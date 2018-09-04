These were top performances by local college football players in 2018 season-openers

Josh Wilkes, Arkansas-Pine Bluff - it was not a good start to the season for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which was upset 34-30 by Division II Morehouse College. That said, it was an immense start to 2018 for former South Pointe Stallion receiver Josh Wilkes. He pulled in seven passes for 244 yards, including touchdowns of 38 and 77 yards. The latter got UAPB within four points of the lead with about 5 minutes left, but the Golden Lions couldn’t get over the hump. Wilkes, who joined UAPB from Butler Community College in Kansas, also returned a pair of kickoffs for 28 total yards. The 244-yard receiving total set a new school record.
Markell Castle, Newberry - York’s Castle, one of Newberry’s best receivers in school history, started his senior year off with a bang, catching 10 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown as the Wolves nearly upset FCS Western Carolina. Castle’s 30-yard TD catch early in the fourth quarter gave Newberry a 26-19 lead, but the Catamounts scored twice in the final quarter for a 33-26 win to slightly sour his big opener.
Greg Ruff, Newberry - Ruff, from South Pointe, had a strong opener to the 2018 season in a 33-26 loss to Western Carolina. Ruff, who started at QB for the Wolves, completed 13-of-20 passes for 160 yards and two scores and also ran the ball 14 times for 82 yards.
Malik Williams, Appalachian State - the Mountaineers scored four fourth quarter touchdowns and very nearly upset Penn State last Saturday, losing 45-38 in overtime. Chester’s Williams, a slot receiver, had a big game, snaring a pair of touchdown catches during the Mountaineers’ fourth quarter comeback. Williams finished with four catches for 66 yards and TDs of 17 and 24 yards., the first two of his college career.
“Last year with the older guys really helped me a lot and built my momentum up and made me a better receiver,” Williams told his school’s athletic web site.
Jaylen McFadden, St. Andrews (N.C.) - playing in his second college football game, the true freshman linebacker from Lewisville made seven tackles, recorded two sacks and forced a fumble during the Knights’ 38-21 loss to Southeastern University (Fla.).
Ali Shockley, Ellsworth Community College (Kans.) - Shockley, the former Northwestern Trojan safety, transferred to junior college football this season and has gotten his 2018 campaign off to a big start. He followed up an 11-tackle effort in his team’s opener, with eight more stops in a 17-10 loss against Highland Community College last week, along with an interception, fumble recovery and a pass breakup.
Rogan Wells, Valdosta State (Ga.) - Fort Mill’s Wells started at QB for the Blazers during their 45-14 win over Albany State (Ga.), throwing for 176 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for another. The redshirt sophomore, making his first career start, opened the scoring with a 3-yard running score, then tossed touchdown passes of seven and 24 yards before the half to put his team in control.
Anthony Johnson, Buffalo - the former South Pointe standout opened his season with a touchdown catch during the Bulls’ 48-10 blowout of Delaware State. Johnson caught four passes for 57 yards, including a 27-yard catch in the right corner of the end zone that helped Buffalo build a 34-3 halftime lead.
Jordan Helms, North Greenville - Nation Ford grad and junior tight end caught two passes for 17 yards against Tusculum, including the game’s only touchdown in a 13-3 Crusaders’ win. Helms’ 10-yard TD grab in the third quarter pushed North Greenville into the lead for good.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry - former Indian Land kicker had a strong 2018 season debut, punting five times in the Wolves’ loss to Western Carolina, with four kicks landing inside the 20-yard line. Rodgers averaged almost 42 yards per kick.
READ: Fort Mill High School was a shelter for secretly homeless student
Other locals’ performances
Skyler DeLong, Alabama - Nation Ford grad started his first college game, a 51-14 blowout of Louisville, punting three times for a 36.3-yard average and one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.
Antonio Dawkins, Bluefield College - defensive back from Fort Mill made seven tackles and broke up a pass as the Rams won their 2018 opener against Cumberland, 26-14.
Jamah Mitchell, Campbell - interior defensive lineman from Northwestern made a tackle as the Camels beat Chowan 49-26. Mitchell started at defensive tackle.
Shuler Littleton, Campbell - York’s Littleton started on Campbell’s offenisve line as his team piled up 458 yards of offense in a win over Chowan.
Markees Watts, Charlotte - true freshman from Lancaster made his college debut during the 49ers’ 34-10 win over Fordham.
Derion Kendrick, Clemson - true freshman receiver from South Pointe made an acrobatic catch in his college debut, hauling in a contested 38-yard pass against Furman.
B.T. Potter, Clemson - the true freshman kickoff specialist from South Pointe did what he does best against Furman, blast the football into the end zone on kickoffs. Potter had seven kickoff attempts in his first college game, smashing six into the end zone for a strong college debut.
Logan Rudolph, Clemson - sophomore from Northwestern recorded a tackle in the Tigers’ 48-7 win over Furman.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel - senior linebacker made three tackles but the Bulldogs fell to Wofford 28-21 in both team’s 2018 opener.
Myles Prosser, Coastal Carolina - York graduate and redshirt freshman kicked off five times for the Chanticleers against South Carolina.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.) - junior receiver from Fort Mill High caught six passes for 65 yards as the Mountain Lions overcame an early deficit to beat West Virginia Wesleyan 34-31.
