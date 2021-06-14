The Herald releases its 2021 track and field All-Area teams and athletes of the year

A lot of track and field talent is leaving York County this summer.

The Herald’s sports department has released its 2021 All-Area track and field end-of-year accolades (see below) — and of The Herald’s four athletes of the year, all four are from York County high schools and three are graduating (or have already graduated) from said high schools this month.

There’s senior Katie Pou, the University of Pennsylvania signee who won a state championship in the 3200-meter run this year. The senior exits high school among the most accomplished athletes in Nation Ford history. She cemented that legacy this fall, after becoming the first and only runner to ever win four straight 5A SCHSL state championships in cross country.

There’s Pou’s teammate, senior Camryn Lorick, too: The Coastal Carolina commit had top-five finishes in four events in the state meet in May — including a state championship in the high jump.

And then there’s senior Channing Ferguson of Northwestern, who led the Trojans with four top-4 finishes at the state meet. He signed to and will compete for USC Upstate’s track and field program in the fall.

The fourth and only non-senior All-Area athlete of the year is Sam Rich, a junior at Catawba Ridge: In his first year at the Fort Mill school, he delivered the 2-year-old athletics program three state championships — two during track season and one during cross country season.

Sam Rich leads the group en route to his 4A state championship win on Thursday in Columbia. Rob Upton

The coaches of the year are veterans at their respective stations, too. But they don’t plan on leaving any time soon.

Coach Calvin Hudgins of Northwestern High School — who’s been coaching high school track and field in some capacity since 1985 and in that time has won six state championships (including five at Northwestern) — led the Trojans’ boys team to a second-place finish at states last month and thus has been selected as an All-Area Coach of the Year. Hudgins saw three former athletes of his sign to run track in college in May, too.

Nation Ford coach Jake Brenner also saw his girls team notch a second-place finish at states and has been selected as a Herald All-Area Coach of the Year because of it. The coach has been at the Falcon helm for four years, and this past Nation Ford season — one that saw a girls team region championship, 14 individual region champions and two individual state champions — was easily his most prolific. (Brenner also saw two individuals qualify for the boys state meet, the first time that’s happened at Nation Ford in seven years.)

View all of the All-Area selections below.

Nation Ford’s Katie Pou (1) competes in the 1600 meter dash Saturday at the 5A track and field state championships in Columbia. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Girls track and field accolades

Runner of the Year: Katie Pou, Nation Ford

Field Athlete of the Year: Camryn Lorick, Nation Ford

Girls’ Track and Field Coach of the Year: Jake Brenner, Nation Ford

First team

100-meter dash: Tierra Frasier, Rock Hill (senior). The 5A state runner-up ran a Rock Hill-area best 11.92.

200-meter dash: Tierra Frasier, Rock Hill. The USC commit also notched a 5A state runner-up finish in 24.19 in the 200 meter run.

400-meter dash: Jada Jones, Rock Hill (junior). 5A state runner-up. She also ran a personal-record, 55.16, to finish as runner-up at the Rams’ High School Invitational on April 17.

800-meter run: Jada Jones, Rock Hill. This Bearcat standout ran a personal-best, 2:14.16, to finish third at the NCRunners’ Twilight at Gaston Christian on May 29. She also finished sixth at the 5A state championships.

1600-meter run: Katie Pou, Nation Ford (senior). The University of Pennsylvania commit was the 5A state runner-up in 5:05.

3200-meter run: Katie Pou, Nation Ford. 5A state champion, running the race in 11:24.21.

100-meter hurdles: Haley Duggan, Rock Hill (senior). The Bearcats’ senior ran a Rock Hill-area best 16.16 to claim eighth place at the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches’ Classic Elite Invitational on April 23.

400-meter hurdles: Tessa Kramer, Nation Ford (senior). The 5A state runner-up ran South Carolina’s third-fastest time this outdoor season.

4x100-meter relay: Rock Hill (Mya McCrea, Jada Jones, Makayla Street, Tierra Frasier). Bearcats’ relay ran a 47.46 to claim third the 5A state championships.

4x400-meter relay: Rock Hill (De’Ashaj Crawford, Madyson Morris, Jada Jones, Tierra Frasier). The Bob Jenkins’ Coaches Classic Track and Field champions ran an area-best 4:05.41. They also finished fifth at the 5A state championships.

