action around York County, Chester County and Lancaster County in the quarterfinals of the South Carolina playoffs.

Six teams are playing on Thursday night — Rock Hill girls (5A), Clover girls (5A), South Pointe boys (4A), Andrew Jackson boys (2A, Lower State), York Prep boys (2A) and Legion Collegiate boys (2A, Lower State).

Check back here throughout Thursday night for up-to-the-minute scores and end-of-game recaps.

Here’s what you need to know.

Rock Hill area scores from Thursday

Gaffney at Rock Hill (girls), 6:30 p.m.

Ridge View at Clover (girls), 7 p.m.

AC Flora at South Pointe (boys)

York Prep at Gray Collegiate (boys), 7 p.m.

Legion Collegiate at Wade Hampton (boys), 7 p.m.

Andrew Jackson at Woodland (boys), 7 p.m.

Scores from Wednesday

GIRLS

Travelers Rest 50, South Pointe 39

Travelers Rest toppled the South Pointe Stallions 52-39 in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

The loss ended the season for the Stallions with a record of 13-4.

Saluda 51, Andrew Jackson 44

Saluda edged the Andrew Jackson Volunteers 51-44 in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

The loss ended the season for the Volunteers with a record of 9-4.

BOYS

Calhoun County 66, Great Falls 46

Calhoun County pulled away in the final quarter and defeated the Great Falls Red Devils 66-46 in the second round of the 1A playoffs.

The loss ended the season for the defending state champion Red Devils with a record of 6-7.