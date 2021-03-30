HS roundup: An early-season look at the top track athletes, teams in the Rock Hill area

The Rock Hill Bearcats and the Northwestern Trojans led seven area teams in the South Carolina Coaches Classic Track Meet this past weekend.

The Trojans had 25 individuals and five relay teams finish in the top 10, while the Bearcats had 21 individuals and five relay teams to earn top 10 places.

Rock Hill had five individuals and two relay teams finish first. Northwestern had five individuals and one relay team come home first.

Rock Hill head coach Tyler Klipa was most pleased with where his girls’ and boys’ teams are right now.

“We have gotten better every day, and that is what we wanted when we started the season,” said Klipa. “We are continuing to climb the mountain toward the region and the postseason.”

He was very excited with the performances turned in this past weekend.

“We set 27 individual best performances,” he added “We expected to do well, and I thought our boys’ team exceeded our expectations a little.”

Rock Hill with strong showing

Tierra Frasier and Jada Jones earned a pair of first place finishes for the Rock Hill girls. Frasier’s came in the 100m (11.93) and the 200m (24.60). Jones was tops in the 400m (57.79) and the 800m (2:23.30). Haley Duggan added the final first-place spot in the 100 Hurdles (16:46). She added a fourth place in the 400 Hurdles (1:13.12).

Rachel Arwood was third in the 800m (2:29.63), while Laila Hankerson was third in the 200m (26.55). Madyson Morris was third in the 400m (1:03.61). Ashlee Creque was second in the Long Jump (17-00) and the Triple Jump (35-04) and third in the High Jump (4-10). Madison Burgess was second in the Javelin (78-08).

The ‘Cats won two of three relays in the girls’ division. They were first in the 4x100 (48.39) and the 4x400 (4:05.41). They were fourth in the 4x800 (10:32.23).

The boys were led by Jordan Dahmer with a third spot in the High Jump (6-02). Isaac Gilmore was fourth in the 200m (22.76). The 4x100 boys’ relay was fourth (44:22).

Northwestern has 25 individuals finish in top 10

Northwestern’s Lily Gangadeen was second in the Pole Vault (9-00). Megan Hamilton was third in the Long Jump (15-07) and fourth in both the 100m (12.82) and 200m (26.70). Haley Brinkley claimed fourth in the High Jump (4-10). The girls’ 4x800 relay was second (10:29.57).

The Trojan boys were led by Channing Ferguson with first places in the High Jump (96-06) and the Long Jump (22-07.50). Mason Thomas was first in the 3200m (9:57), while Michael Stinson in the 110 Hurdles (15.40), and Gavin McFadden in the 200m (21.92) also turned in first places. McFadden added a second place in the 100m (10.94).

Donald Medley was second in the 110 Hurdles (15-79), Skylar Woodard was fourth in the 100m (11.19), while Donovan Medley was fourth in both the 400 Hurdles (1:01.19) and the High Jump (6-00).

Jonathon Behr claimed third in the Pole Vault (11-00), and Eric Freeman was fourth in the Pole Vault (11-00). Jordan Knox was fourth in the Shot Put (45-01). The 4x100 relay was first (42.81) and the 4x800 relay was fourth (8:48.71).

Catawba Ridge turns in impressive showing

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads also turned in an impressive showing. They had 20 individuals and five relay teams earn top 10 places, and four individuals earn a top finish.

Tatum Postel led the girls with a third place in the Pole Vault (9-00). Maddy Mack was third in the 3200m (12:22.84) and fourth in the 1600m (5:23.56). Avery Shope was also fourth in the 800m (2:31.86).

Thomas Maxwell led the boys with a first place in the Shot Put (48-00.50). He was third in the Discus (134-08). Jonathan Hairston in the 400m (50.82), Forrest Rozelle in the Pole Vault (11-06), and Evan Hamilton in the Javelin (139-10) also earned first places.

Alex Coetta was second in the 400m (51.53), while Austin Franks was runner-up in the Pole Vault (11-00). Reagan Lincoln in the 200m (22.71) and Caden Westover in the 800m (2:01.54) garnered third spots. The boys’ 4x400 relay was second (3:30.26).

Nation Ford Falcons

The Nation Ford Falcons also did well. They had 10 individuals claim top 10 places and six relay teams finish in the top 10.

Camryn Lorick claimed first in the High Jump (5-04) and second in both the 100m (12.22) and the 200m (25.28). Ansley Archuletta was the top performer in the Pole Vault (10-0) and second in the 800m (2:28.04), while Katie Pou came home second in the 3200m (12:01.58) and third in the 1600m (5:17.92).

The girls placed in the top four in all three relays. The 4x800 relay was first (10:19.93), the 4x100 relay was second (50.08), and the 4x400 relay was third (4:24.08).

Fort Mill Yellow Jackets

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets had five individuals and two relay teams finish in the top 10.

Jackson Dawson had the top individual showing for the Jackets. He was first in the 800m (2:00.01). Marcus Brinkley was second in the shot put (46-03). The 4x800 boys’ relay was first (8:06.11), while the 4x800 girls’ relay was third (10:30.42).

Lancaster Bruins

The Lancaster Bruins earned four individual top 10 finishes and four relay team top ten finishes. Matthew Prete had the best result for the Bruins: He came home third in the 1600m (4:52.02).

Indian Land Warriors

The Indian Land Warriors had five individual top ten finishes, and four relay teams earned top ten results. Ariyanna Cureton was the top performer for the Warriors with a runner-up finish in the Triple Jump (32-09.75).