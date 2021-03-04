COVID postpones SC 5A girls’ basketball state title game between Clover and Sumter

Clover will have to wait for its shot at its first-ever state title.

The 5A girls’ basketball state championship game between Clover and Sumter high schools has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues, the Clover school district said in a release. The game, which was originally scheduled for 12 p.m. on Friday on the campus of USC-Aiken, will be rescheduled no later than March 20.

The COVID issues are from Clover, school district spokesperson Bryan Dillon told The Herald. Additional details haven’t been disclosed.

The game will be rescheduled once a venue has been reserved and the teams confirm their ability to compete.

“ We are working with both Clover High and Sumter High administration to confirm an appropriate venue to complete this year’s Basketball State Championships. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding to do what is best for both the student-athletes as well as their dedicated fan base,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said.

There were dozens of games in South Carolina across the regular season that were postponed or canceled because of COVID-19. This is the first during the basketball postseason.

Singleton and the SCHSL said they would only reschedule postseason games canceled because of COVID-19 it was the championship games.

This is the second SCHSL championship game postponed this season because of COVID-19. The Class 2A football championship game between Marion and Abbeville was postponed and held two weeks later.

Tickets already purchased will be honored on the rescheduled date, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.