Fort Mill’s bomb good for early lead but Jackets implode as game wore on

The River Bluff Gators took a major bite out of the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets as they spoiled the coaching debut for Fort Mill’s Rob McNeely with a late 51-27 lead at press time to open the 2018 season.
Fort Mill finished the season last year at 4-7 and River Bluff was 2-8 overall, as both looked to get off to a good start on the season.
Coming into the season, Fort Mill had what some would consider a quarterback controversy between senior JT Marr and junior Dylan Helms on who would be the starter. That was solved when Marr was injured during the Indian Land scrimmage last week when he broke his collarbone. Marr is out for the season. That left Helms winning the spot for the season.
The Gators scored on their opening drive of the game on a 59-yard pass by Michael Rikard coming out of a River Bluff timeout.
Fort Mill came out on its first offensive play with Helms hitting Cam Saunders for a 60-yard pickup and getting the Jackets into the red zone. The Jackets scored five plays later as Sebastian Lach put the first points on the board for Fort Mill.
Both teams continued to trade touchdowns like boxers trading punches and neither team was able to get an early advantage. The Gators did take a 21-14 lead after the first quarter as Fort Mill gave up a big 56-yard run on River Bluff’s last drive of the opening quarter.
River Bluff’s defense started to grow in strength as the game wore on getting to Helms and the Jackets’ runners in the backfield periodically. Fort Mill also struggled in the first half with penalties, which put the Jackets in bad spots during the second quarter.
