Former York basketball coach for 31 years to be inducted into SC Hall of Fame

A former York Comprehensive High School coach has received a high honor.

Arsonia Stroud, who coached girls’ basketball and track in York School District One for 31 years, will be inducted into the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame this year, the organization announced Wednesday.

Stroud has a long list of accomplishments to her name: As York Comprehensive High’s girls’ basketball coach, she won five region championships (1996, 1998, 1999, 2002 and 2003) and won the 3A Upper State Championship in 2002.

In 2002, she was named the SCACA 3A Coach of the Year. After that, she was inducted into the York County Hall of Fame in 2006 and then into the York Comprehensive High School Hall of Fame in 2008.

Stroud was the coach on the 2003 team that saw Ivory Latta — who’d soon become one of the best UNC Tar Heel basketball players ever — drop 70 points on Feb. 28, 2003.

Arsonia Stroud, right, and assistant coach Paula Blackwell watch the action during York’s 2003 Class AAA state championship game against Dreher.

The longtime coach was also named an assistant coach of the North team in the annual North-South All-Star game in 1999 and also coached track and field at the district’s high school.

Stroud is joined by other inductees Mark Freeze, a longtime Laurens and Dorman coach; Jeremia Faber, a coach in Jasper County; and Betty Moore, a coach at Carolina High School and Academy.

The Hall of Fame Class of 2021 will be inducted on Friday, March 26, in conjunction with the 71st Annual North-South All Star Game Banquet in Columbia, the release said.