4x800-meter relay: Nation Ford (Ansley Archuleta, Mia Royall, Marysa Brenner, Katie Pou). The Falcons’ quartet finished fourth with a Rock Hill-area best time of 9:51.37. They also took fifth at the 5A state championships.

High Jump: Camryn Lorick, Nation Ford (senior). The 5A state champion jumped a career-best 5-6 to claim her title.

Long Jump: Ashlee Creque, Rock Hill (senior). The Bob Jenkins’ Coaches Classic Track and Field runner-up (17-0) was also sixth at the Region 4-5A championships.

Triple Jump: Ashlee Creque, Rock Hill. The Bob Jenkins’ Coaches Classic runner-up in 35-4 also came in third in the Region 4-5A championships.

Discus: Sydney Jackson, South Pointe (senior). The Region 3-4A champion threw a personal-best 120-11 and was also a 4A Upper State qualifier champion and the state runner-up in the discus.

Shot Put: Taylor Thomas, Clover (senior). The Blue Eagles’ senior threw a season-best 35-6 at the 5A Upper State qualifier. She also took fifth at the 5A state championships.

Pole Vault: Lily Gangadeen, Northwestern (senior). The Trojans’ senior vaulted a season-best 10-6 to finish sixth at the 5A Upper State qualifier. She also came in seventh at the 5A state championships.

Javelin: Chantel Chisolm, York (sophomore). Cougars’ sophomore threw a Rock Hill-best 99-11 to win the event at a home meet on April 21. She also took fifth at the Region 3-4A championships.

Nation Ford’s Camryn Lorick competes in the high jump Saturday at the 5A track and field state championships in Columbia. Lorick won the state championship title. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Second Team

100-meter dash: Camryn Lorick, Nation Ford (senior). The Falcons’ sprinter ran an 11.99 to finish third at the 5A state championships.

200-meter dash: Camryn Lorick, Nation Ford. Another third place finish at the 5A state championships (24.70).

400-meter dash: Nikayla Pierce, Clover (senior). The Blue Eagles’ senior ran a season-best 1:00.16 to win at Rock Hill on March 11; she also took 12th at the 5A Upper State championships.

800-meter run: Ansley Archuleta, Nation Ford (senior) and Rachel Arwood, Rock Hill (senior). Archuleta was a 5A state runner-up in 2:20.16; Arwood finished right behind her at third at the 5A state championships in 2:20.34.

1600-meter run: Maddy Mack, Catawba Ridge (junior). Catawba Ridge distance runner ran a season-best, 5:16.28, at Bob Jenkins’ Coaches Classic and finished seventh at the 4A state meet.

3200-meter run: Maddy Mack, Catawba Ridge (junior). The Copperheads’ junior ran a personal-best 12:04.21 at the Diamond Hornets’ Invitational on March 6.

100-meter hurdles: Morgan Johnson, Clover (senior). The Clover standout ran a personal-best, 16.48, in a home meet on April 13 and also won the Region 3-5A title in the event.

400-meter hurdles: Haley Duggan, Rock Hill (senior). The Battle for the Rock champion (at South Pointe) ran a personal-best 1:09.36 and was also Region 4-5A runner-up.

4x100-meter relay: Nation Ford (Sierra Smith, Tessa Kramer, Alyse Davis, Camryn Lorick). The Falcons’ relay ran a 48.61 to finish fifth at the 5A state championships.

4x400-meter relay: Nation Ford (Ansley Archuleta, Sierra Smith, Alyse Davis, Amariah Davis). Another Falcons’ relay excelled with a fifth-place finish at the Rams’ High School Invitational on April 17.

4x800-meter relay: Northwestern (Olivia Evans, Sabrina Carleton, Alyssa Brazzell, Aamori Gaines). The Trojans’ relay ran a 10:04.02 to finish ninth at the 5A Upper State qualifier.

High Jump: Destiny Chapman, Clover (junior). Region 3-5A runner-up (5-4) also finished sixth at the 5A state championships.

Long Jump: Isabella Robusto, Fort Mill (sophomore). The Yellow Jackets’ sophomore jumped a season-best 16-11.7 to win the event at a home meet against Nation Ford on April 19.

Triple Jump: Serrea Goodman, Lancaster (senior). The Bruins’ senior jumped a season-best 33-6.5 to finish fifth at the 4A Upper State qualifier. She also the won the Region 3-4A title in this event.

