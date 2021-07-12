High School Sports
Northwestern High School left-handed ace commits to ACC baseball power Clemson
A special talent from Rock Hill is one step closer to his college baseball dreams.
Ethan Darden, a junior left-handed pitcher at Northwestern High School, announced his commitment to the Clemson baseball program via Twitter on Monday afternoon.
“I’m still at a loss of words and feelings,” he wrote. “I’m extremely thankful for the athletic and academic opportunity (Clemson baseball) is giving me.”
The Trojans’ ace was fantastic in his junior year: He went 6-2 and tossed 101 strikeouts, only allowing 21 hits in 53.2 innings of work. His ERA was 1.04.
Clemson — a relatively consistent top-25 team and College World Series contender — went 25-27 overall in 2021. It was the program’s first losing season since 1957.
Darden is not the first left-handed pitcher from York, Chester and Lancaster counties to commit to an ACC school this summer. Kyle Percival of Andrew Jackson High School announced his commitment to UNC-Chapel Hill last month.
