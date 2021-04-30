Track and field: Nation Ford girls, Fort Mill boys emerge as winners from Region 3-5A

SONY DSC

The Nation Ford girls and the Fort Mill boys won the Region 3-5A track meet at Nation Ford on Wednesday.

Nation Ford scored 148 points to win the girls’ competition. Clover, Fort Mill, and Boiling Springs completed the field. Fort Mill tallied 143 points to claim the boys’ division. Clover, Nation Ford, Gaffney and Boiling Springs completed the region.

The Nation Ford girls had 12 first place finishes. Clover had four and Fort Mill two. In the boys’ competition both Fort Mill and Clover earned five first places. Boiling Springs and Gaffney each got three, while Nation Ford had two.

There were two triple winners in the girls’ division. Katie Pou of Nation Ford won the 800M, the 1600M, and the 3200M. Camryn Lorick, also of Nation Ford, claimed the top spot in the 100M, the 200M, and the High Jump.

There were two double winners in the girls’ events. Naturee Thomas of Nation Ford won the Long Jump and the Triple Jump, while Clover’s Taylor Thomas was first in the Discus and the Shot Put.

In the boys’ competition there were three double winners. Dawson Jackson of Fort Mill won the 800M and the 1600M. Carmello Martin of Boiling Springs was first in the 100M and 200M, while Brad Logan of Gaffney was the top performer in the 400M and the Long Jump.

Girls Team Scores

Nation Ford 148, Clover 108, Fort Mill 71, Boiling Springs 44

Individual Results

100M - 1. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 12.50, 2. Nikayla Pierce (Clover) 13.02; 200M - 1. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 25.76, 2. Nikayla Pierce (Clover) 27.61; 400M - 1. Nikayla Pierce (Clover) 1:00.36, 2. Sierra Smith (Nation Ford) 1:01.71; 800M - 1. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 2:24.09, 2. Ansley Archuletta (Nation Ford) 2:29.18; 1600M - 1. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 5:27.48, 2. Mia Royall (Nation Ford) 5:54.24; 3200M - 1. Katie Pou (Nation Ford) 12:22.48, 2. Angeline Kravitz (Fort Mill) 13:05.79; 100 H - 1. Morgan Johnson (Clover) 16.91, 2. Niyanne Anderson (Clover) 17.76; 400H - 1. Tessa Kramer (Nation Ford) 1:08.65, 2. Sydney Watson (Boiling Springs) 1:12.57; 4x100 Relay - 1. Nation Ford (49.13), 2. Clover (50.27); 4x400 Relay - 1. Nation Ford (4:21.03), 2. Fort Mill (4:28.47); 4x800 Relay - 1. Fort Mill (10:31.48), 2. Nation Ford (11:00.43); High Jump - 1. Camryn Lorick (Nation Ford) 5-4, 2. Destiny Chapman (Clover) 5-4; Long Jump - 1. Naturee Thomas (Nation Ford) 15-5.50, 2. Amiah Ellis (Boiling Springs (15-2.75); Triple Jump - 1. Naturree Thomas (Nation Ford) 32-6, 2. Janelle Carter (Clover) 32-2.50; Pole Vault - 1. Ansley Archuletta (Nation Ford) 10-0; Discus - 1. Taylor Thomas (Clover) 102-5, 2. Andrea Barnes (Fort Mill) 102-0; Javelin - 1. Sienna Lydon (Fort Mill) 74-0, 2. Taylor Thomas (Clover) 68-6; Shot Put -1. Taylor Thomas (Clover) 35-1.50, 2. Ashley Craig (Clover) 31-6.

Boys Team Scores

Fort Mill 143, Clover 95, Nation Ford 56, Gaffney 43, Boiling Springs 38

Individual Results

100M - Carmello Martin (Boiling Springs) 11.18, 2. Marquis Bradley (Gaffney) 11.65; 200M - 1. Carmello Martin (Boiling Springs) 22.17, 2. Marquis Bradley (Gaffney) 23.29; 400M - 1. Brad Logan (Gaffney) 51.72, 2. Elijah Grant (Fort Mill) 52.70; 800M - 1. Jackson Dawson (Fort Mill) 2:05.05, 2. Oliver Jaeckli (Fort Mill) 2:05.06; 1600M - 1. Jackson Dawson (Fort Mill) 4:30.20, 2. Devon Sibley (Fort Mill) 4:31.39; 3200M - 1. Devon Sibley (Fort Mill) 10:21.69, 2. Alec Lootens (Fort Mill) 10:23.68; 110 H - 1. Damon Evans (Clover) 18.41, 2. Gavin Blake (Fort Mill) 19.00; 400H - 1. Spencer Eison (Boiling Springs) 1:03.68, 2. Gavin Blake (Fort Mill) 1:04.01; 4x100 Relay - 1. Gaffney (43.92), 2. Clover (44.61); 4x400 Relay - 1. Fort Mill (3:34.71), 2. Boiling Springs (3:37.83); 4x800 Relay - 1. Fort Mill (8:45.23), 2. Clover (8:53.80); High Jump - 1. Nashon Suchaek (Clover) 5-10, 2. Jackson Thompkins (Fort Mill) 5-8; Long Jump - 1. Brad Logan (Gaffney) 20-1, 2. Lance Kimani (Fort Mill) 19-4.25; Triple Jump - 1. Malakai Branton (Nation Ford) 40-11.25. 2. Lance Kimani (Fort Mill) 40-2.25; Pole Vault - 1. Hunter Baumberger (Clover) 11-0, 2. Luke Duckwall (Clover) 9-6; Discus - 1. Joe Boyd (Clover) 117-1, 2. Clayton Rygol (Nation Ford) 113-0.50; Javelin - 1. Clayton Rygol (Nation Ford) 129-1, 2. Connor Zahn (Fort Mill) 106-9; Shot Put - 1. Parker Canty (Clover) 40-8.50, 2. Marcus Brinkley (Fort Mill) 40-8.