‘I am very proud’: Fort Mill golf falls just short of SC title glory. Plus all results

The Missouri high school golf championships for boys took place this week at various sites around the state. File photo

The Fort Mill Yellow Jackets finished second in the 5A state golf tournament at The Country Club of South Carolina in Florence this week.

The Jackets turned in a two-day score of 598, which was 15 strokes behind state champion Boiling Springs.

Dorman (600), Spartanburg (610) and Lexington (610) completed the top five in the event.

Fort Mill head coach Justin Dye was extremely pleased with the way his team played the challenging layout, he told The Herald.

“I am very proud of the way we competed and challenged for the title,” said Dye. “Our goal at the beginning of the year was to win it all, and that never wavered.”

The Jackets were eight shots back after the first round of play on Monday.

“Our goal was to be in first place or within 10 shots of the lead after 18 holes,” he added. “We accomplished that, and we felt good going into the second round on Tuesday.”

Boiling Springs increased its lead over Fort Mill to 13 strokes when the teams made the turn in the second round. But the Jackets weren’t out just yet: They went to work and cut the deficit to six strokes over the next four holes, putting “a scare into” their opponents in that four-hole stretch.

But Boiling Springs later regrouped and pulled away for the win.

The Jackets were led by senior Bryce Wittmer, who carded rounds of 70 and 73 and finished tied for fifth at 143. Griffin Tarver shot 148 (74-74) and tied for 13th overall. Cam Baker was 15th at 153 (79-74), and Keegan Brown had a 36-hole total of 155 (79-76). Eric Zeppelin completed the Yellow Jackets scoring with a 159 (78-81).

“Bryce played exceptionally well,” said Dye. “His short game was very good, especially on Monday in the opening round.”

Wittmer, who was named to the All-State team, was at six under for the tournament at one point on the back nine in the second round.

“He has a lot of potential,” added Dye. “I am really proud of his performance in the tournament.”

Congrats to the 5A State Runner Ups! Great job guys! #WeAreFortMill pic.twitter.com/yNfWRCbzUK — Dwayne Hartsoe (@dwayne_hartsoe) May 18, 2021

Other results

5A

Gabe Schmitz of Nation Ford earned a spot in the state tournament as an individual. He shot 151 (74-77) over the two days and finished tied for 21st overall.

4A

In 4A, the Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished ninth with a team score of 683. AC Flora won the tournament with a 36-hole score of 603.

The Copperheads were sixth after the first day of competition at Dolphin Head Golf Club at Hilton Head. They had a team score of 327 in the opening round on Monday. They did not play as well the second day and carded a team score of 356.

Nolan Will led the Copperheads with a two-day score of 158 (77-81). He was 22nd in the individual competition. Hunter Warren had a 171 (83-88), and Parrish Fox carded a 179 (88-91). O.T. Mitchell competed the first day and shot a 79. Emerson Hill took his place for the second round and turned in a 96.

Mason Kucia of Indian Land competed as an individual in the tournament and won the individual state championship. He had a two-day score of 141, which was four strokes better than the runner-up.

IL’s Mason Kucia scored a 69 today to win the @SCHSL 4A State Championship. Low Medalist, Gold Medalist, All State, Lowest overall score. @Rocky35White #TheLand pic.twitter.com/ItEWwrXiPn — Indian Land HS Athletics (@ILHS_Sports) May 18, 2021

2A

The 2A tournament was played at the Newberry Country Club, and the Legion Collegiate Lancers finished sixth with a 36-hole team score of 691. Christ Church of Greenville won the event with a total score of 569.

The Lancers were led by Devyn Sutton, who finished ninth in the individual competition with a score of 153. He was named to the All-State team. He had a 74 in the first round on Monday and followed with a 79 on Tuesday.

L.T. King followed with a 172 (84-88), and Niven Barnes turned in a two-day score of 180 (92-88). Jon McCutchen completed the Legion Collegiate scoring with a 187 (92-97).

Deaton Reed of Andrew Jackson competed as an individual and had a two-day card of 154 (78-76).