Camden and Fort Mill hadn’t played in almost 25 years. How did it go?

The Camden Bulldogs took a bite out of Fort Mill as they kept the Yellow Jackets out of the win column with a 28-16 victory.
The meeting was the first between the two in nearly a quarter century and was the best chance so far in the season for Fort Mill (0-4) to get a win, as they have given up nearly 500 yards a game defensively.
The Jackets, who struggled last week offensively for the first time this season, are down a receiver in Alan Stevens, who broke his collarbone last week against Lancaster. Stevens is out for the season.
“I am proud of the kids for overcoming the adversity,” said Fort Mill head coach Rob McNeely. “I was proud of their fight. We have 11 or 12 guys out, but it has to be next man up. We will learn from this.”
Camden (3-1) tried some trickery to open the game with an onside kick, but it was recovered by Fort Mill near midfield. Fort Mill took advantage of the good field position to start and moved the ball well on their first drive as Jackets’ quarterback Dylan Helms completed his first four passes to get his team into field goal range. Ben Rich drilled a 37-yard field goal to put Fort Mill up 3-0.
Fort Mill has struggled to stop the run early in the game leading to their opponents jumping out to big leads.
Camden was no different as they took the fight right to the Jackets, but Fort Mill knew what was coming and still struggled to stop the Bulldogs. The Jackets were able to keep the Bulldogs backs from going around the ends, but gave up a lot of space up the middle of the field. The Jackets fumbled on its second drive in the first half and Camden took advantage again as Shymeik Corbett ran 55-yards to get the Bulldogs down to the four-yard line.
However, Fort Mill’s Justin Crimm saved a touchdown with an end zone interception to give the Jackets the ball back. Crimm also recovered a punt later in the game for Fort Mill. Turning point In the second quarter, Camden did a good job of eating time off the clock by marching the ball down the field. Their initial drive in the second quarter took 7:08, going 75-yards as Bulldogs quarterback Bryce Jeffcoat scored on a 27-yard run.
Fort Mill had them on the drive facing a fourth and 10, but gave up the touchdown from Jeffcoat on the next play.
Fort Mill took advantage of their first drive in the second half as Helms had two big plays on the drive going 83-yards resulting in a 39-yard touchdown pass to Cam Saunders to get the Jackets back in the game.
Critical: The Jackets offense struggled for the second straight game as they couldn’t get their running game moving, nor did their passing result in much yardage either in the first half. In the second quarter, Fort Mill had an offensive possession of just 40 seconds at one point and struggled to do anything on offense in the first half, despite getting the ball in the red zone with about 20 second left in the half.
Star contributions: Fort Mill’s Sebastian Lach rushed for 49 yards and Helms passed for 182 yards for the Jackets. Ben Kellam caught seven passes for 61 yards for Fort Mill as well. For Camden, Corbett rushed for 166 yards on 10 carries. Willis Lane rushed for 135 yards for Camden as well.
On deck: The Jackets head south to Lugoff-Elgin next Friday night.
Box score
Camden 28, Fort Mill 16
Camden 7;7;0;14;-;28 Fort Mill 3;0;7;6;-16
Scoring Summary
First quarter: FM - Ben Rich 37-yard field goal, 8:09 C - Shymeik Corbett 40-yard run (Bennett Caldwell kick), 5:02. Second quarter: C - Bryce Jeffcoat 27-yard run (Caldwell kick), 4:52. Third quarter: FM - Dylan Helms 39-yard pass to Cam Saunders (Ben Rich kick), 7:53 Fourth quarter: C - Javaris Holliday one-yard run (Caldwell kick), 11:49 C - Willis Lane 71-yard run (Caldwell kick), 5:46 FM - Helms three-yard pass to Saunders (conversion failed), 1:37
Team Statistics
C: FM First downs 18;16 Rushes/yards 45-373;30-108 Passing 8-11-1;18-35-0 Passing yards 99;182 Fumbles/lost 4-3;1-1 Penalties/yards 14-105;11-99.
Individual Statistics: Rushing Camden: Bryce Jeffcoat 6-2, Shymeik Corbett 10-166, Landon Goodwin 3-8, Deldrik Jones 13-50, Jaffari Pearson 1-7, Willis Lane 9-135, Javaris Holliday 2-5. Fort Mill: Sebastian Lach 14-49, Dylan Helms 11-20, Ben Kellam 2-8, Cam Saunders 3-31. Passing Camden: Bryce Jeffcoat 8-11-1 99. Fort Mill: Dylan Helms 18-35-0 182. Receiving Camden: Shymeik Corbett 3-42, Davea Cauthen 3-23, Landon Goodwin 2-34. Fort Mill: Ben Kellam 7-61, Sebastian Lach 4-28, Elijah Champagne 1-3, Cabe Christopher 1-3, Cam Saunders 2-42, Xavier Easterlin 3-45. Records Camden 3-1; Fort Mill 0-4.
