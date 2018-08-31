After loss, South Pointe makes a statement. Guess who led the way.

It’s rough playing South Pointe after they’ve lost the previous week.
It doesn’t happen that often, but when it does it can get ugly. The Nation Ford Falcons found that out the hard way Friday night at South Pointe, after the Stallions lost last week to Rock Hill 29-22 to end their 28-game winning streak. The Stallions scored on all seven first half possessions to race to a 47-0 lead and sailed from there to the 60-14 win.
Quarterback Tahleek Steele had 331 yards of total offense and accounted for six touchdowns in the first half. The South Pointe defense had six interceptions, two each by Jaylen Mahoney and Omega Blake. Joe Ervin had three scores and Isaac Ross had two.
The Stallions travel to Clover next.
