Ten kids from eight schools named Tri-County football players of the week

Tri-County players of the Week from Aug. 17, 2018

5A schools

Offensive player of the week: Gabe Carroll, Clover - the QB only played two and half quarters against York last Friday, but completed 18-of-21 passes for 330 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Carroll also ran the ball four times for 44 yards and another TD in the Blue Eagles’ win.

Defensive player: Michael Peterson, Nation Ford - senior linebacker made 10 tackles, including three for a loss, broke up two passes and returned an interception for a touchdown during the Falcons’ loss to Spartanburg.

Offensive lineman: Carson Murray, Rock Hill - junior center graded 87 percent with three knockdowns during the Bearcats’ loss at Sumter.

Defensive lineman: Logan Hicks, Rock Hill - senior defensive tackle made four solo stops, including one for a loss, against Sumter.

Special teams: Kyle Romenick, Fort Mill - senior punter hit two kicks against River Bluff for a 52-yard average, with a long of 62 yards.

1A, 2A, 3A, 4A schools

Offensive player of the week: Joe Ervin, South Pointe - senior running back carried the ball 14 times for 160 yards and two scores against Northwestern. Ervin took his first carry of 2018 for a 54-yard TD.

Defensive player: Jaelan Harfield, Lancaster - defensive back made nine tackles, broke up two passes and recorded a sack. Harfield graded 92 percent on his defensive assignments.

Offensive lineman: Ben Hinson, Andrew Jackson - Hinson graded 89 percent during the Volunteers’ blowout of McBee, notching four pancake blocks.

Defensive lineman: Teddy Murphy, Chester - junior had a big game against Aiken, making nine tackles, with five for a loss. He had three sacks and five QB pressures in the Cyclones’ win.

Special teams: Marice Whitlock, South Pointe - senior scored three touchdowns against Northwestern, including a 91-yard kickoff return for a score.

Updated state rankings headed into Week One

South Pointe remained atop the 4A state rankings after its blowout of rival Northwestern last Friday. The Stallions picked up two more first place votes, with Hartsville maintaining the other first place selection. Chester is third in 3A football, while York and Clover both picked up votes in the 4A and 5A rankings, respectively.

5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Spartanburg

7. Spring Valley

8. Hillcrest

9. Berkeley

10. Byrnes

Receiving votes: Summerville, Greenwood, Sumter, Westside, Boiling Springs, West Florence, Clover.

4A

1. South Pointe (15)

2. Hartsville (1)

3. Belton-Honea Path

4. Myrtle Beach

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Greer

7. Greenville

8. Westwood

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. North Augusta

Receiving votes: Eastside, South Aiken, Wren, York, Beaufort.

3A

1. Dillon (16)

2. Gilbert

3. Chester

4. Chapman

5. Strom Thurmond

6. Broome

7. Newberry

8. Seneca

9. Emerald

10. Wade Hampton (H)

Receiving votes: Woodruff, Cheraw, Fairfield Central, Union County, Camden, Manning.

2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Barnwell

3. Carver’s Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Southside Christian

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Timberland

8. Whale Branch

9. Saluda

10. Blacksburg

Receiving votes: Hannah-Pamplico, Woodland, Ninety-Six, Chesterfield, Latta, Lee Central, Gray Collegiate, Andrews.

1A

1. Lamar (16)

2. C.E. Murray

3. Ridge Spring-Monetta

4. Lake View

5. Wagener-Salley

6. Dixie

7. Williston-Elko

8. Hemingway

9. Baptist Hill

10. Green Sea–Floyds

Receiving votes: St. John’s, Blackville-Hilda, Timmonsville, McCormick.

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Ian Guerin; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Dennis Brunson, Sumter Item; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail.