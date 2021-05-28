High School Sports
Live updates: Catawba Ridge, Legion, AJ play huge playoff contests. Follow along here
Two area baseball teams play in state semifinal contests, and three area softball teams face elimination in pursuit of a state championship berth.
Keep up with the latest high school baseball and softball action from York and Lancaster counties here.
2A baseball playoffs
(Upper State finals - Game 1)
Crescent at Legion Collegiate
(Lower State finals - Game 1)
Andrew Jackson 0, Latta 0, Top 2nd
Softball playoff updates
(4A Upper State finals)
Lugoff-Elgin vs. Catawba Ridge
(2A Upper State finals)
Chesnee vs. Legion Collegiate
(2A Lower State finals)
Buford vs. Andrew Jackson
Comments