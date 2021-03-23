Back-to-back no hitters: Young Lewisville softball looks to continue hot start

Photo courtesy of Lewisville athletics.

Two games. Two no hitters.

The Lewisville Lions opened the 2021 softball season by sweeping a doubleheader from the CA Johnson Hornets last Friday, March 12, at home. The Lions won the opener, 14-0, and claimed the nightcap, 18-0.

Sophomore Alyssa Rollings, who is the Lions’ top pitcher, tossed a no-hitter in the first game, and freshman Saleena Rollins, who will see plenty of time in the circle this season, matched the feat in the second contest.

The Lions collected 20 hits in the two games. Rollings led the effort with four hits and one RBI in the twinbill, while Sydney Rollins added three hits and drove in three runs. Savannah Rollins added a pair of hits, and Abby Furr and Emerson Dickman got one hit and two runs batted in each. Lauren Owens got a hit and also drove in a pair of runs.

Head coach Jerry Thomas, who saw his team go 3-4 in preseason tournaments, is hoping that his young team will use the solid opening day as a spring board for the rest of the season.

“Those tournaments were very valuable because we could experiment with different lineups as we continue to search for the best team chemistry,” said Thomas, who has been at the Lewisville softball helm for 11 years now. “We have been inconsistent, but that is part of the rebuilding process since we did not have off season workouts.”

The Lions have a very young roster this time around. The 14-player team is composed of two seniors, five juniors, four sophomores, one freshmen, and two eighth-graders.

“We are getting better in the field, and we are starting to hit the ball very well,” the veteran coach said. “We only have two starters back from last year’s team. It will take time for this young team to come together.”

Meet the Lewisville team

Furr, who is a sophomore, works behind the plate. Junior Malaurie Martin plays first base with Owens, who is also a sophomore, manning third base. Junior Savannah Rollins and Saleena Rollins play at second base and shortstop respectively.

Dickman, another sophomore, and eighth-graders Jordyn Miller and Sydney Rollins patrol the outfield. Junior Summer Waits, who plays both infield and outfield, will see a lot of playing time this year.

Seniors Olivia Dickman and Maddison Barrett, both infielders, as well as junior outfielders Madison Rodgers and Tamia Cammon will be counted on to provide backup for the Lions.

Lewisville’s region (Region 2-1A) consists of McBee, CA Johnson and Great Falls.

“I look for McBee to be very good this year,” he said. “However, we can never take any team for granted. We have to be ready every time we play.”

The Lions also added some quality teams to the non-region schedule to help with their improvement and prepare for the postseason. Nation Ford, Andrew Jackson, Chesnee, North Central and Whitmire are the non-region foes on the card.

The Lions have a solid tradition in softball. Thomas thinks that will help in the team’s development, too.

“These players are beginning to know what Lewisville softball means,” he added. “That is something that will be important as we go through this season.”