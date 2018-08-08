Get your first 2018 Friday night football fix this weekend

Three high school football jamborees scheduled for this coming weekend signal that the 2018 regular season is rapidly approaching.
The three Rock Hill high schools will host three teams from out of town at District Three Stadium on Friday night, Aug. 10, the same night that Chester High School hosts a six-team jamboree. The following night in Lancaster, Aug. 11, the Bruins’ Memorial Stadium plays host to the Founders Kickoff Classic. Here’s what you need to know about each event:
WRHI Football City USA Kickoff, Friday, Aug. 10
The second Football City USA Kickoff commences at 5:30 p.m. Friday night at District Three Stadium and tickets are $5 in advance at Northwestern, South Pointe and Rock Hill High, as well as WRHI studios.
Northwestern faces Providence (N.C.) in the opening scrimmage, followed by South Pointe-Byrnes and Rock Hill-Myers Park (N.C.). All ticket proceeds go to the three Rock Hill high schools.
Myers Park won 23 games total in the last two seasons and have former Carolina Panther receiver Muhsin Muhammad’s son on the team. His nickname is also “Moose.” Byrnes brings a typically talented roster to Rock Hill, led by junior running back Rahjai Harris, who should play FBS-level college football. Rock Hill, South Pointe and Northwestern all prevailed in last year’s Football City USA Kickoff scrimmages.
Chester County Jamboree, Friday, Aug. 10
The 10th annual Chester County Jamboree features Lewisville, Great Falls, Lancaster, West Meck (N.C.), Chester and Hough (N.C.). Lewisville and Great Falls open the scrimmage at 6 p.m., followed by West Meck-Lancaster and Chester-Hough. Tickets cost $6.
Hough has won at least nine games five of the last six seasons and has multiple college prospects. West Meck won 17 games combined the last two seasons under coach Jarvis Davis.
Keep an eye on Chester’s freshman quarterback Zan Dunham -- he doesn’t look like a ninth grader -- and Lancaster’s offense, with former Fort Mill head coach Ed Susi now calling the Bruins’ plays.
Founders Kickoff Classic, Saturday, Aug. 11
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the Founders Kickoff Classic action begins at 6 p.m. at Lancaster’s Memorial Stadium. Northwest Cabarrus (N.C.) faces Buford in the opener, followed by West Meck (N.C.) - Andrew Jackson, Ardrey Kell (N.C.) - Indian Land and concluding with South Meck (N.C.) - Lancaster.
Lewisville fans (and coaches) can check out Buford and Andrew Jackson, two of the Lions’ new Region 4-2A opponents. Indian Land begins its run of scrimmages/games against bigger schools with Ardrey Kell, the school from just up US-521 in Ballantyne.
And Lancaster will be back in action just 24 hours or so removed from its appearance in the Chester County Jamboree. That quick turnaround will be a worthwhile fitness test for the Bruins’ monster offensive line, anchored by seniors Jalen Tatah, Ray Heath and Fred Reid, all 290 pounds or more.
Tickets cost $5 in advance or $6 at the gate. Advance tickets can be purchased at Lancaster High School’s main office.
