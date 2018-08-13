The Herald’s 2018 high school football preview

Find all the information you need about the 12 high school football teams in The Herald’s coverage area ahead of the 2018 season.

------------------

Chester

Zan Dunham is only the second freshman Chester coach Victor Floyd has started at quarterback. Bret McCormick

Chester has been building and bubbling and readying for a huge season the last two years. Will it finally happen in 2018?

“That’s what we’re hoping,” said coach Victor Floyd. “The theme this season is ‘The Next Step.’ We’re really looking for some of our guys to take that step.”

The Cyclones graduated just six seniors, returning almost everyone from last season’s nine-win playoff team. That includes multiple college prospects, led by towering offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall, who is committed to Appalachian State and looks ready to dominate. He’s one of five returning offensive linemen. With QB John Erby graduated, the Cyclones will likely pound the football more this fall, in part because of the experienced blockers returning and several tight end-type players.

Chester will only carry around 30 players for varsity games this fall, but they have talent and size on both sides of the ball.

Running back Pha’Leak Brown rushed for over 1,000 yards last season and could do that again, though the Cyclones also have Stan Mills and Emmanuel Wright, a speedster, to carry the ball.

Sophomore linebacker Octaveion Minter has big college potential and should make more plays this fall, after starting as a ninth grader. And three of the four defensive linemen that played the most last year are back. That group includes interior lineman Quay Evans, a junior starting to get high-major FBS recruiting interest.

Chester will start a freshman quarterback, Zan Dunham. He’s 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, uncommonly large for his age, and he can sling a football over 60 yards. He gives Chester something different at QB and Floyd hopes he’s the guy to help the program take the next step toward statewide contention.

Tight end/offensive lineman Da’Morrious Thompson is the other Cyclone freshman that will start. Thompson, who will probably move full-time to the offensive line in the future, is 6-foot-2, 255.

This year’s team includes the first class of players to spend four years with Floyd. They’ve already fully embraced “The Next Step” mentality.

“When your older guys are all in, those younger guys will fall in behind them,” Floyd said.

Breakout player

Defensive end Teddy Murphy started every game as a sophomore in 2017. Murphy is stout and strong -- he squats over 500 pounds -- and will provide pressure on the quarterback from the edge.

“He’s explosive,” said Floyd.

Chester hasn’t had much depth since Floyd returned in 2015, so when they’ve had physically developed freshmen and sophomores, they’ve played. Murphy is included in that group and his experiences the last two seasons should help him emerge as a playmaker this fall.

“He’s really, really grown as a player,” said Floyd. “If he’ll just play with high motor like he’s capable, he can kind of write his own ticket.”

At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, Murphy will likely play linebacker in college. He runs a 4.7 40-yard dash and can cover ground.

“You’ve got people that will take him and let him be an undersized d-end, and some that are gonna make him a linebacker. But someone will like him,” Floyd said.

Last season: Finished 9-3, lost to Chapman 55-25 in the second round of 3A playoffs

Head coach: Victor Floyd, fourth season

Coaching staff: Ricky Campbell, defensive backs and co-defensive coordinator; Tim Boyd, linebackers and co-defensive coordinator; Charles Tauchman, defensive line; Jerry Caldwell, outside linebackers and safeties; Chris Dodson, offensive line; Ronald Canty, wide receivers; Brian Gordon, offensive line assistant.

2018 schedule

Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster will test the Cyclones early, in large part through their size and depth advantages.

Chester also makes a trip to Columbia (Ga.), a Decatur-based school that was 5-6 last season, losing in the first round of the Georgia 5A state playoffs. The Cyclones finish the regular season with Fairfield Central, before an interestingly-timed bye week prior to the state playoffs.

August: 17 at Aiken; 24 at Fort Mill; 31 Rock Hill

September: 7 at Columbia (Ga.); 14 Lancaster; 21 Carolina Pride; 28 Indian Land

October: 5 at Keenan; 12 Camden; 19 at Fairfield Central; 26 Bye

Most interesting game: Sept. 7 at Columbia (Ga.)

Most important game: Oct. 19 at Fairfield Central

2017 results

August: 18 Westwood, 30-23 L; 25 Franklin Christian, 70-0 W; 31 Keenan, 50-7 W

September: 8 at Lancaster, 43-22 W; 15 Lower Richland, 40-39 W; 22 Carolina Pride, 50-0 W; 29 at Indian Land, 35-34 W

October: 6 Columbia, 48-28 W; 13 at Camden, 35-14 W; 20 Fairfield Central, 34-24 L; 27 Bye

November: 3 Powdersville, 61-28 W; 10 at Chapman, 55-25 L

Leading returning _______:

Passer: N/A

Rusher: Pha’Leak Brown, 1,178 yards and 14 TDs

Receiver: Terrence Mills, 184 yards

Tackler: Dorrien Bagley, 100 tackles