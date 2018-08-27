Where are locals playing college football this fall? Everywhere, from juco to FBS.

College football kicks off in earnest this week, so let’s check in on The Herald’s list of local 2018 college football players from York, Chester and Lancaster counties.
They range from Buffalo receiver Anthony Johnson, a potential first round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, to Fort Mill’s Connor Schmitt, who is playing football at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.
Local kids are constantly on the move, so if you know of a player missing from this list, please email bmccormick@heraldonline.com. Check back throughout the fall for weekly updates on how these players perform.
NCAA FBS/FCS
Alabama - Skyler DeLong, Nation Ford
Appalachian State - Malik Williams, Chester
Arkansas-Pine Bluff - Josh Wilkes, South Pointe
Buffalo - Anthony Johnson, South Pointe
BYU - Hank Tuipulotu, Nation Ford; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford
Campbell - Eric Westbrook, South Pointe; Shuler Littleton, York; Jamah Mitchell, Northwestern
Clemson - Logan Rudolph, Northwestern; B.T. Potter, South Pointe; Derion Kendrick, South Pointe
Charleston Southern - Travis White, York
Charlotte - Markees Watts, Lancaster
The Citadel - Russell Hubbs, Northwestern; Cardan Williams, Chester
Coastal Carolina - Tyquan Ross, Great Falls; Chandler Kryst, Fort Mill; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Myles Prosser, York
Delaware - Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
East Carolina - Corey Seargent, Northwestern
East Tennessee State - Chris Bouyer, Northwestern
Furman - Deondrae Wright-Linton, Lancaster; Donavan Perryman, Rock Hill’ Ryan DeLuca, Fort Mill
Gardner-Webb - Ethan Piercy, Fort Mill
Georgia Tech - Jerry Howard, Northwestern
Howard - Demontre Buckson, Northwestern
James Madison - Gage Moloney, Northwestern; Jamari Currence, South Pointe
Marshall - Steven Gilmore Jr., South Pointe
N.C. Central - Josh McCoy, York
N.C. State - Nick McCloud, South Pointe
Northern Illinois - Daurice Simpson, York
Ohio - John Gregory, Indian Land
Presbyterian - Riley Hilton, Nation Ford; Trey Keels, Lewisville; Cody Montgomery, Lewisville; Jake Locklear, Indian Land
Rhode Island - John Erby, Chester
South Carolina - Josh Belk, Lewisville
South Carolina State - Quan Caldwell, Chester; Jerome Pettiway, York; Treyvon Edwards, Rock Hill; Farrika Grier, Lancaster; Jonathan Muhammad, South Pointe; Scott Robinson Jr., South Pointe; B.J. Davis, South Pointe
VMI - Tim Smith, Nation Ford
Virginia Tech - Eli Adams, South Pointe
Wake Forest - Zeek Rodney, South Pointe; Nick Sciba, Clover
NCAA Division 2
Catawba College - Alan Alford, Northwestern
Concord University - Brandon Plyler, Fort Mill; Dillon Howie, Indian Land
Fayetteville State - Desmond Ricks, Lancaster
Johnson C. Smith - Jay Hood, Lancaster; Denzel Marshall, Chester
Limestone - Paul Moore, York; Marleek Reid, South Pointe; Devion Williams, South Pointe; Devin Hilton, South Pointe; Tyquarious Miller, Lancaster; Quay Brown, South Pointe; Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe
Mars Hill - Malcolm Means, Lewisville; Mikial Fourney, Lewisville
Newberry - Greg Ruff, South Pointe; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Devin Cannon, Rock Hill; Tony Gaston, Lewisville; Manny McCord, Indian Land; Markell Castle, York; Darryl Foster, Chester; Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Chance Miller, Northwestern; Nick Yearwood, South Pointe; Trevin Mingo-Watts, Lancaster; Shea Rodgers, Indian Land; Austin Gordon, Indian Land; Luc Greene, York; Shavares Crockett, South Pointe
North Greenville - Jordan Helms, Nation Ford; Semaj Lakin, Clover; Garrett Lutz, Clover; Garrett Miller, Clover
Tusculum - Deshawn Davis, South Pointe
UNC Pembroke - Logan McFadden, Rock Hill
Valdosta State (Ga.) - Rogan Wells, Fort Mill
Walsh (Ohio) - Nick Sturgill, York
Wingate - Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill; Blake Payne, Lancaster; Xi Simpson, Chester
Winston-Salem State - Dachon Witherspoon, Northwestern
NCAA Division 3
Bridgewater (Va.) - William Makowski, Indian Land
Greensboro College (N.C.) - David Loughry, Indian Land
Guilford College (N.C.) - De’Angelo Huskey, South Pointe; Jaydon Collins, South Pointe; Christian Steele, Northwestern; Keshawn Veal, South Pointe
Maryville College (Tenn.) - Nico Starcher, Indian Land
Mount Union (Ohio) - Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill
U.S. Coast Guard Academy - Connor Schmitt, Fort Mill
Non-NCAA four-year schools
Bluefield College - Antonio Dawkins, Fort Mill
Union - Bryan Binford, South Pointe; Alex Anderson, Northwestern
William Penn - Detorien Rawlinson, York
St. Andrews - Des Buchanan, Rock Hill; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville
Junior college
Eastern Arizona C.C. - Trae’von Hinton, Northwestern
Ellsworth C.C. (Iowa) - Ali Shockley, Northwestern
Highland C.C. (Kansas) - Marveon Mobley, South Pointe
Hutchinson C.C. (Kansas) - Caliph Brice, Northwestern
Iowa Western - Mike Hill, Lewisville
Independence C.C. (Kansas) - Quay Hardin, Chester
Lackawanna College (Penn.) - Quentin Sanders, Lewisville
