At long last! Clover girls win program’s first state championship in thrilling finish

Clover’s Aylesha Wade heads to the basket surrounded by Sumter’s Layken Cox (22) and Alyssa Johnson (5) Saturday during the state championship game.
AIKEN, S.C.

After a long year of soaking in a painful state championship loss, the Blue Eagles are — at long last — state champions.

This is the Clover girls’ basketball program’s first-ever state championship.

Aylesha Wade hit a transition bucket with about 10 seconds left to give the Blue Eagles a 40-38 it wouldn’t relinquish.

Saturday marked Clover’s fifth all-time state championship appearance (1934-35; 1999-2000; 2004-05; 2019-20; 2020-21) — its fourth under Clover High alum and longtime head coach Sherer Hopkins and its second in as many years.

Sumter (13-4) was going for its second-ever state championship.

How Clover got here

Clover’s path to Saturday didn’t surprise anyone: The Blue Eagles were the preseason No. 1 team in the state, according to the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. And they deserved to be, considering they fell four points short of a state title last season and they returned a lot of key pieces.

Clover didn’t bend under any lofty expectations. The team didn’t lose in its Region 3-5A schedule en route to a second straight region championship. In fact, it only lost once at all — and it required a 44-point effort from Power 5-bound guard Milaysia Fulwiley of Keenan High in a mid-season basketball showcase for it to happen at all.

It also proved resilient when it needed to. Clover weathered two COVID conflicts — once in mid-January, where the team didn’t play a game for 19 consecutive days, and once right before the Saturday’s championship game — with admirable discipline.

And on Saturday, that discipline delivered history.

This story will be updated.

