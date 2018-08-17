HS football roundup: Lancaster and Chester open season with blowout wins

Spartanburg 52, Nation Ford 28
Michael Allen’s Falcons made the expedition up I-85 to face Spartanburg for the first time in their twelve-year
history.
The seven-time state champion Vikings had a similar 2017 season to Nation Ford. They went 6-6 to the Falcons’ tumultuous 5-6, and had to consider the same questions at the quarterback position.
The Vikings have a couple of FBS players. Running back Zykameren Robinson - who was unfortunately injured in the fourth quarter - has a slew of offers including South Carolina, Tennessee and Missouri. Wide receiver Moe Wedman committed to Navy before the 2018 season.
Nation Ford stepped off their bus at Gibbs Stadium, but the first half felt like they were dropped at a Carowinds roller coaster.
The game began a tale of two quarters. Everything seemed to go the Vikings’ way in the first quarter, when Zykamren Robinson busted into the endzone in the opening minutes for a four yard rush.
After a short Falcons’ drive, Vikings’ sophomore quarterback Seth Smith tossed the ball to Rykem “Rock” Ferguson, who found a wide-open Navy commit Moe Wedman. Wedman trotted into the endzone on the double pass, giving the Vikings a 14-0 lead.
One Spartanburg pick six later, the first quarter ended. That’s when the Falcons made their move - Prince threw a royal touchdown pass to Harrison Cohen. A 71-yard interception return for a touchdown from Petey Tuipulotu ensued on the next drive. The Falcon defense held strong throughout the second quarter, but near halftime a wild punt block was returned for a touchdown by Spartanburg’s “Rock” Ferguson.
That’s when Nation Ford’s wheels seemed to fall off. Spartanburg piled on a 42-14 lead in the third quarter, and the Falcons were unable to recover despite valiant efforts en route to a 52-28 victory.
Turning Point
With the second quarter clock ticking down, the Falcons were down 21-14. The Vikings blocked a punt and “Rock” Ferguson returned it for a touchdown. Nation Ford was unable to recover, and did not come within two touchdowns for the rest of the game.
Critical
Mistakes, mistakes, and more mistakes. That can be expected in most season openers, and both teams - both young - suffered from sloppy play. There were four cumulative pick sixes, a blocked punt, and a ton of penalties. It made for an entertaining rollercoaster of a game.
Star Contributors
Rykem Ferguson had a fantastic game until he finished the day due to a fourth quarter injury. He threw, ran, and returned touchdowns.
On deck: Nation Ford’s tough non-region schedule continues with an Aug. 24 home game against Conway.
Lancaster 35, Indian Land 7
The Lancaster Bruins scored in every quarter and toppled the Indian Land Warriors 35-7 in a non-region game Friday night at Indian Land.
Lancaster took a 7-0 lead after one period as Kemario Cloud scored on a 64-yard run midway through the stanza. Jacob Cato kicked the extra point.
The teams traded scores in the second period and the Bruins led 14-7 at intermission. Lancaster’s score came from Asonta Clark on a three-yard run, and Cato tacked on the extra point.
Lancaster added another score early in the third period. Nygel Moore scampered 28 yards for the touchdown and Cato kicked his third PAT of the night for a 21-7 lead.
The Bruins upped the count to 28-7 midway through the third quarter. Geekeyus McCain’s interception set up the drive, and Zach Truesdale capped it with a three-yard run with Cato adding the extra point.
The Bruins added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Nygel Moore scored from 35 yards out with 1:05 remaining in the contest for a 35-7 lead after Cato kicked another extra point.
On deck: Lancaster returns home on Aug. 24 with a tough contest against 3A powerhouse Fairfield Central. Indian Land plays at home for the second straight week against a county rival, Buford.
Chester 44, Aiken 12
AIKEN -- Aiken and Chester had never met prior to tonight’s season opener. The first quarter was scoreless before Chester broke the drought with 10:48 in the second quarter to go up 8-0. After a few defensive stops and a running game led by Pha’Leak Brown, Chester punched it in to go up 16-0 with 8:31 in the second quarter. Toward the halftime horn, Chester punched it in to go up 30-0 to wrap up the first half scoring as the Cyclones established complete control.
Both defenses held their own early in the second half before Aiken ended the shutout to cut Chester’s lead to 30-6 with 9:46 left in the third quarter. Aiken found some life with another touchdown to cut the lead to 30-12 late in the quarter. Chester ended the scoring for the night with 2:38 left in the fourth quarter to secure its first win of the season, 44-12.
Chester offensive line Coach Chris Dodson said the difference in the game was the turnovers, two that gave Aiken life in the second half.
“We went in with a 30-0 lead at half and we turned the ball over a couple of times in the third quarter and gave up two scores to make it 30-12,” Dodson said.
Stan Mills, Pha’Leak Brown and Immaunel Wright all stood out to Dodson, who were all huge factors in Chester’s run game.
Dodson said Teddy Murphy dominated the first half and the third quarter, and said the offensive line played solid.
“We had several 60 and 80-yard drives,” Dodson said.
App State commit Wyatt Tunall echoed his coach’s comments and believes there is room for improvement.
“We got some stuff we need to work on technical wise, but other than that we had a great game. Instead of taking breaks and sitting down, we just need to keep on each other and keep each going and keep our heads up so we can keep playing,” Tunall said.
On deck: Chester travels to Fort Mill to face the 5A Yellow Jackets on Aug. 24.
Great Falls 8, C. A. Johnson 6
On deck:
