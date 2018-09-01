HS football roundup: read how Indian Land surprised York en route to ‘signature win’

Hunter Huss (N.C.) 21, Clover 14 (OT)
For the second straight season, it took overtime to decide a winner in what it becoming one of the area’s best interstate rivalries. Hunter Huss took the win this year as sophomore Dontavious Nash came up with two huge plays in the overtime period of a 21-14 Huskies victory over Clover.
Nash, who received several NCAA Division I football scholarships this summer, caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Zo Wallace on third down on Hunter Huss’ overtime possession. Then Nash cut in front of a Clover receiver in the end zone of the Blue Eagles’ overtime possession to end the contest.
Both teams made mistakes that led to the second touchdowns. Huss’ Prince Bemah had a 20-yard touchdown interception return to give the Huskies a 14-7 lead. Then Clover tied the score when quarterback Gabe Carroll escaped a sack on a 4th-and-10 play and found Blackmon Huckabee for a touchdown with 8:49 left in the fourth quarter.
Hayden Johnson (11 first-hit or solo tackles) and Shon Brown (six) led Clover’s defense, while Deaven Lowery (nine tackles with six for losses) and Prince Bemah (nine) led the Huss defense. Clover outgained Huss 355 to 296 led by Carroll’s 260 yards passing. Malik Corry rushed for 103 yards and Zo Wallace passed for 114 yards for the Huskies.
Huss improves to 3-0 while Clover fell to 2-1. Clover had won 42-41 in overtime in last season’s meeting.
On deck: A big stylistic shift for Clover, which hosts South Point (N.C.), the one from Belmont that runs the ball seemingly every play and competes for North Carolina state titles annually.
Indian Land 14, York, 9
Horatio Blades’ Indian Land Warriors started a tough stretch Friday that includes South Pointe, Rock Hill and Nation Ford.
Game 1 brought the Warriors down Highway 5 to play Bobby Carroll’s York Cougars for the first time ever. Blades’ squad passed the first test, beating York 14-9.
The game didn’t start until after 8 p.m. due to a lightning delay. When things got going, the offenses took a while to get going. Both teams combined for 5 interceptions in the first half.
Blades was proud of his team’s effort.
“I am so happy for them, because they have been looking for a signature win for this program, and these kids just got it for their families and their community. I just proud,” said Blades.
York hit the first big play of the night near the end of the first quarter as QB Tanner McKinney connected with Khalil Ellis in the flat to move into Indian Land territory. Later in the same drive, York opted to go for it on fourth and 17 in Warrior territory, but Tanner McKinney was intercepted by A.J. Jefferson.
Indian Land turned it back over on the next possession as York’s Jamal Byers picked off QB Grayson Barber. The Cougars capitalized with a Stephen Oglesby 29-yard touchdown run as time expired in the first quarter. York’s Joe Milton picked off Grayson Barber on the next drive, but the Cougars didn’t get much out of it as the Warrior defense stiffened.
A few drives later, Indian Land’s Dorian Williams tipped the ball to himself for an interception with 6:41 before halftime.
York was able to put an end to the turnover fest as QB Tanner McKinney moved the Cougars into Indian Land territory to the 35-yard line. The Cougars had 1st and goal with 2:37 in the second but, Indian Land’s defense stiffened on fourth down, stopping McKinney inches short of the end zone.
The next play, Indian Land couldn’t get out of their on way as York stuffed Brandon Britton for a safety to go up 9-0 at halftime. York got the ball to start the second half and went to the run game with Stephen Oglesby moving the ball into Warrior territory along with a Jeremiah King 23-yard run. Tanner McKinney had a touchdown run, but it was negated by a holding penalty and a long drive for York stalled.
The response from Indian Land didn’t take long. A 73-yard Tyree Sistare touchdown run cut York’s lead to 9-7 with 4:18 left in the third quarter. The defensive slugfest continued into the fourth quarter.
Indian Land’s defense was the story of the night, and Blades was quick to point that out.
“The defense did a great job keeping us in the game. The offense got clicking in the fourth quarter. We scored two late touchdowns to take the victory That’s the kids believing in each other and fighting for each other,” said Blades..
The Warriors took the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run from Tyree Sistare with 2:18 left to go up 14-9. York’s final opportunity to score fell short on fourth and 7 as Tanner McKinney’s pass intended for Stephen Oglesby was incomplete with 1:19 left, preserving the win for Indian Land.
As the Warriors move forward into this stretch, Blades embraces it.
“You want to play these games. .As a coach and as a player you want to play on the big stage. Playing here tonight is a big stage. Playing next week is a big stage. I am happy our kids get to get that experience and have a chance to compete on a bigger stage.”
On deck: Very tough road trip next week for York, which heads to defending 5A state finalists Dorman. Bobby Carroll and Dorman coach David Gutshall coached together in last year’s Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas all-star game. Indian Land continues its brutal non-region schedule on the road, at Rock Hill.
Dorman 35, Northwestern 24
Another scorching August Friday night, another tough opponent for James Martin’s Northwestern Trojans.
Northwestern already has dealt with South Pointe and perennial power Byrnes, which both resulted in defeats of twenty-or-more points. A date with defending 5A state champ Dutch Fork on September 21 and Friday evening’s matchup with Dorman cooks up one of the state’s toughest schedules.
The Trojans had beaten the Cavaliers four of the last five meetings. They held a two game winning streak and a 20-13 edge in the overall series heading into the game. In 2017, Northwestern was Dorman’s last loss until they were defeated by Dutch Fork in the 5A state title.
The 2018 edition went without Northwestern star and South Carolina commit Jamario Holley, who was injured in the Byrnes game. The night began with a Dorman field goal. The Cavaliers forced Dustin Noller and the Trojans’ offense off the field on the first drive.
Virginia commit Fentrell Cypress answered; he plucked the Dorman quarterback’s pass out of the air and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown. Northwestern and Dorman went back and forth, including a 3-yard Antonio Heath score and a Gregory Bivens touchdown reception. The Trojans led 24-15 in the third quarter, but the penalty and turnover bugs were tough to overcome. Dorman scored three unanswered touchdowns en route to a 35-24 victory.
On deck: Dorman hosts York, while Northwestern’s non-region schedule doesn’t get much easier. The Trojans host Ridge View.
