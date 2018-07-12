Gamecocks coach will be keynote speaker at Rock Hill youth football coaches clinic

Bobby Bentley is coming to Rock Hill July 19, but not to recruit the city’s top high school talents.

Bentley, the South Carolina Gamecocks’ running backs coach, is the keynote speaker at the 2018 City of Rock Hill’s Youth Football Coaches Clinic, put together by the Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.

The clinic will be held at 6 p.m. in the auditorium at South Pointe High School. Coaches from the Smally Fry, Pee Wee and Gray Y levels are invited to attend. Dinner will be served and the event is free.

“It’s a great opportunity for the three senior high school to give back to the youth league-level football,” said former Northwestern and Lewisville coach Jimmy Wallace, who was involved with planning the clinic. “To have Bobby Bentley kick it off, we’re excited about it.”

After Bentley speaks, the clinic will break into small groups led by local high school coaches. Rock Hill’s Bubba Pittman, Tony Watkins and Wardell Rouse, South Pointe’s Strait Herron and Northwestern’s Grady Baggett and Ryan Hunt will educate coaches on different position groups.

Bentley is entering his third season as the Gamecocks’ running backs coach. The South Carolina native came to Columbia from Auburn, where he was Gus Malzahn’s offensive analyst. Bentley also had a two-season stint as Presbyterian College’s head coach.

Prior to working at Auburn, Bentley was one of South Carolina’s most successful high school football coaches, at Byrnes. He led the Rebels to four straight state titles from 2002 to 2005 and was named the 2005 Nike National Football Coach of the Year.