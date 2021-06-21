Fort Mill, Rock Hill off to unsurprisingly hot starts to American Legion baseball seasons

The first two weeks of the 2021 American Legion baseball season are in the books, and it looks like it is going to be a very competitive summer on the diamond.

In the senior division, Fort Mill Post 43 and Rock Hill Post 34 have enjoyed two weeks of success. Both teams have records of 5-0 in league play and stand tied at the top of the League IV standings — and, per the South Carolina American Legion Baseball Coaches Association’s latest poll, they’re two of the top-four Legion teams in the state. (Fort Mill is ranked No. 2; Rock Hill is ranked No. 4.)

SCALB Coaches Poll - Week 2 pic.twitter.com/e3fuy2zco8 — SCALBOfficial (@SCALBOfficial) June 21, 2021

Fort Mill’s five games have all been against league competition. The team defeated Chesterfield Post 74 twice in the first week of play and followed with three wins against Chester Post 27 during the second week.

Rock Hill went 2-1 in the opening week of play against non-league competition. The team then split with Cherryville (NC) Post 100 and toppled Lexington Post 7. In the second week, the team defeated Chesterfield three times and toppled Lancaster Post 31 twice. Rock Hill’s overall record is 7-1.

Lancaster is 1-3 thus far this season. They split with Chester in the first week before losing twice to Rock Hill in the second week. Chester is next at 1-4. Chesterfield is last with a record of 0-5.

The league has already seen two individual accomplishments: Peyton Reel of Rock Hill has pitched as no-hitter, and Nic Curtis of Fort Mill has hit a grand slam home run.

Fort Mill, Rock Hill hot start unsurprising

Fort Mill’s excellent start is not a complete surprise to head coach Tom Skula, he said..

“We thought before the season that we would field a team that could hit the ball,” said Skula. “They have exceeded our expectations thus far.”

Post 43 has players who have had to adjust to a new spot in the batting order. Some who hit third and fourth at their high school are batting sixth, seventh and eighth.

“The adjustment they have made is remarkable,” he added. “We have hit with consistency and with power throughout the lineup.”

Fort Mill has 17 different players who have gotten hits thus far this season, and six pitchers have dealt in either a starting or relief role.

“We are very pleased with what we have seen from those who have been on the mound,” he added. “We still have a couple who have not gotten any work yet, and we have yet to use our closer.”

Rock Hill’s superb start is not a surprise, either.

“We have a good group of players from some outstanding baseball programs, and that gives us quality depth,” said Rock Hill coach Jeremy McCoy. “We thought that we would have a chance to be very good, and I am more than pleased with the way we have come together and played thus far.”

The Post 34 pitching has been consistent every game.

“We do not have a dominating pitching staff,” added McCoy. “They know how to pitch, and they throw strikes. They make the hitters put the ball in play with a pitch that they want them to hit.”

That philosophy fits right into the defensive scheme for Rock Hill. Case in point: The Post 34 outfield is usually manned by three players who all played center field in high school.

“We have a solid defense,” he said. “They have had to adjust to new positions from what they played in high school, but we have done great thus far. Up the middle we have probably the best group I have ever had.”

Junior division update: Fort Mill

In the junior division, Fort Mill is leading the league with two weeks of play completed. The Post 43 juniors have a record of 6-0. They swept York Post 66 in the opening week and did the same to Chester in the second week.

Their success can be attributed to teamwork and quality depth.

In their first six games they have used five different pitchers and had 12 players contribute to the offensive attack.

“We added the junior program this year because we needed to begin building our senior program down the line,” said Skula. “Mike Lewis is the coach for the juniors. When they opened the year with a win in their first ever game as a program, we were all excited about the future. ... Other people told me the importance of the junior program. They were amazed that we had done so well the past few years without one. That is why we added it this year.”

Lancaster is second with a league mark of 2-1. They went 2-1 against Chester in the first week of play, and were idle in the second week of competition. Rock Hill is next at 1-1. After being idle in the first week, they split two games with York in the second week. York is fourth at 1-4, while Chester is last at 1-5.

What’s next for Legion teams?

SENIORS: The schedule for the week of June 21st finds Rock Hill going against Chester in a three-game series, while Fort Mill goes against Lancaster in the same format. Chesterfield has the week off. The following week shows Rock Hill finishing its series with Lancaster, and Chester takes on Chesterfield. Fort Mill has that week off.

JUNIORS: The week of June 21st has Chester and Rock Hill playing a three-game series. Lancaster and Fort Mill will do the same, while York has the week off. The following week shows Chester taking on York in a three-game set, and Rock Hill playing Lancaster three times. Fort Mill has that week off.