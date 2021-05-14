SC playoffs are here! Rock Hill-area first-round baseball, softball scores

Fort Mill’s Connor Rasmussen, left, misses the ball as Nation Ford’s Kenan Bowman heads to second base. tkimball@heraldonline.com

The first round of the South Carolina state baseball and softball playoffs began on Friday night — and several high schools in York, Chester and Lancaster counties were in action.

Here’s what you need to know. Check back throughout the weekend for updates.

Baseball scores, results

Friday

Dorman 10, Nation Ford 1

The Dorman Cavaliers rapped out 11 hits and toppled the Nation Ford Falcons 10-1 in the first round of the 5A District 2 tournament at Dorman.

The Cavaliers scored twice in the third to take a 2-1 lead. They used a six-run fourth inning to up the count to 8-1, and they cruised from there for the victory.

Hudson Lee led Dorman with a pair of hits and 4RBI.

Aaron Pendergast led Nation Ford with three hits.

The Falcons are now 18-9. They will play at Blythewood in an elimination game on Monday.

York 8, Eastside 2

The York Cougars defeated the Eastside Eagles 8-2 in the opening round of the 4A District 2 tournament in York.

The Cougars made the most of seven hits and took full advatage of five Eastside miscues.

The Eagles took a early 1-0 lead, but the Cougars tallied twice in the third to erase the deficit.

Cooper Parks had a run-scoring double and Hunter Latham added an RBI single in the rally.

York tacked on five more runs in the fourth to take a 7-1 advatage.

Jack Peeler led the outburst with a two-run double. Landon Sexton and Parks added run-scoring singles, and the final run scored on a passed ball.

Britton Adams worked six innings and picked up the win for York.

The Cougars are now 21-6. They will host A. C. Flora on Monday in a winner’s bracket contest.

Saturday

Northwestern at Hillcrest

Catawba Ridge at Laurens

Abbeville at Legion Collegiate

Marion at Andrew Jackson

Dixie at Lewisville

Great Falls at Ridge Spring-Monetta

Softball results

Friday

Dorman 6, Fort Mill 4

The Dorman Cavaliers toppled the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 6-4 in the opening round of the 5A District 1 tournament in Fort Mill.

Dorman collected 12 hits and took advantge of three Fort Mill errors in picking up the win.

The Yellow Jackets, who got seven hits, took a 3-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first and one in the second. Dorman cut the deficit to 3-2 with two runs in the third.

The Cavaliers tallied four times in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead and held on for the win.

Maddie Drerup led Fort Mill with a home run and two runs batted in.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 13-4 on the year. They will host Spring Valley on Monday in an elimination game.

Byrnes 12, Clover 2

The Byrnes Rebels defeated the Clover Blue Eagles 12-2 in the first round of the 5A District 2 tournament in Duncan.

The loss dropped Clover to 14-9 on the year. They will play the loser of Blythewood-Mauldin contest on Monday on the road in an elimination game.

Seneca 10, Chester 0

The Seneca Bobcats pounded out 15 hits and routed the Chester Cyclones 10-0 in the opening round of the 3A District 2 tournament at Seneca.

The Bobcats scored six runs in the second inning to break the game open early. They added four more over the next three frames.

Emily Williams worked five innings, allowed only one hit, and struck out nine in getting the win.

Chester fell to 7-7 on the year and will host the loser of the Broome-Blue Ridge contest in an elimination game on Monday.

Dixie 1, Lewisville 0

Dixie scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the third and edged the Lewisville Lions 1-0 in the first round of the 1A District 1 tournament at Due West.

Ashton Crocker drove in the run with a two-out single.

The loss dropped the Lions to 11-8 on the year. They will host the loser of the Wagener-Salley and Ware Shoals contest on Monday in a elimination game.

Saturday

Greenwood at Indian Land

Catawba Ridge at Greer

Andrew Jackson at Latta

Ninety-Six at Legion Collegiate

I don’t understand the first round of the baseball and softball SCHSL playoffs. What happens now?

The first round, which is being played now, will provide eight “district” winners in each classification throughout the state. The four in the upper state will play a double elimination tournament, which will result in an Upper State champion.

That team will the play a best-of-three series with the lower state winner to determine the state champion in each classification.