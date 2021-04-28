Why Rock Hill tennis ‘won’t be backing down’ as postseason begins. Plus SC playoff picture

The Rock Hill boys’ tennis team has completed its regular season and is now making preparations for the upcoming 5A South Carolina playoffs, which begin May 4.

The Bearcats finished with an overall record of 8-3 and a second place spot in Region 4-5A with a mark of 4-2. The ‘Cats swept Blythewood and Northwestern in region play, while losing twice to Spring Valley.

The ‘Cats picked up non-region wins against Clover, Catawba Ridge and Indian Land, while losing to Fort Mill.

Veteran head coach Charlie McDow has been pleased with his team’s performance during the year. He is also proud of the improvement his players have shown as the year has moved along, he said.

“Tennis is an individual sport that pits one player against another,” said McDow. “However, it takes a team to prepare players to compete at their best. Our players have done that all year.”

Meet the Rock Hill tennis team

The Bearcats’ individual records on the year have been excellent.

As a team, they completed the regular season with a singles record of 56-16:

Freshman Henry Futch — who is in his third year on the team — plays the No. 1 position for Rock Hill, and he has a record of 9-2. He was recently chosen to play in the individual state tournament later this spring.

— who is in his on the team — plays the No. 1 position for Rock Hill, and he has a record of 9-2. He was recently chosen to play in the individual state tournament later this spring. Senior captain Vic Vallamor , who is playing in his sixth season for the Bearcats, is the No. 2 singles player. He finished the regular season with a record of 8-3.

, who is playing in his for the Bearcats, is the No. 2 singles player. He finished the regular season with a record of 8-3. First year player Cade Wilson , who is a sophomore, mans the No. 3 singles spot, while junior Ronin Harvison , who is playing for the third season, is the No. 4 singles player. Wilson will carry a record of 6-3 into the playoffs, while Harvison is 8-2 going to the postseason.

, who is a sophomore, mans the No. 3 singles spot, while junior , who is playing for the third season, is the No. 4 singles player. Wilson will carry a record of 6-3 into the playoffs, while Harvison is 8-2 going to the postseason. Senior Jordan Maxwell, who is in his second year, completes the singles starters at the fifth spot. He compiled a mark of 7-2 in the regular season.

Futch and Vallamor play the No. 1 doubles team when needed.

Juniors Ben Maxwell and Gavin Orme, both of whom are playing their third campaigns, comprise the No. 2 doubles team. They finished 6-1 during the spring.

Rock Hill High will ‘not be backing down’

McDow said there are three keys to a successful tennis team — intra-team competition, upperclassmen leadership and resilience — and that Rock Hill has those qualities.

A prime example of all three keys: “Our senior captain Vic Villamor is playing his final season as a Bearcat,” McDow said. “He is like an assistant coach. He takes an interest in all players and can be found hitting up and down the line. He has contributed greatly to the culture of this team.”

Another example, from McDow: “Henry Futch came back from being down 5-1 to win in the opening match of the year. Also in that first match, Vic Villamor defeated a player whom he had lost to previously in his career. ... We have had 16 individual matches decided by the tiebreaker, and we have won 12 of them. When players overcome adversity, it inspires the entire team.”

As the runner-up in the region in the regular season, Rock Hill will go on the road in the opening round of the playoffs next Tuesday to take on Region 1-5A champion JL Mann.

“It is always tough on the road,” McDow said. “This team is most capable of pulling it off in the first round. They have worked very hard to get where they are, and they will not be backing down from the challenge that awaits them in the postseason.”

SC team tennis playoff picture

5A first round

The first round is on Tuesday, May 4. The second round is May 6. The Upper State title is May 11, and the state championship match is May 15.

Upper State

Rock Hill at JL Mann

Wade Hampton at Nation Ford

Fort Mill at Spartanburg

TL Hanna at Spring Valley

Lower State

No. 2 seed from Region 8 at River Bluff

St. James at Wando

Stratford at Socastee

Dutch Fork at No. 1 seed from Region 8

***

4A first round

The first round is on Tuesday, May 4. The second round is May 6. The Upper State title is May 11, and the state championship match is May 15.

Upper State

Irmo at Travelers Rest

York at No. 1 seed from Region 2

No. 2 seed from Region 2 at Catawba Ridge

Easley at AC Flora

Lower State

Lower State at-large bid at No. 1 seed from Region 7

No. 2 seed from Region 6 at North Augusta

Lower State at-large bid at No. 1 seed from Region 6

No. 2 seed from Region 7 at South Aiken

***

3A first round

The first round is on Tuesday, May 4. The second round is May 6. The Upper State title is May 11, and the state championship match is May 15.

Upper State

Seneca from No. 1 seed from Region 4

Union County at No. 1 seed from Region 2

No. 2 seed from Region 2 at Clinton

No. 2 seed from Region 4 at Daniel

Lower State

No. 2 seed from Region 7 at No. 1 seed from Region 8

No. 2 seed from Region 5 at Camden

Manning at No. 1 seed from Region 5

No. 2 seed from Region 8 at No. 1 seed from Region 7