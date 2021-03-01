South Pointe boys’ basketball is headed to first state title game in program history

The South Pointe boys’ basketball team established a 26-point lead in the first half and weathered a fourth-quarter comeback attempt by Greenville to topple the Red Raiders, 82-74 — and claim the 4A Upper State championship Monday night at Dorman High School in Spartanburg.

With the win, the Stallions are now set to make the program’s first-ever state championship appearance.

The win improved coach Melvin Watson’s team to 14-5 on the year and put them in the state title game against Hilton Head on Saturday at noon at USC Aiken. Hilton Head advanced to the title, too, by beating Hartsville on Monday night and will play South Pointe for the crown. Greenville ended its season with a record of 17-7.

Waymond Jenerette led the way for the Stallions with 26 points. Quan Peterson followed with 19, and Troy Frazier added 16. The win was another total team effort by South Pointe, which battled foul trouble all night and used multiple players in recording the victory.

South Pointe trailed 11-10 when they went on a 22-4 run to close the first period and take a 33-14 lead. The Stallions opened the second period with a 7-0 spurt to take a 40-14 advantage, which was their biggest of the game. Greenville answered with an 11-0 run that cut the deficit to 40-25. The teams played on nearly even terms the rest of the first half, and the Stallions headed to the locker room at intermission with a 47-34 lead.

South Pointe expanded its halftime margin to 63-43 when the third period was in the books. Most of the damage was done down the stretch in the quarter as the Stallions outscored the Red Raiders 8-4 to close the session.

Greenville regrouped and stormed back into the game in the final eight minutes. They used a 13-2 run to cut the deficit to 65-56 midway through the quarter. Christopher McCullough drained a three-point goal to stop the rally and give South Pointe a 68-56 lead.

The Red Raiders scored the next four points to cut it to 68-60. Omega Blake’s free throw stopped that surge and made it 69-60. Several possessions later the Stallions’ lead was down to 71-65. Jalen Hicklin’s put back gave South Pointe a 73-65 lead and a little breathing room.

Peterson added a charity toss on the next trip down the floor and it was 74-65. The Red Raiders scored the next five points, and the Stallions’ lead was cut to 74-70. Jenerette, who played the fourth quarter with four fouls, made one of two free throws for a 75-70 South Pointe lead with 2:28 to play.

A Greenville basket made it 75-72, but Peterson answered with a driving layup and tacked on a free throw for a old-fashioned three point play to give South Pointe a 78-72 lead with 1:34 to play. Hicklin added a field goal for a 80-72 lead as the clock ticked down to the one minute mark.

Jenerette made a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining to make it 80-72, and the Stallions had weathered the storm.