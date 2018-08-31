Lancaster is 3-0. Here’s how the Bruins got past Fort Mill

It was a Thursday night thumping as the Lancaster Bruins thundered through the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 42-14.
The game was played on Thursday night in hopes that the Bruins would draw a bigger crowd on a Labor Day weekend instead of Friday when everyone might be heading out of town for the holiday, according to Lancaster officials.
“Our offensive line came out to compete,” said Lancaster head coach Bobby Collins. “Asont’a Clark, we got out of him what we wanted to get. He is a bruising back and we want those guys to not want to tackle him. Nygel Moore made some big runs. We were excited.”
Both teams came into the game trending in different directions. Fort Mill (0-3) has struggled to stop the run in their first two games, while Lancaster (3-0) has looked impressive firing on all cylinders so far this season, scoring over 35 points in both of their games.
The game was also the first one for Lancaster’s offensive coordinator Ed Susi against his former team Fort Mill, where he was head coach for over a decade.
Lancaster read Fort Mill from early on and took the football right at them, running the ball on four of their first five plays.
The Bruins focused their attention on the Jackets’ running back Sebastian Lach, who got a lot of looks early, but struggled to get any momentum heading their way. Fort Mill picked up just one first down in the first quarter, compared to seven from the Bruins.
Fort Mill did have a bright spot in the second quarter as Lach took the ball on a scoring run on the Jackets’ first play from scrimmage on their first drive of the second quarter. Besides that it was all Lancaster as the Bruins scored touchdowns on five of their first half drives.
Turning point
Lancaster really put things out of reach in the second quarter as two Fort Mill penalties moved the Bruins deep into the red zone, where Moore would scored two plays later to put Lancaster up 21-0. That score buried the Yellow Jackets.
Critical
Just as they have done in their first two games, the Yellow Jackets struggled to stop the run. They gave up 302 yards on the ground in the game. Lancaster was able to put the game out of reach by halftime. In the first half alone, when the Bruins rushed for 222 yards and threw for another 191 yards.
“We can’t make excuses or we will start believing them,” said Fort Mill head coach Rob McNeely. “We have to work harder.”
Star contributions
Lancaster quarterback Kemarkio Cloud rushed for 172 yards for the Bruins, including an 84-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter. He also passed for 226 yards on 11-of-18 attempts. Moore rushed for 61 yards and also caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Cloud, while Clark rushed for 62 yards for Lancaster as well. Lach rushed the ball 109 yards for Fort Mill, including a 65-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
On deck
Fort Mill will be at home next Friday against Camden, while Lancaster travels to Nation Ford in non-region action.
Box score
Lancaster 42, Fort Mill 14
Fort Mill 0;7;0;7;-;14
Lancaster 14;21;0;7;-42
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
L - Kemarkio Cloud six-yard run (Jacob Cato kick), 3:49
L - Cloud 84-yard run (Cato kick), 59.6
Second quarter
L - Nigel Moore four-yard run (Cato kick), 9:29
FM - Sebastian Lach 65-yard run (Ben Rich kick), 9:12
L - Moore 63-yard pass from Cloud (Cato kick), 8:36
L - Zach Truesdale 34-yard pass from Cloud (Cato kick), 1:05
Fourth quarter
L - Cloud two-yard run (Cato kick), 10:33
FM - Lach two-yard run (Rich kick), 2:05
TEAM STATISTICS
FM; L
First downs 12;20
Rushes/yards 30-155;37-302
Passing 9-27-0;11-18-1
Passing yards 70;226
Fumbles/lost 2-0; 2-1
Penalties/yards 7-60;11-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Fort Mill: Sebastian Lach 16-109, Dylan Helms 10-28, Hunter Henderson 4-18. Lancaster: Nigel Moore 11-61, Asonta Clark 9-62, Kemarkio Cloud 11-172, Zach Truesdale 3-12, Kendric Watts 2-(-5), Jacob Cato 1-0.
PASSING Fort Mill: Dylan Helms 9-27-0 70. Lancaster: Kemarkio Cloud 11-18-1 226.
RECEIVING Fort Mill: Josh Cloud 1-6, Sebastian Lach 2-16, Ben Kellam 1-5, Cam Saunders 3-34, Alan Stevens 2-9. Lancaster: Phillip Mickles 3-22, Zach Truesdale 3-63, Christian Woodard 2-62, Nigel Moore 1-63, WyQuan Massey 2-16.
RECORDS Fort Mill 0-3; Lancaster 3-0.
Comments