Which play was the best from Week 1 high school football in The Herald's coverage area?

Check out the six best plays from high school football action in The Herald’s three-county coverage area of York, Chester and Lancaster (S.C.). Vote for the best play at heraldonline.com.
Check out the six best plays from high school football action in The Herald’s three-county coverage area of York, Chester and Lancaster (S.C.). Vote for the best play at heraldonline.com.
High School Football

Football 411: Hawgs, top plays, Stat Monsters... everything you need for Week 1

By Bret McCormick

bmccormick@heraldonline.com

August 30, 2018 09:14 AM

Everything you need to know ahead of Week 1 high school football in The Herald’s coverage area is right here, in one spot. Click on the links below to jump to a particular section of this week’s High School Football 411, or just scroll through:

Week 1 game previews

Vote on the best play from Week 1

Who were last Friday’s Hawgs of the Week winners?

Who are the Stat Monsters in our area? Find out with the latest high school football stats

Game previews

Rock Hill at Chester

Last week: Rock Hill beat South Pointe 29-22; Chester beat Fort Mill 28-20

Last meeting: Rock Hill won 37-19 (2015)

Key players: RH - DB Tyreil White, DB Anthony Jackson, LB Charles Gilliard, QB Hayden Jackson. C - WR Zion Mills, OL Daniel Elkins, LB/DB Dorrien Bagley, LB Jovonti Jackson.

Need to know: None of the last four meetings between these two schools have been very close, but it feels like Friday’s game could be. One of the most impressive parts of Rock Hill’s performance against South Pointe was its run defense; the Bearcats held the Stallions to just 3.6 yards per carry. If Bubba Pittman’s defense can do something like that again on Friday in Chester, the Bearcats should be in good shape. Don’t be surprised if Rock Hill stacks the box against Chester and forces the Cyclones’ ninth grade QB starter, Zan Dunham, to make the plays, instead of the three running backs whose bellies he put the football into.

READ: Rock Hill upsets South Pointe with last-minute touchdown

Dorman at Northwestern

Last week: Dorman was idle; Northwestern lost to Byrnes 41-21 

Last meeting: Northwestern won 42-28 (2017)

Key players: D - WR Chance Black, WR/CB Zack Hillstock, OL Cale Brown. N - LB Gregory Johnson, WR Jamaar Moore, LB Derrick McCrorey, DB Jaheim Rogers.

Need to know: The Trojans have beaten Dorman 42-28 each of the last two times the teams played. The Cavaliers, who played in the 5A state title game last season, are coming off a weirdly-placed bye week and should be fresh for the trip to Rock Hill. Northwestern has to improve its defense after allowing 90 points combined in the first two games. The Trojans aren’t big up front on either side of the ball, but missed defensive assignments have been costly, especially last week against Byrnes. 

Nation Ford at South Pointe

Last week: Nation Ford beat Conway 28-17; South Pointe lost to Rock Hill 29-22

Last meeting: South Pointe won 53-0 (2017)

Key players: NF - DB Devin Harper, OL Aronde Smith, QB Wayde Prince, WR Dewuan McCullum. SP - ATH Marice Whitlock, DE Dorian Manning, LB Savion White, LB Dwayne Davis.

Need to know: Well, South Pointe coach Strait Herron probably knew the time would come when his team had to face a first loss since September, 2016. That happened last Friday night against Rock Hill, in an otherwise meaningless game that doesn’t impact the Stallions’ season long-term. It’ll be curious to see how the four-time defending state champs react. Nation Ford is winless against South Pointe in seven all-time meetings, but if the Falcons can make their opponent one-dimensional on offense like Rock Hill did, Win No. 1 could be a possibility. Michael Allen’s team could use another 100-plus-yard rushing performance from Nathan Mahaffey and another huge game from opposing backfield banshee Ashten Schaufert.

READ: Nation Ford pulls away from Conway

Fort Mill at Lancaster (Thursday night)

Last week: Fort Mill lost to Chester 28-20; Lancaster beat Fairfield Central 47-18

Last meeting: Fort Mill won 38-21 (2017)

Key players: FM - OL Bartley Leonard, OL Jack Kelley, WR Josh Cloud, WR/DB Alan Stevens. L - WR WyQuan Massey, OL Ray Heath, LB Chancellor Catoe, RB Nygel Moore.

Need to know: Man, this Lancaster team is running the football like a herd of buffalo. It’s a dream for Bruins head coach Bobby Collins, a former college football offensive lineman. Key is QB Kemarkio Cloud, who is built like a fullback but runs like a rabbit. He’s got a 50-yard-plus touchdown in each of the first two games so far, and he and sophomore Nygel Moore give Lancaster more backfield burst than it’s has had in a few seasons. The Yellow Jackets are moving the ball on the ground too, through senior Sebastian Lach, but they need to add aerial consistency to their offensive attack to offset the attention that Lach will no doubt begin to draw.

Clover at Hunter Huss (N.C.)

