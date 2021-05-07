Friday’s Rock Hill-area baseball scores, recaps — plus a final look at SC playoff picture

Nation Ford’s Jerrick Foster loses his helmet while running to home plate tkimball@heraldonline.com

The high school baseball regular seasons of teams from York, Chester and Lancaster counties concluded on Friday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Recaps from Friday

York 3, Clover 1

York defeated Clover 3-1 in a non-region game at York. The York victory earned them a split in the two games series this week.

Northwestern 12, South Pointe 0

Northwestern collected 10 hits and defeated South Pointe 12-0 in a non-region contest at South Pointe.

Northwestern scored three times in the fifth and seven more in the sixth to break the game open.

Ben Venables and Ethan Darden led Northwestern with two hits each. Darden worked five innings and earned the win.

Fort Mill 11, Catawba Ridge 6

Fort Mill toppled Catawba Ridge 11-6 in a non-region game at Catawba Ridge. The win gave Fort Mill a sweep of the two game series for the week.

Fort Mill pounded out 13 hits in getting the win. They scored six runs in the last three frames to break the game open.

Dusty Sanderlin picked up the win for Fort Mill.

A. C. Flora 6, Nation Ford 4

A. C. Flora took a 6-2 lead after three innings and held on to defeat the Nation Ford Falcons 6-4 in a non-region contest Columbia.

Nation Ford, which outhit Flora 9-6, battled back to with two runs in the fifth but could not pull out the win.

Lewisville 8, Lancaster 3

Lewisville defeated Lancaster 8-3 in a non-region game in Richburg. The win gave the them a sweep of the two game series for the week.

Chester 5, Lower Richland 2

The Chester Cyclones toppled Lower Richland 5-2 in a Region 4-3A game at Lower Richland.

Deontrea Johnson and H. A. Atkinson combined to toss a no-hitter. Chester made the most of five hits and took advantage of six Lower Richland errors in getting the victory.

Legion Collegiate 11, Chesterfield 1

Legion College routed Chesterfield 11-1 in a Region 4-2A game.

Scores from earlier in the week

Thursday

Clover 3, York 1

Fort Mill 10, Catawba Ridge 4

Lewisville 5, Cats With Bats 4

Wednesday

Nation Ford 7, Catawba Ridge 2 (11 innings)

Blythewood 9, Rock Hill 4

Lewisville 7, Lancaster 2

What happens next week?

The playoffs begin in all five classifications on Friday. Each class is divided into four districts with four teams in each. They will play a double elimination tournament with the winner advancing to the next round.

The Upper State series starts on May 24 with the State Championship series set for June 1.

All region standings, playoff picture

The marking of an asterisk means the team has clinched a playoff berth.

Region 3-5A

*Boiling Springs (8-3, 13-9)

*Nation Ford (8-4, 15-8)

Fort Mill (7-5, 15-10)

Clover (5-7, 8-15)

Gaffney (1-10, 2-15)

Region 4-5A

*Blythewood (12-0, 21-2)

*Northwestern (7-3, 12-5)

Rock Hill (4-6, 8-13)

Spring Valley (2-9, 5-12)

Ridge View (1-9, 5-12)

Region 3-4A

*York (11-1, 20-6-5)

*Catawba Ridge (8-3, 14-8)

South Pointe (4-7, 10-13)

Indian Land (3-9, 7-13)

Lancaster (3-9, 6-14)

Region 4-3A

*Mid-Carolina (6-0, 12-9)

Fairfield Central (5-2, 5-6)

Chester (4-3, 7-7)

Lower Richland (2-5, 4-6)

Keenan (0-7, 1-10)

Region 4-2A

*Legion Collegiate (12-1, 15-7)

Andrew Jackson (8-2, 11-5)

Buford (8-4, 11-8)

Chesterfield (9-5, 17-6)

Central (4-8, 5-9)

Cheraw (2-10, 4-10)

North Central (0-13, 0-14)

Region 2-1A

*Lewisville (5-1, 16-6)

*McBee (4-2, 7-7)

Great Falls (3-3, 3-9)

C. A. Johnson (0-6, 1-11)