Discus: Andrea Barnes, Fort Mill (senior).The Yellow Jacket standout threw a season-best 115-4 to win this event at a home meet against Nation Ford on April 19. She also was the Region 3-5A runner-up in the event.

Shot Put: Kelly Neece, Northwestern (senior). The Trojans’ senior threw a 35-3.5 to win at a home meet against Spring Valley on April 21.

Pole Vault: Ansley Archuleta, Nation Ford (senior). The Region 3-5A champion tied her season-best vault with 10-0 at the region championship meet.

Javelin: Taylor Thomas, Clover (senior). The Blue Eagles’ senior tossed a 95-7 to finish sixth at the 5A state championships.

Northwestern’s Channing Ferguson competes in the long jump Saturday at the 5A track and field state championships in Columbia. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Boys track and field accolades

Runner of the Year: Sam Rich, Catawba Ridge

Field Athlete of the Year: Channing Ferguson, Northwestern

Boys’ Track and Field Coach of the Year: Calvin Hudgins, Northwestern

First team

100-meter dash: Devante Johnson, South Pointe (junior). The Stallions’ sprinter ran an area-best 10.80 to win the 100-meter dash on his home track on April 13. He also finished seventh at the Region 3-4A championships.

200-meter dash: Gavin McFadden, Northwestern (senior). The 5A state runner-up ran a personal-best 21.69 at the state meets in May.

400-meter dash: Jonathan Hairston, Catawba Ridge (junior). Hairston was the Rams’ High School Invitational runner-up (49.14) and also finished fourth at the 4A state championships in the event.

800-meter run: Sam Rich, Catawba Ridge (junior). Rich ran a personal and area-best 1:57.81 at York on April 21.

1600-meter run: Sam Rich, Catawba Ridge. The 4A state champion ran the state’s best time, 4:10.53, in his title run.

3200-meter run: Sam Rich, Catawba Ridge. Rich doubled as a 4A state champion with the state’s second fastest time, 9:12.46, in the 3200-meter run.

Post-run interview with the @catawba_ridge (and multi-time) state champion Sam Rich, who finished with a spectacular 4:10 in the 1600



Catawba Ridge, in its two-year existence, has built a pretty prestigious athletics program: pic.twitter.com/iw7cFVDrux — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) May 21, 2021

110-meter hurdles: Channing Ferguson, Northwestern (senior). The Trojans’ hurdler finished third at the 5A state championships in 14.55.

400-meter hurdles: Johntavious Ross, South Pointe (junior). 4A state champion ran a personal, area-best 55.97 in high title run.

4x100-meter relay: Northwestern (Michael Stinson, Marc Wells, Gavin McFadden, Skylar Woodard). The Trojans’ quartet ran to a third-place, 5A state championship finish in 42.06.

4x400-meter relay: Catawba Ridge (Alex Conetta, Brandon Raysor, Zach Bannister, Johnathan Hairston). Catawba Ridge relay ran to a fifth-place finish at the 4A state championships in 3:29.26.

4x800-meter relay Fort Mill (Alec Lootens, Devon Sibley, Oliver Jaeckli, Jackson Dawson). 5A state champions also ran the state’s best time in winning the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches Classic Invitational (7.57.03). They’ll be competing in the high school nationals championships in Eugene, Oregon, July 2.

Fort Mill’s Jackson Dawson, right, and Spartanburg’s John Bolinger compete in the 4x800 relay Saturday at Spring Valley High School at the 5A track and field championships. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

High Jump: Channing Ferguson, Northwestern (senior). The 5A state runner-up tied for the state’s best jump (6-10) to win the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches Classic Elite Invitational on April 23.

Long Jump: Channing Ferguson, Northwestern. Ferguson notched another 5A state runner-up had a personal-best 23-0.5 at the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches Classic Elite Invitational in this event.

Triple Jump: Channing Ferguson, Northwestern. The Region 4-5A champion (45-10) also finished fourth at the 5A state championships.

Discus: Thomas Maxwell, Catawba Ridge (junior). The Copperheads’ junior had a personal-record (142-0) at the Bob Jenkins’ Coaches Classic Invitational, while also finishing seventh at the 4A state championships.

