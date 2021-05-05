Legion Collegiate to break away from SC athletics, join NC private school league

Legion Collegiate Academy sports teams will soon play most of their future contests just north of the Carolinas border.

Rock Hill’s newest public charter school, one that battled community alienation and joined in on a lawsuit against the South Carolina High School League in its first two years of existence, announced Wednesday that it will voluntarily exit the SCHSL in July.

The school will join the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) as a provisional member starting in 2021-22. Legion’s status in the NCISSA is provisional for two years, meaning that that the Lancers will not be able to compete for a state championship for two years.

The NCISAA governs athletics among that state’s private schools. After two years of provisional status, LCA will be re-evaluated for full membership, a release from the school states.

“We could not be happier for what this will mean for the student-athletes in our school,” Legion athletic director Strait Herron said in a statement. “Regardless of what parents have heard previously, starting this July, any student that lives in South Carolina may attend LCA and participate in athletics without the previous limitations based on where the family lived, or what school the student may be transferring from. This is a huge win for our students.”

Two of Legion’s sister schools — Gray Collegiate in West Columbia, S.C., and Oceanside Collegiate in Mount Pleasant — said they will remain in the SCHSL.

A news conference to further detail the move is planned for Monday.

What about Gray Collegiate in West Columbia?

Brian Newsome, Gray Collegiate principal, said this in a statement: “While I understand the news of Legion Collegiate Academy leaving the SCHSL may be a shock to others, as a sister school we have been made aware this decision has been in the works for a while. We respect Legion as a sister school, both managed by Pinnacle Charter Academies. However, the decision of each school to stay or move continues to remain with the principal at each school. As the principal at Gray, we will not be leaving the SCHSL. We appreciate the partnership we have built with member schools around South Carolina and the collegial competition we have developed within the league. We fully support Legion and wish them the best, however Gray Collegiate Academy will remain in the SCHSL for years to come”.