Last week: Clover beat Forestview (N.C.) 35-3; Hunter Huss beat Cox Mill 28-20

Last meeting: Clover won 42-41 (2017)

Key players: C - OL Clint Sexton, DB Ryan Jones, RB David Hall, DB L.A. Adams. HH - QB Zo Wallace, WR Tony Davis, LB Prince Bemah, LB Anthony Dye.

Need to know: A great test of Clover’s progress comes Friday at Hunter Huss. The Huskies are athletic and long, especially on offense, but they’ve got more playoff, big game experience from the last two years than the Blue Eagles do. David Hall’s 179-yard rushing effort against Forestview last week was a promising sign for Brian Lane’s offense, which needs balance to keep the defensive heat off its talented receiving corps. If Clover can get Hall going early against Hunter Huss, that opens up all the possibilities for Lane’s play-calling. Clover last started a season 3-0 in 2010 under Jet Turner.

Indian Land at York

Last week: Indian Land beat Buford 34-7; York was idle

Last meeting: never played

Key players: IL - DL Tahj Knight, RB/QB Brandon Britton, RB T.J. Thomas, DB Alex Murphy. Y - LB JayJay McNeal, OL Lane Towery, LB Kenny Byrd, DB Joseph Milton.

Need to know: Tough start to a very tough patch in Indian Land’s schedule. York comes off a bye week, probably still annoyed by losing to Clover in the season-opener, and ready to dole out some punishment. Establishing an offensive rhythm will be critical for Horatio Blades’ Warriors against a likely deeper, more talented York team. Interesting to see if the Cougars try to establish the run and lean on their big offensive front line and talented ball-carriers Stephen Oglesby and Frank Thompson.

READ: He was one of the NFL’s largest men for 17 years. Now, he’s coaching at Indian Land

Great Falls at Lewisville

Last week: Great Falls lost to Whitmire 19-6; Lewisville lost to C.A. Johnson 32-22

Last meeting: Lewisville won 54-0 (2017)

Key players: GF - DB/WR Quay Bowser, OL/DL Justin Montgomery, OL/DL Dustin Smith, QB D.J. Adams. L - ATH Demetric Hardin, WR Brayden Lee, WR Jadon Scott.

Need to know: Great Falls no doubt circled this one at the beginning of the season, but the Red Devils fell back to Earth a bit last week after their big in Week Zero. They’re 1-1 on the season, but they’ve only scored 14 points total, and they’ll probably need more than that to beat their rivals from Richburg. Lewisville has struggled to stop opponents from scoring, but they’ve managed to put some points on the board themselves. QB JaShawn Jason could be the difference-maker in this game. Likewise for Great Falls’ 6-foot-5 junior receiver Kelton Talford, who is a very difficult matchup, especially in the lower levels of S.C. high school football.

READ: Great Falls breaks through, wins first game in almost two years

Plays of the week

Which play from Week 1 was the best in The Herald’s coverage area? Watch the video, then vote below (or here if you’re on a mobile device).

South Pointe’s Marice Whitlock won the popular vote for the best play from Week Zero. His 70-yard TD catch against Northwestern received 40 percent of the 353 votes.

Hawgs of the Week

TxtInIE5.jpg
Indian Land’s Nick Yarborough and Rock Hill’s Carson Murray are the Hawgs of the Week from Week 1 high school football action.
Photo illustration

4A, 5A schools

Carson Murray, Rock Hill - the junior center graded out at 91 percent during the Bearcats’ win over South Pointe last Friday. Rock Hill rushed the ball for 289

yards and Murray played a big part with four pancake blocks. Murray is a whiz-bang student with a 4.6 GPA and an interest in pursuing computer science. He loves hanging out with his fellow Rock Hill offensive linemen and eating tacos.

1A, 2A, 3A schools

Nick Yarborough, Indian Land - the senior had a big night for the Warriors against Buford, successfully hitting 94 percent of his blocking assignments, recording three knockdown blocks and allowing zero sacks. Yarborough, whose favorite NFL player is Lawrence Taylor, is a leader up front, according to Indian Land offensive coordinator Leon Boulware, a player who pushes the other four starters up front. His favorite food is pizza and his favorite subject is history.

Nominated: Aronde Smith, Nation Ford; Clint Sexton, Clover; Wyatt Tunall, Chester.