Dillon Howie, Concord (W.Va.) - Indian Land graduate made a tackle during Concord’s season-opening win against West Virginia Wesleyan.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina - former Northwestern Trojan made three tackles and broke up a pass, but the Pirates fell to North Carolina A&T 28-23 in their season opener.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State - Northwestern’s Bouyer made three tackles and recorded a quarterback hurry during the Bucs’ win over Mars Hill.
Desmond Ricks, Fayetteville State - Ricks, from Lancaster High, notched two tackles in his debut for Fayetteville State, a 34-0 win over Lincoln (Pa.).
Ryan DeLuca, Furman - it was a tough afternoon for Furman, which fell to Clemson 48-7, but DeLuca, the former Fort Mill QB now playing receiver, snagged a touchdown pass late in the game. DeLuca finished with one catch for 16 yards and his first college touchdown.
Donavan Perryman, Furman - Rock Hill High linebacker started the opening game of his junior campaign, notching four tackles.
Jerry Howard, Georgia Tech - Northwestern Trojan carried the ball three times for seven yards during the Yellow Jackets’ 41-0 shutout of Alcorn State.
READ: Surprised that Rock Hill’s Anthony Johnson spurned the NFL Draft? Don’t be
Marveon Mobley, Highland Community College (Iowa) - Mobley made five tackles during Highland’s 17-10 juco football win over Ellsworth Community College.
Demontre Buckson, Howard - former Northwestern offensive lineman now playing fullback, played during the Bison’s loss to Ohio University, but didn’t record any stats.
Caliph Brice, Hutchinson Community College (Kans.) - Northwestern’s Brice was a busy guy during the Dragons’ 37-27 win over Independence Community College. The sophomore linebacker made six tackles, including 1.5 for a loss, broke up a pass, blocked a kick and recorded a QB hurry. He had eight tackles in Hutchinson’s season-opening win the week prior.
Jamari Currence, James Madison - South Pointe true freshman saw some action during the Dukes’ 24-13 loss to N.C. State, but didn’t record any stats.
Jay Hood, Johnson C. Smith - junior receiver from Lancaster caught two passes for 14 yards during J.C. Smith’s 36-0 loss to Wingate.
Denzel Marshall, Johnson C. Smith - Chester grad started at right tackle for the Golden Bulls during their loss to Wingate.
Quentin Sanders, Lackawanna College (Pa.) - Lewisville High true freshman returned a kickoff 14 yards during his team’s 30-7 win over ASA Miami in junior college football action.
Marleek Reid, Limestone - former South Pointe Stallion made a tackle during the Saints’ loss to Gardner-Webb.
Malcolm Means, Mars Hill - the Lewisville grad and former N.C. State player debuted for Mars Hill, making a team-high seven tackles and breaking up a pass during the Lions’ 28-7 loss to East Tennessee State.
Darryl Foster, Newberry - linebacker from Chester notched eight tackles during the Wolves’ near-upset of Western Carolina, a 33-26 loss.
Nick Yearwood, Newberry - redshirt freshman started at outside linebacker against Western Carolina, recording four tackles in the loss to the Catamounts.
Josh McCoy, North Carolina A&T - York’s McCoy had a kickoff return for nine yards in the Eagles’ season-opening 40-24 defeat against Prairie View A&M.
Nick McCloud, North Carolina State - junior from South Pointe started at cornerback and notched nine tackles during the Wolfpack’s 24-13 win over James Madison.
Josh Belk, South Carolina - true freshman from Lewisville was cleared by the NCAA to play this week -- after transferring from Clemson -- and made a tackle during the Gamecocks’ 49-15 win over Coastal Carolina.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State - senior from York punted three times for a 46.7-yard average, with one kick longer than 50 yards, during the Bulldogs’ loss to Georgia Southern.
Scott Robinson Jr., South Carolina State - true freshman from South Pointe saw action in S.C. State’s season opener but didn’t record any stats.
Wan Crockett, St. Andrews (N.C.) - Rock Hill High true freshman notched four tackles, with two for a loss, during the Knights’ 38-21 loss to nationally-ranked Southeastern (Fla.).
Desmond Buchanan, St. Andrews (N.C.) - another Rock Hill High true freshman, Buchanan recorded a tackle during his team’s loss to Southeastern.
Deshawn Davis, Tusculum - former South Pointe receiver caught four balls for 25 yards during the Pioneers’ loss to North Greenville. Davis also made a special teams tackle.
Bryan Binford, Union (Ky.) - Binford, from South Pointe, started at left guard, helping Union pile up 551 yards of offense in a 46-7 win over Cincinnati Christian.
Zeek Rodney, Wake Forest - senior defensive lineman from South Pointe notched three tackles and a sack during the Demon Deacons’ 23-17 overtime win against Tulane.
Nick Sciba, Wake Forest - Clover’s Sciba made 1-of-2 field goals, including a 34-yarder, and also hit two extra points during his college debut, Wake Forest’s overtime win against Tulane in New Orleans.
Detorien Rawlinson, William Penn (Iowa) - York’s Rawlinson recorded three tackles and a pass breakup but NAIA school William Penn fell to Baker (Iowa) 30-7.
Kendrick Hicks, Wingate - Rock Hill High product made four tackles as Wingate blanked Johnson C. Smith 36-0 last weekend.
Xi Simpson, Wingate - offensive lineman from Chester saw game time during the Bulldogs’ shutout of Johnson C. Smith.
Comments