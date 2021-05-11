SC soccer finals: These Fort Mill, Lancaster County teams are close to state title glory

Catawba Ridge’s Joshua White, left, and Matthew Worsham try to gain control of the ball Friday in Fort Mill tkimball@heraldonline.com

Several soccer teams in York and Lancaster counties played in South Carolina semifinal matches earlier this week — and one team made history.

Here’s what you need to know.

Andrew Jackson boys move on to state title game

The Andrew Jackson Volunteers will play for the 2A state title on Thursday at 7:30 at Irmo High School in Columbia.

The Volunteers will take on Christ Church of Greenville in the title match.

Andrew Jackson earned their trip to the finals with a 2-0 win over the Legion Collegiate Lancers on Monday night in the Upper State title match. The Volunteers scored one goal in each half and turned in a sterling effort on defense to record the victory.

The win over the Lancers was the first in three tries this season for the Volunteers. They lost to Legion Collegiate twice during the regular season by identical scores of 2-0.

Andrew Jackson, which beat Woodland and Phillip Simmons in the first two rounds, will carry a mark of 17-4 into the state championship contest. Legion Collegiate, which won the Region 4-2A title, finished 14-5.

Catawba Ridge boys soccer drops heartbreaker to Eastside

In other boys action the Catawba Ridge Copperheads also earned a spot in the 4A Upper State finals. They dropped a 2-1 decision to Eastside of Greenville Tuesday night.

Eastside took a 1-0 lead at halftime and both teams scored in the second half to account for the final score.

The Copperheads, who won the Region 3-4A title, finished the season with a record of 21-1-2.

Catawba Ridge girls move on to school’s first state title game

The Catawba Ridge girls will take on James Island in the 4A state title match on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Irmo.

It’ll be the first state championship game any program in the school’s two-year history has played in.

The Copperheads, who are now 15-1 overall and riding a five-game winning streak, made their way to the championship battle with a 1-0 overtime win over Eastside of Greenville on Monday.

The two teams played to a scoreless tie after regulation and one overtime session before Catawba Ridge got the win.

Senior Emma Sexton scored the winning goal in the second overtime period. She was assisted by freshman Kyleen Bents.

Nation Ford girls fall in Upper State finals

The Nation Ford Falcons got two playoff wins and advanced to the 5A Upper State Championship match. They were defeated 1-0 by the JL Mann Patriots this past Monday night.

The Patriots got the only goal of the game in the first half.

Nation Ford, which won the Region 3-5A title, finished the year with an overall mark of 15-6.

Full SC playoff picture

All games will be held at Irmo High School.

Girls soccer championships

5A: Wando vs. JL Mann on Friday at 4 p.m.

4A: Catawba Ridge vs. James Island on Saturday at 4 p.m.

3A: Oceanside Collegiate vs. Daniel on Saturday at 10 a.m.

2A: St. Joseph’s vs. Southside Christian on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Boys soccer championships

5A: Dorman/Riverside vs. Lexington on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

4A: Eastside vs James Island on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

3A: Brookland-Cayce/Bishop England vs. Daniel on Saturday at 1 p.m.

2A: Christ Church vs. Andrew Jackson on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

1A: Palmetto Scholars vs Southside/Dixie on Friday at 1 p.m.