Stat Monsters

Stat Monsters.PNG

Rushing Kemarkio Cloud has a very long touchdown run in both of the Lancaster Bruins' two games this season.
Player Team Attempts Yards TDs
Sebastian Lach FM 51 352 5
Kemarkio Cloud LA 17 352 4
Pha'Leak Brown CH 28 303 3
Narii Gaither RH 52 303 4
Nygel Moore LA 23 281 2
Nathan Mahaffey NF 48 266 2
Stan Mills CH 25 240 3
Joe Ervin SP 37 215 4
Antonio Heath NW 35 208 2
David Hall CL 31 199 3
Brandon Britton IL 40 191 5
Jashawn Jason LE 29 187 0
Emmanuel Wright CH 20 170 2
Noah Thompson RH 26 170 1
Zan Dunham CH 29 129 1
SOURCE: Local schools

Passing It's not been a banner year yet for passing offense in The Herald's coverage area. Clover's Gabe Carroll leads the way after two games.
Player Team Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Gabe Carroll CL 46 36 1 690 3
Dylan Helms FM 49 30 2 353 1
Tahleek Steele SP 46 25 4 333 3
Grayson Barber IL 48 20 2 269 0
Dustin Noller NW 57 28 1 247 0
Wayde Prince NF 32 19 3 214 4
Hayden Jackson RH 23 15 2 151 0
Jashawn Jason LE 18 10 1 147 4
Kemarkio Cloud LA 15 11 0 131 1
Tanner McKinney YO 26 14 1 125 2
Demetric Hardin LE 10 7 0 121 0
Zan Dunham CH 19 11 1 107 1
Markus Nastase CL 12 5 1 103 2
D.J. Adams GF 11 6 0 92 1
Carson Carruthers NF 16 11 1 77 0
SOURCE: Local schools

Receiving Three of the area's top four receivers are Clover Blue Eagles.
Player Team Recepts Yards TDs
Zion Robbins CL 9 263 2
Heze Massey CL 13 228 2
Marice Whitlock SP 8 154 1
Antonio Barber RH 8 141 2
Jaylin Lane CL 8 139 0
Alan Stevens FM 11 121 1
Kelton Talford GF 6 114 1
Jadon Scott LE 6 100 2
Jamaar Moore NW 12 91 0
Josh Cloud FM 8 91 0
Ty Good SP 4 90 0
Jacob Cooley IL 0 85 0
David Hall CL 6 82 0
Jamario Holley NW 9 81 0
SOURCE: Sources


Tackles Savion White has been a busy linebacker for the South Pointe Stallions in the first two games of 2018.
Name School Tackles
Savion White SP 31
Steven Neese FM 24
Greg Johnson NW 22
Hayden Johnson CL 21
Da'Shawn Johnson GF 21
Michael Peterson NF 21
DeShaun Davis SP 21
Alan Stevens FM 20
Robby Csuhta IL 19
Troy Frazier SP 19
Cole Rasmussen FM 18
Jalon Mickle NW 18
Dwayne Davis SP 18
Jovonti Jackson CH 17
Ashten Schaufert NF 16
Charles Gilliard RH 16
Dorrien Bagley CH 15
Tahj Knight IL 15
Kenny Byrd YO 15
SOURCE: Local schools

Interceptions No movement here. Chester senior Dorrien Bagley is still tops in the area.
Name School Interceptions
Dorrien Bagley CH 2
Max Necklen YO 1
Joseph Milton YO 1
Caison Jones RH 1
Anthony Jackson RH 1
Rontarius Aldridge SP 1
D'Arthur Ratchford NW 1
KeyShard McCroey NW 1
Michael Peterson NF 1
Noah Tamez NF 1
Devin Harper NF 1
Petey Tuipulotu NF 1
Kelton Talford GF 1
Quay Bowser GF 1
Terrance Darby FM 1
L.A. Adams CL 1
Cornelius Barber IL 1
SOURCE: Local schools

Sacks South Pointe's Rontarius Aldridge has two sacks in each of the first two games of the season.
Name School Sacks
Rontarius Aldridge SP 4
Teddy Murphy CH 4
Jeff Mayes LE 3
Josh Strange SP 2
Michael Peterson NF 2
Justin Montgomery GF 2
Ashten Schaufert GF 2
Bruce Guin LE 2
Cornelius Barber IL 2
J.J. McNeal YO 1.5
J.Q. Guinn YO 1.5
SOURCE: Local schools

Forced fumbles Great Falls' offense is still finding its feet, but the Red Devils' defense has been stout in the first two games of 2018, thanks in large part to Da'Shawn Johnson.
Name School Forced fumbles
Da'Shawn Johnson GF 2
James Hyland FM 2
Charles Gilliard RH 1
Hakeem Jackson RH 1
Nijel Smarr RH 1
Greg Johnson NW 1
Noah Tamez NF 1
Caden Bloxham IL 1
Kell Brown GF 1
Zion Mills CH 1
Jovonti Jackson CH 1
SOURCE: Local schools

Fumble recoveries
Name School Recovered fumbles
Justin Montgomery GF 2
Robert Dalton YO 1
Hakeem Jackson RH 1
Thomas Rainey RH 1
Caesar White NF 1
Devin Harper NF 1
Micah Brown NF 1
Noah Tamez NF 1
Kaleb Starnes NF 1
Karl Ellis IL 1
Dorian Williams IL 1
Kell Brown GF 1
Ubi Ferrufino GF 1
Cole Rasmussen FM 1
Nick Brown FM 1
Shon Brown CL 1
Twan Patton CH 1
SOURCE: Local schools

