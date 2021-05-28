High School Sports

Live updates: Catawba Ridge, Legion, AJ play huge playoff contests. Follow along here

Two area baseball teams play in state semifinal contests, and three area softball teams face elimination in pursuit of a state championship berth.

Keep up with the latest high school baseball and softball action from York and Lancaster counties here.

2A baseball playoffs

(Upper State finals - Game 1)

Crescent at Legion Collegiate

(Lower State finals - Game 1)

Andrew Jackson 0, Latta 0, Top 2nd

TK-CR softball3_52121.jpg
Catawba Ridge’s Chloe Berger pitches Friday against Greer at the Fort Mill school. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Softball playoff updates

(4A Upper State finals)

Lugoff-Elgin vs. Catawba Ridge

(2A Upper State finals)

Chesnee vs. Legion Collegiate

(2A Lower State finals)

Buford vs. Andrew Jackson

