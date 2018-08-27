North Carolina safety J.K. Britt (29) tackles Georgia Tech running back Jerry Howard (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Atlanta.
High School Football

Where are locals playing college football this fall? Everywhere, from juco to FBS.

By Bret McCormick

August 27, 2018 06:52 PM

College football kicks off in earnest this week, so let’s check in on The Herald’s list of local 2018 college football players from York, Chester and Lancaster counties.

They range from Buffalo receiver Anthony Johnson, a potential first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, to Fort Mill’s Connor Schmitt, who is playing football at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Local kids are constantly on the move, so if you know of a player missing from this list, please email bmccormick@heraldonline.com. Check back throughout the fall for weekly updates on how these players perform.

NCAA FBS/FCS

Alabama - Skyler DeLong, Nation Ford

Appalachian State - Malik Williams, Chester

Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Josh Wilkes, South Pointe

Buffalo - Anthony Johnson, South Pointe

BYU - Hank Tuipulotu, Nation Ford; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford

Campbell - Eric Westbrook, South Pointe; Shuler Littleton, York; Jamah Mitchell, Northwestern

Clemson - Logan Rudolph, Northwestern; B.T. Potter, South Pointe; Derion Kendrick, South Pointe

Charleston Southern - Travis White, York

Charlotte - Markees Watts, Lancaster

The Citadel - Russell Hubbs, Northwestern; Cardan Williams, Chester

Coastal Carolina - Tyquan Ross, Great Falls; Chandler Kryst, Fort Mill; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Myles Prosser, York

Delaware - Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

East Carolina - Corey Seargent, Northwestern

East Tennessee State - Chris Bouyer, Northwestern

Furman - Deondrae Wright-Linton, Lancaster; Donavan Perryman, Rock Hill’ Ryan DeLuca, Fort Mill

Gardner-Webb - Ethan Piercy, Fort Mill

Georgia Tech - Jerry Howard, Northwestern

Howard - Demontre Buckson, Northwestern

James Madison - Gage Moloney, Northwestern; Jamari Currence, South Pointe

Marshall - Steven Gilmore Jr., South Pointe

N.C. Central - Josh McCoy, York

N.C. State - Nick McCloud, South Pointe

Northern Illinois - Daurice Simpson, York

Ohio - John Gregory, Indian Land

Presbyterian - Riley Hilton, Nation Ford; Trey Keels, Lewisville; Cody Montgomery, Lewisville; Jake Locklear, Indian Land

Rhode Island - John Erby, Chester

South Carolina - Josh Belk, Lewisville

South Carolina State - Quan Caldwell, Chester; Jerome Pettiway, York; Treyvon Edwards, Rock Hill; Farrika Grier, Lancaster; Jonathan Muhammad, South Pointe; Scott Robinson Jr., South Pointe; B.J. Davis, South Pointe

VMI - Tim Smith, Nation Ford

Virginia Tech - Eli Adams, South Pointe

Wake Forest - Zeek Rodney, South Pointe; Nick Sciba, Clover

NCAA Division 2

Catawba College - Alan Alford, Northwestern

Concord University - Brandon Plyler, Fort Mill; Dillon Howie, Indian Land

Fayetteville State - Desmond Ricks, Lancaster

Johnson C. Smith - Jay Hood, Lancaster; Denzel Marshall, Chester

Limestone - Paul Moore, York; Marleek Reid, South Pointe; Devion Williams, South Pointe; Devin Hilton, South Pointe; Tyquarious Miller, Lancaster; Quay Brown, South Pointe; Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe

Mars Hill - Malcolm Means, Lewisville; Mikial Fourney, Lewisville

Newberry - Greg Ruff, South Pointe; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Devin Cannon, Rock Hill; Tony Gaston, Lewisville; Manny McCord, Indian Land; Markell Castle, York; Darryl Foster, Chester; Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Chance Miller, Northwestern; Nick Yearwood, South Pointe; Trevin Mingo-Watts, Lancaster; Shea Rodgers, Indian Land; Austin Gordon, Indian Land; Luc Greene, York; Shavares Crockett, South Pointe

North Greenville - Jordan Helms, Nation Ford; Semaj Lakin, Clover; Garrett Lutz, Clover; Garrett Miller, Clover

Tusculum - Deshawn Davis, South Pointe

UNC Pembroke - Logan McFadden, Rock Hill

Valdosta State (Ga.) - Rogan Wells, Fort Mill

Walsh (Ohio) - Nick Sturgill, York

Wingate - Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Blake Payne, Lancaster; Xi Simpson, Chester

Winston-Salem State - Dachon Witherspoon, Northwestern

NCAA Division 3

Bridgewater (Va.) - William Makowski, Indian Land

Greensboro College (N.C.) - David Loughry, Indian Land

Guilford College (N.C.) - De’Angelo Huskey, South Pointe; Jaydon Collins, South Pointe; Christian Steele, Northwestern; Keshawn Veal, South Pointe

Maryville College (Tenn.) - Nico Starcher, Indian Land

Mount Union (Ohio) - Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill

U.S. Coast Guard Academy - Connor Schmitt, Fort Mill

Non-NCAA four-year schools

Bluefield College - Antonio Dawkins, Fort Mill

Union - Bryan Binford, South Pointe; Alex Anderson, Northwestern

William Penn - Detorien Rawlinson, York

St. Andrews - Des Buchanan, Rock Hill; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville

Junior college

Eastern Arizona C.C. - Trae’von Hinton, Northwestern

Ellsworth C.C. (Iowa) - Ali Shockley, Northwestern

Highland C.C. (Kansas) - Marveon Mobley, South Pointe

Hutchinson C.C. (Kansas) - Caliph Brice, Northwestern

Iowa Western - Mike Hill, Lewisville

Independence C.C. (Kansas) - Quay Hardin, Chester

Lackawanna College (Penn.) - Quentin Sanders, Lewisville