Shot Put: Thomas Maxwell, Catawba Ridge. The Catawba Ridge standout finished fourth at the 4A state championships with a 49-6.5 throw.

Pole Vault: Hunter Baumberger, Clover (junior). The Blue Eagles’ junior vaulted a 13-0 to finish eighth at the 5A Upper State qualifier. He also came in eighth at the 5A state championships.

Javelin: Thomas Maxwell, Catawba Ridge. Maxwell threw a personal- and area-best, 145-0, at a home meet on March 22.

We have another 4A state champion @SPHSstallions’ Johntavis Ross with the state championship — and school record — in the 400m hurdles. Finished 8th in the 100m hurdles earlier today and that further motivated him in the 400 event.



He’ll be celebrating soon, he said pic.twitter.com/ioiGpElr7U — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) May 21, 2021

Second team

100-meter dash: Gavin McFadden, Northwestern (senior). The Trojans’ sprinter ran a personal-best 10.90 to finish third at the Region 4-5A championships.

200-meter dash: Jonathan Hairston, Catawba Ridge (junior). The Catawba Ridge sprinter ran a season-best, 22.55, to win at a home meet on April 15.

400-meter dash: Alex Conetta, Catawba Ridge (junior). The Copperheads’ junior finished sixth at the 4A state championships in 50.88.

800-meter run: Jackson Dawson, Fort Mill (junior). The Yellow Jacket standout ran a personal-best, 1:57.85, at the NCRunners’ Twilight meet to finish eighth in a loaded field at Gaston Christian.

1600-meter run: Jackson Dawson, Fort Mill (junior). Dawson was the 5A Upper State champion with a time of 4:26.43. He also finished as the 5A state runner-up.

3200-meter run: Mason Thomas, Northwestern (senior). Thomas was the 5A state runner-up with a time of 9:36.98.

110-meter hurdles: Jalen Alleyne, Rock Hill (senior). The Bearcat senior finished fourth at the 5A state championships in 14.69.

400-meter hurdles: Grant Witherspoon, Indian Land (senior). The Warriors’ lone state qualifier and Wofford commit finished fourth at the 4A state championships in 56.76.

Finally, here is @ILHS_Sports’s Grant Witherspoon. The Wofford commit finished third in 110 hurdles at the state championships today.



“Proud to represent my school,” he said with a big smile. pic.twitter.com/Q7qzIy4eFX — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) May 22, 2021

4x100-meter relay: South Pointe (Aileem Flowers, O’Mega Blake, Channing Robinson, Devante Johnson). The Stallions’ relay team earned Region 3-4A champion honors with a time of 43.82.

4x400-meter relay: Fort Mill (Elijah Grant, Elijah Jarrett, Oliver Jaeckli, Jackson Dawson). The Fort Mill quartet ran a season-best 3:32.16 to finish 10th at the 5A Upper State qualifier.

4x800-meter relay: Catawba Ridge (Spencer Predmore, Lucas Fulton, Gabe Kostecki, Caden Westover). The Catawba Ridge relay team finished sixth at the 4A state championships and ran a season-best 8:25.66 to claim the Region 3-4A title.

High Jump: Deven McCrorey, Lewisville (senior). The 1A/2A state runner-up jumped a personal-best 6-2 to win this event at York on April 21.

Long Jump: Ta’nas Watkins, Andrew Jackson (junior). The 2A Upper State champion (21-9) also finished sixth at the 1A/2A state championships.

Triple Jump: Brian Peay, Rock Hill (junior). The Bearcat junior finished fifth at the 5A Upper State qualifier in with a 43-9.5.

Discus: Jordan Knox, Northwestern (sophomore). The Trojan sophomore had a season-best throw of 138-10 at a home meet on April 21. He also finished fifth at the Region 4-5A championships.

Shot Put: Josh Ehresman, Catawba Ridge (junior). The Catawba Ridge junior threw a personal-record 47-3 to win at a home meet on March 22. He also finished seventh at the 4A Upper State qualifier.

Pole Vault: Isaiah Palmer, Rock Hill (freshman). The Bearcats’ freshman won the Region 4-5A championship by vaulting a personal-best 12-6 to finish ninth at the 5A Upper State qualifier.

Javelin: Octaveon Minter, Chester (senior). The Cyclones’ senior finished sixth at the 3A Upper State qualifier with a 144-4.